Linux Foundation Announces 2013 Event and Co-Located Linux Training Schedule

January 17, 2013
|
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of Linux, today announced its 2013 event and co-located Linux training schedule. The organization is also opening the Call for Presentations (CFPs) for its 2013 event lineup, which includes LinuxCon conferences in North America, Japan and Europe.
LinuxCon North America and CloudOpen will take place this year in New Orleans, La., where they will be co-located with the Linux Plumbers Conference. LinuxCon Japan will take place in Tokyo in 2013 and will be co-located with the Automotive Linux Summit Spring event. LinuxCon Europe will be in Edinburgh, UK, along with Linux Kernel Summit, the Automotive Linux Summit Fall event, and Embedded Linux Conference Europe.
The Linux Foundation this year will offer a combined 15 events worldwide. These events will include 13 co-located Linux training opportunities, as well as workshops and mini-summits presented by community groups such as Gluster, oVirt, Yocto Project and more. These hands-on classroom training and professional development opportunities allow attendees to add educational events to their conference experience and to maximize travel plans for the coming year.
The Linux training courses are designed to give professionals the hands-on experience and advanced technical skills needed to thrive in their careers today. With all indicators showing an increasing demand for Linux talent, this program helps prepare new and veteran professionals for the best Linux jobs.
To view the 2013 onsite Linux training schedule, please visit: http://training.linuxfoundation.org/ways-to-train/linux-learning-events
New 100 Linux Tutorials Video Campaign to Build Collective Knowledge Base
In an effort to meet the increasing demand to learn Linux, The Linux Foundation today is also announcing a yearlong campaign to build a collective knowledge base for the operating system. The new 100 Linux Tutorials campaign is being hosted on Linux.com at http://video.linux.com and calls on both individuals and organizations from the community to share their knowledge in short Linux video tutorials. Linux.com is the primary resource and online destination for Linux users, developers and enthusiasts and hosts a variety of original content, including Linux tutorials, news analysis, product reviews and videos.
This video campaign is aimed at increasing access to Linux knowledge, removing barriers to learning Linux, and transferring expertise around the globe. The Linux Foundation invites Linux enthusiasts, developers and systems administrators to be part of this worldwide campaign to collect 100 Linux video tutorials on the Linux.com video forum, which anyone can access and learn with the click of a mouse.
To learn more about the campaign and submit a Linux video tutorial, please visit: https://video.linux.com/100-linux-tutorials
Special Early Bird Discounts for 2013 Events and Training
The Linux Foundation is offering a special promotion to those who want to commit early and book their registration for this year's events and/or co-located training courses. These event and training offers will go quickly, so people who are interested are encouraged to register now.
- The first 50 people to register for any LinuxCon event will receive a 35 percent discount by using the code '35FIRST50' when registering online.
- A 35 percent discount is also available for co-located Linux Foundation training classes and is limited to five people per class. The code is '35OFF2013' and is valid through January 31, 2013.
"Our growing event schedule, Linux training opportunities and effort to build a collective knowledge base for Linux reflect the global demand for Linux knowledge, skills and collaboration," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at The Linux Foundation. "As Linux moves from the server room to your mobile phone and to your car and your home, we are building our events and training programs to bring leaders from every area together to advance the operating system so that everyone contributing to the platform gets the most out of it."
The Linux Foundation's 2013 Schedule of Events
Android Builders Summit
February 18-19, 2013, Parc 55 Hotel, San Francisco, Calif.
A technical summit for OEMs, their device manufacturers, integrators, custom builders, and the growing Android and Linux Kernel developer communities.
Embedded Linux Conference
February 20-22, 2013, Parc 55 Hotel, San Francisco, Calif.
The premier vendor-neutral technical conference for companies and developers using Linux in embedded products.
Linux Foundation Collaboration Summit
April 15-17, 2013, Parc 55 Hotel, San Francisco, Calif.
An exclusive, invitation-only summit that brings together core kernel developers, distribution maintainers, ISVs, end users, system vendors and other community organizations for plenary sessions and workgroup meetings that help solve the most pressing issues facing Linux today.
Linux Storage, Filesystems and MM Summit
April 18-19, 2013, Parc 55 Hotel, San Francisco, Calif.
Invitation-only event that brings together developers and researchers who work with the Linux storage and file system stack.
Linux Foundation Enterprise End User Summit
May 14-15, 2013, New York Stock Exchange, New York, New York
An invitation-only event that brings together high-performance end users with the highest-level Linux community developers.
Automotive Linux Summit (Spring)
May 27-28, 2013, Chinzan-so Hotel & Conference Center, Tokyo, Japan
This event brings together the most innovative minds in the automotive industry with open-source excellence, including automotive systems engineers, Linux experts, R&D managers, business executives, open-source licensing and compliance specialists and community developers.
LinuxCon Japan
May 29-31, 2013, Chinzan-so Hotel & Conference Center, Tokyo, Japan
The premier Linux conference in Asia that brings together a unique blend of core developers, administrators, users, community managers and industry experts.
LinuxCon North America
September 16-18, 2013, Hyatt New Orleans, New Orleans, La.
LinuxCon is the leading annual technical conference in North America, providing a needed collaboration and education space for the Linux community.
CloudOpen
September 16-18, 2013, Hyatt New Orleans, New Orleans, La.
CloudOpen brings together the open source projects, products and companies that are driving the cloud and big data ecosystems today to share best practices from the world of traditional open source.
Linux Plumber's Conference
September 18-20, 2013, Hyatt New Orleans, New Orleans, La.
LPC brings together the top developers working on the "plumbing" of Linux -- kernel subsystems, core libraries, windowing systems, etc. -- and gives them three days to work together on core design problems.
LinuxCon Europe
October 21-23, 2013, Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Edinburgh, UK
LinuxCon Europe brings together the European Linux community to collaborate and advance Linux for the region. Previous locations have included Prague and Barcelona.
Linux Kernel Summit and Embedded Linux Conference Europe
October 23-25, 2013, Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Edinburgh, UK
Linux Kernel Summit brings together the world's leading core kernel developers to discuss the state of the existing kernel and plan the next development cycle. ELC Europe has the largest collection of sessions dedicated exclusively to embedded Linux and embedded Linux developers.
Automotive Linux Summit (Fall)
October 24-25, 2013, Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Edinburgh, UK
This event brings together the most innovative minds in the automotive industry with open-source excellence, including automotive systems engineers, Linux experts, R&D managers, business executives, open-source licensing and compliance specialists and community developers.
Korea Linux Forum
November 2013, JW Marriott Seoul, Seoul, South Korea
Designed to foster a stronger relationship between South Korea and the global Linux development community.
For more information on any of these events, including registration and CFP details, please visit the Linux Foundation events page at: http://events.linuxfoundation.org.
About The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is a nonprofit consortium dedicated to fostering the growth of Linux. Founded in 2000, the organization sponsors the work of Linux creator Linus Torvalds and promotes, protects and advances the Linux operating system by marshaling the resources of its members and the open source development community. The Linux Foundation provides a neutral forum for collaboration and education by hosting Linux conferences, including LinuxCon, and generating original Linux research, Linux videos and content that advances the understanding of the Linux platform. Its web properties, including Linux.com, reach approximately two million people per month. The organization also provides extensive Linux training opportunities that feature the Linux kernel community's leading experts as instructors. Follow The Linux Foundation on Twitter.
Trademarks: The Linux Foundation, Linux Standard Base, MeeGo, Tizen and Yocto Project are trademarks of The Linux Foundation. Linux is a trademark of Linus Torvalds.
Media Contact
Jennifer Cloer
The Linux Foundation
503-867-2304
[email protected]
