The Rise of the Machine: Intelligent Log Analysis Is Here

|By Haim Koshchitzky
|
Article Rating:
|March 29, 2014 05:00 PM EDT
|
Reads:
|6,053
Application logs contain a massive repository of events and come in many different formats. They can have valuable information, but gaining useful insight can be difficult without the assistance of machine learning to help reveal critical problems.
Transaction logs can contain gigabytes of data and come in proprietary formats. Some applications even have separate consoles, and captured events differ by organization depending upon compliance requirements and other considerations. Centralized log management has made it easier to troubleshoot applications and investigate security incidents from one location, but the data still must be interpreted. That often involves complex mapping of key and value structures.
Log management used to be a dirty word in the enterprise. Just four years ago, a Verizon study determined that nearly 70 percent of security breach victims were sitting on logs teeming with sufficient evidence of active exploits. That was primarily because analysis was delayed and failed to provide effective insights. It can be a burdensome undertaking without the right tools.
Developers use log data to troubleshoot and investigate what affects or causes a problem with their applications, both during testing and production. That means processing a huge volume of data and search events to find a needle in a haystack. Logs might have information about where a problem occurred, which component crashed, or which system events had an effect on the application. Previously, much effort went into managing and analyzing searchable logs.
Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions then evolved to make it easier to correlate log information and identify some types of notable events with simple search and visualization solutions. There are still many options available in this category; some are free and others are commercial solutions. Log analysis remains a very time consuming and exacting process, because the onus is on the developer or information security analyst to know exactly what they are looking for. A search query in this generation of SIEM tool often returns a flat list of results without prioritizing what's important to application or network. Just imagine using Google without page rank - results would be lost.
The Rise of the Machine
The latest generation of SIEM tools has more built-in intelligence to expedite the most time-consuming work. Semantic search automates the troubleshooting process by using advanced algorithms to uncover errors, risk factors, and other signs of problems. That is accomplished through a combination of text and semantic processing, statistical models and machine learning technologies.
A pre-tuned information model, which is derived from user searches and decision- making during analysis, can be created for SIEM for each scenario - from operations to compliance and testing. User searches are augmented by machine learning analytics to find meaningful events and insight on the log data, saving time.
That's because augmented search helps to profile and gain instant insight and intelligence from the data, giving the developers a bead on where to start and what happened. While augmented search can deliver useful info out-of-the-box, it keeps getting better with more user searches. The most advanced SIEM solutions will even work with any home grown or third-party application logs without any mapping.
Expect to see new entrants, because there's now an unfolding semantic revolution. Gartner's 2013 Magic Quadrant report for SIEM concluded, "We continue to see large companies that are re-evaluating SIEM vendors to replace SIEM technology associated with partial, marginal or failed deployments." Gartner recognized that intelligence matters, and suggested that analytics should uncover both known and unknown problems.
SIEM is evolving alongside semantics so that organizations can obtain value from the first event analyzed. It can take hours to find errors in log data manually, but automated search tools can pinpoint critical events within seconds, in context and with high accuracy.
Identity is in everything and customers are looking to their providers to ensure the security of their identities, transactions and data. With the increased reliance on cloud-based services, service providers must build security and trust into their offerings, adding value to customers and improving the user experience. Making identity, security and privacy easy for customers provides a unique advantage over the competition.
Dec. 22, 2016 08:45 AM EST Reads: 5,447
Manufacturers are embracing the Industrial Internet the same way consumers are leveraging Fitbits – to improve overall health and wellness. Both can provide consistent measurement, visibility, and suggest performance improvements customized to help reach goals. Fitbit users can view real-time data and make adjustments to increase their activity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mark Bernardo Professional Services Leader, Americas, at GE Digital, discussed how leveraging the Industrial Internet and...
Dec. 22, 2016 08:45 AM EST Reads: 5,669
"A lot of times people will come to us and have a very diverse set of requirements or very customized need and we'll help them to implement it in a fashion that you can't just buy off of the shelf," explained Nick Rose, CTO of Enzu, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 18th Cloud Expo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Dec. 22, 2016 08:30 AM EST Reads: 3,440
@ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential Internet of Things Brand by Onalytica in the ‘The Internet of Things Landscape 2015: Top 100 Individuals and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed Twitter conversations around the #IoT debate to uncover the most influential brands and individuals driving the conversation. Onalytica captured data from 56,224 users. The PageRank based methodology they use to extract influencers on a particular topic (tweets mentioning #InternetofThings or #IoT in this ca...
Dec. 22, 2016 08:15 AM EST Reads: 10,458
SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here
Dec. 22, 2016 08:15 AM EST Reads: 10,810
Fifty billion connected devices and still no winning protocols standards. HTTP, WebSockets, MQTT, and CoAP seem to be leading in the IoT protocol race at the moment but many more protocols are getting introduced on a regular basis. Each protocol has its pros and cons depending on the nature of the communications. Does there really need to be only one protocol to rule them all? Of course not. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, walked through how Octob...
Dec. 22, 2016 07:30 AM EST Reads: 2,060
The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the develop...
Dec. 22, 2016 07:15 AM EST Reads: 4,406
The Internet of Things can drive efficiency for airlines and airports. In their session at @ThingsExpo, Shyam Varan Nath, Principal Architect with GE, and Sudip Majumder, senior director of development at Oracle, discussed the technical details of the connected airline baggage and related social media solutions. These IoT applications will enhance travelers' journey experience and drive efficiency for the airlines and the airports.
Dec. 22, 2016 06:45 AM EST Reads: 1,208
IoT solutions exploit operational data generated by Internet-connected smart “things” for the purpose of gaining operational insight and producing “better outcomes” (for example, create new business models, eliminate unscheduled maintenance, etc.). The explosive proliferation of IoT solutions will result in an exponential growth in the volume of IoT data, precipitating significant Information Governance issues: who owns the IoT data, what are the rights/duties of IoT solutions adopters towards t...
Dec. 22, 2016 05:30 AM EST Reads: 1,203
@ThingsExpo has been named the ‘Top WebRTC Influencer' by iTrend. iTrend processes millions of conversations, tweets, interactions, news articles, press releases, blog posts - and extract meaning form them and analyzes mobile and desktop software platforms used to communicate, various metadata (such as geo location), and automation tools. In overall placement, @ThingsExpo ranked as the number one ‘WebRTC Influencer' followed by @DevOpsSummit at 55th.
Dec. 22, 2016 05:15 AM EST Reads: 3,630
While not quite mainstream yet, WebRTC is starting to gain ground with Carriers, Enterprises and Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s) alike. WebRTC makes it easy for developers to add audio and video communications into their applications by using Web browsers as their platform. But like any market, every customer engagement has unique requirements, as well as constraints. And of course, one size does not fit all. In her session at WebRTC Summit, Dr. Natasha Tamaskar, Vice President, Head of C...
Dec. 22, 2016 05:00 AM EST Reads: 4,656
"There are a lot of security issues with connected vehicles right now. We provide the connected vehicle infrastructure for both Hyundai and OnStar," explained David Miller, Chief Security Officer at Covisint, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 05:00 AM EST Reads: 1,176
WebRTC defines no default signaling protocol, causing fragmentation between WebRTC silos. SIP and XMPP provide possibilities, but come with considerable complexity and are not designed for use in a web environment. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Matthew Hodgson, technical co-founder of the Matrix.org, discussed how Matrix is a new non-profit Open Source Project that defines both a new HTTP-based standard for VoIP & IM signaling and provides reference implementations.
Dec. 22, 2016 04:30 AM EST Reads: 3,514
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open.
Dec. 22, 2016 04:15 AM EST Reads: 2,499
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Dec. 22, 2016 04:00 AM EST Reads: 1,891
"Matrix is an ambitious open standard and implementation that's set up to break down the fragmentation problems that exist in IP messaging and VoIP communication," explained John Woolf, Technical Evangelist at Matrix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held Nov 4–6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 03:30 AM EST Reads: 10,475
We are reaching the end of the beginning with WebRTC, and real systems using this technology have begun to appear. One challenge that faces every WebRTC deployment (in some form or another) is identity management. For example, if you have an existing service – possibly built on a variety of different PaaS/SaaS offerings – and you want to add real-time communications you are faced with a challenge relating to user management, authentication, authorization, and validation. Service providers will w...
Dec. 22, 2016 03:15 AM EST Reads: 4,460
Unsecured IoT devices were used to launch crippling DDOS attacks in October 2016, targeting services such as Twitter, Spotify, and GitHub. Subsequent testimony to Congress about potential attacks on office buildings, schools, and hospitals raised the possibility for the IoT to harm and even kill people. What should be done? Does the government need to intervene? This panel at @ThingExpo New York brings together leading IoT and security experts to discuss this very serious topic.
Dec. 22, 2016 02:00 AM EST Reads: 1,453
SYS-CON Events announced today that MobiDev, a client-oriented software development company, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. MobiDev is a software company that develops and delivers turn-key mobile apps, websites, web services, and complex softw...
Dec. 22, 2016 01:45 AM EST Reads: 527
20th Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy.
Dec. 22, 2016 01:30 AM EST Reads: 2,925