|By Kevin Loukinen
|
Article Rating:
|May 10, 2014 02:00 PM EDT
|
Reads:
|7,188
On March 27, 2013, ZoL maintainers announced that the 0.6.1 release was ready for wide scale deployment on everything from desktops to servers. Yet, due to lack of maturity and adoption of the ZoL project, maintainers and/or advocates of ZFS aren't comfortable to run ZoL in production yet.
The reason behind the reluctance to use ZoL in production is that ZFS on Solaris took a large number of years to reach maturity and went through ups and downs of bugs related to data corruption and other issues. In the same way, ZoL will need some time to mature as product. It will take about a year to be mature as more people deploy it in production. If developers want to take advantage of ZFS, they can start rolling out less important database servers (i.e. reporting servers, 3rd slave databases) into production and experience the product for about 6 months before rolling out to all database servers. This will give users the confidence and experience to work with ZoL. Alternatively, developers may want to run ZFS on OmniOS because it's been battle tested for decades now.
How ZFS on Linux Compares to ZFS on Illumos or FreeBSD
The implementation of ZFS on Linux when compared to running ZFS on Illumos or FreeBSD is not very different from the perspective of the system administrator. The management and general usage is nearly identical. The only differences are OS specific functionality. For example, on FreeBSD if a user wants to use a zvol for swap space, he/she sets the org.freebsd:swap=on property on the zvol to turn swap on. On Linux, a developer would create a vanilla zvol and set up swap like any other partition with mkswap and swapon. Under the latest versions of all three operating systems mentioned, the Zpool version is at the same level, which is to say based on zpool v28 with additional features added by way of feature flags. They are compatible, users can create a zpool on Illumos/OmniOS, use it, export it, move the disks to a FreeBSD server, import the zpool, use it, export it, move to a Linux server, import the zpool, use it, etc. This exact scenario is something we have done at OmniTI and it worked without a hitch. One issue however is that the ACL support/usability is different on each OS so you'd the user will likely have to clean up the permissions a bit.
Caveats for Running ZFS on Arch Linux in a Production Environment
ZFS under Arch Linux is not part of the main package repository. As ZFS and its utilities are maintained by a third party, developers must rely on the third party to keep the packages up to date. One issue is that every time a new kernel is released (frequently) the ZFS kernel modules must be rebuilt as well. If the company upgrades its system (pacman -Syu) and reboots, but the ZFS modules were not recompiled well, Zpools will not initialize. This becomes especially important when developers have the rootfs under ZFS since this would leave the system unbootable and the user would be forced to recover by means of Rescue CD or, in the case of AWS, moving the EBS volumes to another instance and recovering from there. Linux does have a mechanism for automating this process other than DKMS. However, the arch zfs-modules-dkms package that provides this functionality is not kept up to date, and shouldn't be used.
Also, as briefly mentioned above, it should be noted that one cannot boot directly from ZFS on Linux, users must maintain a Linux bootloader compatible file system for /boot such as ext[234].
Currently, many of the utilities that output information about the filesystem are not ZFS aware and developers can get strange results running commands such as "df" for example, since it does not know the relationship between datasets and their parents. These will not necessarily prevent anything from running, but it is worth noting. Generally it's best to use "zfs list" rather than "df" to get accurate results.
ZFS natively uses NFSv4-style ACLs and is not compatible with Posix-style ACLs. Any applications that rely on Posix-style ACLs will have issues. Default GNU utilities like "ls" for example are not NFSv4 ACL aware.
Lastly, the ZoL project proclaims that ZFS on Linux is production ready, however it is worthwhile to note that it is still very immature at this point. ZFS itself has been around and tested for quite some time and is mature, so be careful and test before using it in a production environment.
How To Install ZFS on Arch with RootFS on ZFS
The Arch Wiki page for Installing Linux on ZFS goes into great detail on how to install Linux on ZFS. The key points are as follows:
- The ZFS utilities and kernel modules must be built/installed prior to beginning the installation (within the CD Boot environment)
- Even though you can have the Root FS on ZFS, the Linux bootloaders cannot load the kernel from ZFS currently so you still need a small ext2/3 partition for /boot to hold the kernel, the initramfs, and files that the bootloader requires.
- There is no "beadm" in Linux to support multiple Boot Environment snapshots currently. One of the benefits of ZFS on Illumos/OmniOS is the ability to rollback to an earlier boot environment when applying updates.
- When building the initramfs image, the zfs hook must come before the filesystems hook and you should not use the fsck hook at all.
- You need to enable the ZFS service in systemd as this is not enabled by default. Under a ZFS Root system, this is very important if you like your systems to boot.
- The "kernel" line of the bootloader needs to include a parameter telling the kernel where the root FS resides. For example, if the root FS is on a Zpool named "rpool" and its dataset is rpool/ROOT/default, then this parameter would be zfs=rpool/ROOT/default.
It is important to remember to export the zpool prior to rebooting after installation otherwise ZFS will complain that the system is different and will not import itself. This is because the new system is, in fact, a different system than the CD Media boot environment. Also, it's a very good idea to rebuild the initramfs (mkinitcpio -p linux) right away once you log into the installed system for the first time to avoid any "pool may be in use" errors due to differences in the CD Media Boot environment when the ramdisk was created initially.
Included at the end of this article are portions of a script used to build ArchLinux on ZFS. The only parts that have been removed are things that are specific to my environment. This is given as an example only to illustrate the steps that can be used, but note that it may or may not match the methods typically used for your environment.
Referencesz
ZFS on Linux Main Page: http://zfsonlinux.org
Arch Wiki - Installing Linux on ZFS: https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Installing_Arch_Linux_on_ZFS
Arch Wiki - ZFS: https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/ZFS
Appendix A - Excerpts from Vagrant install script
The following are the commands we use when installing ZFS on ArchLinux under Vagrant. The Vagrant specific bits have been removed as they would not apply for installation on a production server. The full script can be found here: https://github.com/Loki22/scripts/blob/master/Vagrant/archzfs_vagrant_install.sh
pacman -Syy
pacman -S --noconfirm base-devel
mkdir /root/build
cd /root/build
wget https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/sp/spl-utils/spl-utils.tar.gz
wget https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/sp/spl/spl.tar.gz
wget https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/zf/zfs-utils/zfs-utils.tar.gz
wget https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/zf/zfs/zfs.tar.gz
for i in spl-utils spl zfs-utils zfs
do
cd /root/build && tar zxvf ${i}.tar.gz
cd /root/build/${i}
makepkg -s --asroot --noconfirm && pacman -U --noconfirm ./${i}*.pkg.tar.xz
done
# Install packages needed for ZFS
pacman -S --noconfirm archzfs dosfstools gptfdisk
# Clear the disk and initialize in GPT Format
sgdisk -o -g /dev/sda
# Partitioning - 3 Partitions (BIOS Boot Partition, /boot, and ZFS)
sgdisk -n 2:2048:+512M -c 2:"Linux Boot Partition" -t 2:8300 /dev/sda
sgdisk -n 3:0:0 -c 3:"ZFS Root Pool" -t 3:bf00 /dev/sda
sgdisk -n 1:34:2047 -c 1:"BIOS Boot Partition" -t 1:ef02 /dev/sda
# Create filesystem for /boot partition
mkfs.ext4 -L BOOT /dev/sda2
# Set up the ZFS Root Pool
modprobe zfs
zpool create rpool /dev/sda3
zfs set checksum=fletcher4 rpool
zfs set atime=off rpool
zfs set compression=lzjb rpool
zfs set mountpoint=none rpool
zpool export rpool
zpool import -d /dev/disk/by-id -R /mnt rpool
# Set up the initial BE (linux doesn't have beadm at this point, but not a bad idea to think ahead)
zfs create rpool/ROOT
zfs create -o mountpoint=/ rpool/ROOT/default
zpool set bootfs=rpool/ROOT/default rpool
# Set up datasets that are not part of the BE
zfs create -o mountpoint=/home -o setuid=off rpool/home
zfs create -o mountpoint=/root -o setuid=off rpool/roothome
# Create swap (example here is 2GB, use 4K block size for 64 bit systems)
zfs create -V 2G -b 4K rpool/swap
mkswap -Lswap -f /dev/rpool/swap
swapon /dev/rpool/swap
# Mount /boot
mkdir /mnt/boot
mount /dev/sda2 /mnt/boot
# Change ZFS repo to core now that we have it installed. This is so the new system will use updated modules linked to the new kernel as opposed to the somewhat more stale kernel that is used on the Install CD.
sed -i 's/demz-repo-archiso/demz-repo-core/' /etc/pacman.conf
# Bootstrap the new installation
pacstrap /mnt base base-devel archzfs sudo gnupg vim
# Generate the fstab minus the ZFS bits of which mounting is handled by ZFS
genfstab -U -p /mnt | grep boot >> /mnt/etc/fstab
# Configuration
CHROOT="arch-chroot /mnt"
# Hostname
echo "myhostname" > /mnt/etc/hostname
# Timezone and Clock
ln -s /usr/share/zoneinfo/America/New_York /mnt/etc/localtime
hwclock --systohc --utc
# Locale
sed -i 's/^#\(en_US.*\)/\1/' /mnt/etc/locale.gen
$CHROOT locale-gen
echo 'LANG="en_US.UTF-8"' > /mnt/etc/locale.conf
# Keymap
echo "KEYMAP=us" > /mnt/etc/vconsole.conf
# Mkinitcpio
sed -i 's/^\(HOOKS.*\)filesystems keyboard fsck/\1keyboard zfs filesystems/' /mnt/etc/mkinitcpio.conf
$CHROOT mkinitcpio -p linux
# Enable ZFS at boot
$CHROOT systemctl enable zfs.service
# Install GRUB
$CHROOT pacman -S --noconfirm grub-bios
modprobe dm-mod
$CHROOT grub-install --target=i386-pc --recheck --debug /dev/sda
cp /mnt/usr/share/locale/en\@quot/LC_MESSAGES/grub.mo /mnt/boot/grub/locale/en.mo
mv /mnt/boot/grub/grub.cfg /mnt/boot/grub/grub.cfg.orig
cat > /mnt/boot/grub/grub.cfg <<EOF
set timeout=2
set default=0
# (0) Arch Linux
menuentry "Arch Linux" {
set root=(hd0,2)
linux /vmlinuz-linux zfs=rpool/ROOT/default
initrd /initramfs-linux.img
}
# (1) Arch Linux (fallback)
menuentry "Arch Linux - Fallback" {
set root=(hd0,2)
linux /vmlinuz-linux zfs=rpool/ROOT/default
initrd /initramfs-linux-fallback.img
}
EOF
# SSH
$CHROOT pacman -S --noconfirm openssh
ln -s '/usr/lib/systemd/system/sshd.service' \
'/mnt/etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/sshd.service'
# Networking on installed system
# Manual linking because systemd isn't running yet
# Run 'ip link' to check the network interface and make sure it's enp0s3
ln -s '/usr/lib/systemd/system/dhcpcd@.service' \
[email protected]rvice'
# Clean up
# Remove downloaded packages
$CHROOT pacman -Scc --noconfirm
# Set your root password
passwd root
# Unmount filesystems, change ZFS mountpoints, and reboot
umount /mnt/boot
zfs umount -a
zpool export rpool
echo "If there were no errors, it would now be safe to reboot into the new system."
Appendix B - Recovery process if ZFS modules are not rebuilt on kernel upgrade
As mentioned above, the ZFS modules need to be rebuilt on every kernel upgrade. If this isn't done, you need to recover from a rescue environment. The recovery process (assuming booting from CD) is to build the ZFS modules/utils from the AUR (spl-utils, spl, zfs-utils, and zfs) in the temporary rescue environment, loading the ZFS module, mounting the Zpool under /mnt, mounting the /boot FS at /mnt/boot, chrooting, building the ZFS modules/utils again against the kernel in the chroot environment, rebuilding initramfs (mkinitcpio -p linux), and rebooting. Needless to say, not fun while people are screaming at you because the production server is down. This problem will be alleviated at some point when the ZFS packages are adopted into the main repositories and maintained with the rest of the release process.
Identity is in everything and customers are looking to their providers to ensure the security of their identities, transactions and data. With the increased reliance on cloud-based services, service providers must build security and trust into their offerings, adding value to customers and improving the user experience. Making identity, security and privacy easy for customers provides a unique advantage over the competition.
Dec. 22, 2016 08:45 AM EST Reads: 5,447
Manufacturers are embracing the Industrial Internet the same way consumers are leveraging Fitbits – to improve overall health and wellness. Both can provide consistent measurement, visibility, and suggest performance improvements customized to help reach goals. Fitbit users can view real-time data and make adjustments to increase their activity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mark Bernardo Professional Services Leader, Americas, at GE Digital, discussed how leveraging the Industrial Internet and...
Dec. 22, 2016 08:45 AM EST Reads: 5,691
"A lot of times people will come to us and have a very diverse set of requirements or very customized need and we'll help them to implement it in a fashion that you can't just buy off of the shelf," explained Nick Rose, CTO of Enzu, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 18th Cloud Expo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Dec. 22, 2016 08:30 AM EST Reads: 3,443
@ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential Internet of Things Brand by Onalytica in the ‘The Internet of Things Landscape 2015: Top 100 Individuals and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed Twitter conversations around the #IoT debate to uncover the most influential brands and individuals driving the conversation. Onalytica captured data from 56,224 users. The PageRank based methodology they use to extract influencers on a particular topic (tweets mentioning #InternetofThings or #IoT in this ca...
Dec. 22, 2016 08:15 AM EST Reads: 10,458
SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here
Dec. 22, 2016 08:15 AM EST Reads: 10,812
Fifty billion connected devices and still no winning protocols standards. HTTP, WebSockets, MQTT, and CoAP seem to be leading in the IoT protocol race at the moment but many more protocols are getting introduced on a regular basis. Each protocol has its pros and cons depending on the nature of the communications. Does there really need to be only one protocol to rule them all? Of course not. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, walked through how Octob...
Dec. 22, 2016 07:30 AM EST Reads: 2,061
The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the develop...
Dec. 22, 2016 07:15 AM EST Reads: 4,413
The Internet of Things can drive efficiency for airlines and airports. In their session at @ThingsExpo, Shyam Varan Nath, Principal Architect with GE, and Sudip Majumder, senior director of development at Oracle, discussed the technical details of the connected airline baggage and related social media solutions. These IoT applications will enhance travelers' journey experience and drive efficiency for the airlines and the airports.
Dec. 22, 2016 06:45 AM EST Reads: 1,210
IoT solutions exploit operational data generated by Internet-connected smart “things” for the purpose of gaining operational insight and producing “better outcomes” (for example, create new business models, eliminate unscheduled maintenance, etc.). The explosive proliferation of IoT solutions will result in an exponential growth in the volume of IoT data, precipitating significant Information Governance issues: who owns the IoT data, what are the rights/duties of IoT solutions adopters towards t...
Dec. 22, 2016 05:30 AM EST Reads: 1,204
@ThingsExpo has been named the ‘Top WebRTC Influencer' by iTrend. iTrend processes millions of conversations, tweets, interactions, news articles, press releases, blog posts - and extract meaning form them and analyzes mobile and desktop software platforms used to communicate, various metadata (such as geo location), and automation tools. In overall placement, @ThingsExpo ranked as the number one ‘WebRTC Influencer' followed by @DevOpsSummit at 55th.
Dec. 22, 2016 05:15 AM EST Reads: 3,641
"There are a lot of security issues with connected vehicles right now. We provide the connected vehicle infrastructure for both Hyundai and OnStar," explained David Miller, Chief Security Officer at Covisint, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 05:00 AM EST Reads: 1,178
While not quite mainstream yet, WebRTC is starting to gain ground with Carriers, Enterprises and Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s) alike. WebRTC makes it easy for developers to add audio and video communications into their applications by using Web browsers as their platform. But like any market, every customer engagement has unique requirements, as well as constraints. And of course, one size does not fit all. In her session at WebRTC Summit, Dr. Natasha Tamaskar, Vice President, Head of C...
Dec. 22, 2016 05:00 AM EST Reads: 4,659
WebRTC defines no default signaling protocol, causing fragmentation between WebRTC silos. SIP and XMPP provide possibilities, but come with considerable complexity and are not designed for use in a web environment. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Matthew Hodgson, technical co-founder of the Matrix.org, discussed how Matrix is a new non-profit Open Source Project that defines both a new HTTP-based standard for VoIP & IM signaling and provides reference implementations.
Dec. 22, 2016 04:30 AM EST Reads: 3,519
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open.
Dec. 22, 2016 04:15 AM EST Reads: 2,500
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Dec. 22, 2016 04:00 AM EST Reads: 1,892
"Matrix is an ambitious open standard and implementation that's set up to break down the fragmentation problems that exist in IP messaging and VoIP communication," explained John Woolf, Technical Evangelist at Matrix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held Nov 4–6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 03:30 AM EST Reads: 10,476
We are reaching the end of the beginning with WebRTC, and real systems using this technology have begun to appear. One challenge that faces every WebRTC deployment (in some form or another) is identity management. For example, if you have an existing service – possibly built on a variety of different PaaS/SaaS offerings – and you want to add real-time communications you are faced with a challenge relating to user management, authentication, authorization, and validation. Service providers will w...
Dec. 22, 2016 03:15 AM EST Reads: 4,461
Unsecured IoT devices were used to launch crippling DDOS attacks in October 2016, targeting services such as Twitter, Spotify, and GitHub. Subsequent testimony to Congress about potential attacks on office buildings, schools, and hospitals raised the possibility for the IoT to harm and even kill people. What should be done? Does the government need to intervene? This panel at @ThingExpo New York brings together leading IoT and security experts to discuss this very serious topic.
Dec. 22, 2016 02:00 AM EST Reads: 1,454
SYS-CON Events announced today that MobiDev, a client-oriented software development company, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. MobiDev is a software company that develops and delivers turn-key mobile apps, websites, web services, and complex softw...
Dec. 22, 2016 01:45 AM EST Reads: 532
20th Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy.
Dec. 22, 2016 01:30 AM EST Reads: 2,926