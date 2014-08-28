WindRiver Integrates Virtualization into 'Internet of Things'

|By Yeshim Deniz
Wind River, a world leader in delivering software for intelligent connected systems, has introduced a virtualization profile for the next generation version of its market-leading VxWorks® real-time operating system (RTOS). Based on proven Wind River virtualization technology, Virtualization Profile for VxWorks extends the scalability capabilities of the VxWorks 7 Core Platform by integrating a real-time embedded, Type 1 hypervisor into the core of the RTOS.
Through embedded virtualization, Virtualization Profile allows VxWorks customers to consolidate multiple workloads on a single processor. It provides robust, safe and secure partitioning across all market segments, from automation control to medical scanners to avionics control systems -- critical in today’s era of the Internet of Things (IoT). OS-agnostic, the profile allows combinations of VxWorks, Linux, Windows® and other operating systems to share the memory and cores of a multi-core processor or system-on-chip (SoC).
“VxWorks with integrated virtualization allows customers to address IoT device challenges, where connectivity, scalability, security, and future-proofing are required,” said Dinyar Dastoor, vice president of product management at Wind River. “It delivers the key benefits that will give our customers a competitive edge in consolidation, flexibility, safety, and security, as well as CAPEX and OPEX savings, and significant reduction in development time for end devices. We see a strong need for these capabilities across all market segments, but with an emphasis where connectivity is now requisite, such as in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense.”
Recognized as the industry-leading RTOS, VxWorks has been re-architected with a highly modular approach leading to the separation of the VxWorks core operating system from packages such as the file system or networking stack. As a result, individual applications can now be updated at any time without requiring a rework or retest of the entire system, increasing scalability and the ability to quickly adjust to market changes.
Wind River will be hosting a webcast, titled, “Meeting Today’s IoT Device Challenges with Virtualization and Consolidation,” this Wednesday, August 20. For more information and to register for the webcast, visit http://bit.ly/Y1kyvf.
More information about Virtualization Profile for VxWorks is available at http://tinyurl.com/VxWorksVirtualization. And to learn more about how Wind River is addressing the opportunities and challenges created by the Internet of Things, visit http://tinyurl.com/iotsite.
WindRiver Intelligent Device Platform
Wind River® Intelligent Device Platform XT is a scalable, sustainable, and secure development environment that simplifies the development, integration, and deployment of gateways for the Internet of Things (IoT). It is based on Wind River industry-leading operating systems, which are standards-compliant and fully tested, and includes Wind River development tools. The platform provides device security, smart connectivity, rich network options, and device management. Intelligent Device Platform includes ready-to-use components built exclusively for developing IoT applications.
Intelligent Device Platform XT is part of Intel® Gateway Solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), a family of platforms that enables companies to seamlessly interconnect industrial devices and other systems into a system of systems. Intel Gateway Solutions for IoT enables customers to securely aggregate, share, and filter data for analysis. It helps ensure that federated data generated by devices and systems can travel securely and safely from the edge to the cloud and back—without replacing existing infrastructure. [more]
About Wind River
Wind River, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel® Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), is a world leader in delivering software for intelligent connected systems. The company has been pioneering computing inside embedded devices since 1981, and its technology is found in nearly 2 billion products. Wind River offers the industry's most comprehensive embedded software portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support, and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River delivers the technology and expertise that enables the innovation and deployment of safe, secure, and reliable intelligent systems. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.
Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc. and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
