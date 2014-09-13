'Internet of Things' Meet First 20 Speakers of @ThingsExpo Faculty (#IoT)

Internet of @ThingsExpo Silicon Valley announced today its first 20 all-star speakers and sessions for its upcoming event, which will take place November 4-6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley.

@ThingsExpo, the first and largest IoT event in the world, debuted at the Javits Center in New York City in June with over 7,200 delegates attending the conference.

The First 20 will present a diverse array of IoT-focused sessions, illuminating the incredible breadth and scope of the Internet of Things. Sensors, beacons, Big Data, Docker, WebRTC, security, business models, and the challenge to enterprise IT of overall IoT integration into their infrastructures are all covered by this group of speakers.

@ThingsExpo has expanded from a single track in June 2014 in New York to three full tracks--focused on consumer technology, enterprise integration, and developers--for Santa Clara. The speakers come from the entire spectrum of IoT technology and services providers, and themselves had diverse backgrounds that encompass the richness of the IoT.

The 7 Steps to Real World Business Transformation on the Internet of Things

By Chad Jones

The Internet of Things promises to transform businesses (and lives), but navigating the business and technical path to success can be difficult to understand. This presentation will show you how to approach creating broadly successful connected customer solutions using real world business transformation studies including New England BioLabs and more. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Chad Jones has eighteen years' experience driving strategic initiatives in IoT, cloud, virtualization and infrastructure while evangelizing the vision of a better world through technology. At LogMeIn, he drives product and go-to-market strategy for the company's Xively IoT platform as well as evangelizes the company's vision for the Internet of Things. [continued]

The Perfect Storm Intensifies - The Convergence of BigData, Cloud and the Internet of Things is Now at Full Strength

By Mac Devine

Almost everyone sees the potential of Internet of Things but how can businesses truly unlock that potential. The key will be in the ability to discover business insight in the midst of an ocean of Big Data generated from billions of embedded devices via Systems of Discover. Businesses will also need to ensure that they can sustain that insight by leveraging the cloud for global reach, scale and elasticity. Without bringing these three elements together via Systems of Discover you either end up with an Internet of somethings and/or a big mess of data. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Mac has 24 years of experience with networking and virtualization. The first 7 of those years were spent in mainframe software development where he served as chief programmer for several VTAM releases. Mac then moved to mainframe software design where he served as chief designer for several Communications Server releases and lead the design work for Sysplex and SNA over IP networking (aka Enterprise Extender). [continued]

Digital Disciplines: Strategies for Things and the Cloud

By Joe Weinman

The Internet of Things is a natural complement to the cloud and related technologies such as big data, analytics, and mobility. This talk lays out four generic strategies--digital disciplines--to exploit emerging digital technologies for strategic advantage. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Joe Weinman has held executive leadership positions at Bell Labs, AT&T, Hewlett-Packard, and Telx, in areas such as corporate strategy, business development, product management, operations, and R&D. Named a "Top 10 Cloud Computing Leader" by TechTarget, Weinman is the author of Cloudonomics: The Business Value of Cloud Computing, chairman of the IEEE Intercloud Testbed executive committee, a frequent global keynote speaker and contributor to Gigaom, InformationWeek, Forbes, and other print and online publications, and the founder of Cloudonomics: a quantitatively rigorous, multidisciplinary approach to valuing the cloud. [continued]

The Physical Web

By Scott Jenson

Scott Jenson leads a project called The Physical Web within the Chrome team at Google. Project members are working to take the scalability and openness of the web and use it to talk to the exponentially exploding range of smart devices



Nearly every company today working on the IoT comes up with the same basic solution: use my server and you'll be fine. But if we really believe there will be trillions of these devices, that just can't scale. We need a system that is open a scalable and by using the URL as a basic building block, we open this up and get the same resilience that the web enjoys. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Scott Jenson has been at the forefront of user interface design for over 25 years. He was the first member of the User Interface group at Apple in the late 80s, working on System 7, the Apple Human Interface Guidelines and the original Newton. Following that he was Director of Product Design for Symbian, then managed the mobile UX group at Google and was Creative Director at frog design. Scott is now back at Google, on a quest to bridge the physical and digital worlds. [continued]

Identity Management and WebRTC

By Peter Dunkley

We are reaching the end of the beginning with WebRTC and real systems using this technology have begun to appear. One challenge that faces every WebRTC deployment (in some form or another) is identity management. For example, if you have an existing service - possibly built on a variety of different PaaS/SaaS offerings - and you want to add real-time communications you are faced with a challenge relating to user management, authentication, authorisation, and validation. Service providers will want to use their existing identities, but these will have credentials already that are (hopefully) irreversibly encoded. This presentation looks at how this identity problem can be solved and discusses ways to use existing web identities for real-time communication. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Peter is Technical Director at Acision. He graduated from The University of Edinburgh in 2000 with a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science. After graduation Peter worked on a PSTN switch developing signalling stacks for SS7, ISDN and similar protocols and creating advanced routing and service applications. [continued]

IoT: Integration of Things

By Chris Mathieu

There will be 50 billion Internet connected devices by 2020. Today, every manufacturer has a propriety protocol and an app. How do we securely integrate these "things" into our lives and businesses in a way that we can easily control and manage? Even better, how do we integrate these "things" so that they control and manage each other so our lives become more convenient or our businesses become more profitable and/or safe? We have heard that the best interface is no interface. These devices generate enough data to learn our behaviors and simplify/improve our lives. What if we could connect everything to everything? I'm not only talking about connecting things to things but also systems, cloud services, and people. Add in a little machine learning and artificial intelligence and now we have something interesting... [continued]



Speaker Bio: Chris Matthieu is Co-Founder & CTO at Octoblu, Inc. He has two decades of telecom and web experience. He launched his Teleku cloud communications-as-a-service platform at eComm in 2010 which was acquired by Voxeo. Next he built an opensource Node.JS PaaS called Nodester which was acquired by AppFog. His new startup is Twelephone (http://twelephone.com). Leveraging HTML5 and WebRTC, Twelephone's BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal) is to become the next generation telecom company running in the Web browser. In 9 short months, Twelephone has nearly achieved feature parity with Skype. [continued]

Big Data's Potential in Helping To Secure the Internet of Things

By James G. Kobielus

The security devil is always in the details of the attack: the ones you've endured, the ones you prepare yourself to fend off, and the ones that, you fear, will catch you completely unaware and defenseless. The Internet of Things (IoT) is nothing if not an endless proliferation of details. It's the vision of a world in which continuous Internet connectivity and addressability is embedded into a growing range of human artifacts, into the natural world, and even into our smartphones, appliances, and physical persons. [continued]



Speaker Bio: James Kobielus is an industry veteran and serves as IBM's Big Data evangelist, as program director for Big Data analytics product marketing, and as editor-in-chief of IBM Data Magazine. He spearheads IBM's thought leadership activities in Big Data, Hadoop, enterprise data warehousing, advanced analytics, and cognitive computing. He advises IBM's product management and marketing teams on big data analytics. He has spoken at such leading industry events as Hadoop Summit, Strata, and Forrester Business Process Forum. He has published several business technology books and is a very popular provider of original commentary on blogs and many social media. [continued]

The Evolution of Internet of Things and the Intelligent Enterprise

By Chris Gray

The Internet of Things is not new. Historically, smart businesses have used its basic concept of leveraging data to drive better decision making and have capitalized on those insights to realize additional revenue opportunities. So, what has changed to make the Internet of Things one of the hottest topics in tech? In this session, Chris Gray, Red Hat Director of Embedded Programs will discuss the underlying factors that are driving the economics of intelligent systems. Discover how hardware commoditization, the ubiquitous nature of connectivity, and the emergence of big data and analysis are providing the pull to meet customer expectations of a widely connected, multi-dimensional universe of people, things, and information. Chris will present real-world use cases that demonstrate how to: [continued]



Speaker Bio: At Red Hat, Chris Gray has global responsibility for strategic partner initiatives and worldwide sales within the embedded and Internet of Things market. Chris' extensive experience with hundreds of embedded partners and customers across numerous and diverse industries has given him a unique perspective on this explosive growth area. Chris has led the global expansion of Red Hat's Embedded and Internet of Things business in over twenty countries and continues to lead Red Hat's mission as the open source leader in embedded and intelligent systems solutions. [continued]

Architecting Next Gen Connected Supply Chains

By Peter Vanderminden

Disruptive macro trends in technology are impacting and dramatically changing the "art of the possible" relative to supply chain management practices through the innovative use of IoT, cloud, machine learning and big data to enable connected ecosystems of engagement. Enterprise informatics can now move beyond point solutions that merely monitor the past and implement integrated enterprise fabrics that enable end to end supply chain visibility to improve customer service delivery and optimize supplier management. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Peter Vanderminden is the Industry Manager, Manufacturing & Supply Chain at Microsoft Corporation, where he consults to some of Microsoft's largest corporate accounts on business solutions and enterprise architecture strategies. Mr. Vanderminden also serves on the Board of Directors of the APICS/Supply Chain Council, a global non-profit industry trade association with over 600 member firms that is focused on establishing best practices for supply chain management. [continued]

Fulfilling IT's Promise in the IoT Era

By Jeff Kaplan

The Internet of Things will put IT to its ultimate test by creating infinite new opportunities to digitize products and services, generate and analyze new data to improve customer satisfaction, and discover new ways to gain a competitive advantage across nearly every industry. In order to help corporate business units to capitalize on the rapidly evolving IoT opportunities, IT must stand up to a new set of challenges. This session will examine why IT must finally fulfill its role in support of its SBUs or face a new round of disruption that could fundamentally reshape the function of IT forever. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Jeff Kaplan is the Managing Director of THINKstrategies, www.thinkstrategies.com, the only strategic consulting firm focused entirely on the business implications of the transition of the technology industry from a product-centric to services-driven solution model, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Cloud Computing and Managed Services. THINKstrategies helps IT/business decision-makers with their sourcing strategies; solution providers with their go-to-market strategies; and venture firms with their investment strategies. [continued]

Monetizing the 'Internet of Things'- What You Need to Know Now

By Brendan O'Brien

There's no doubt that the "Internet of Things" is driving the next wave of innovation. Google has spent billions over the past few months vacuuming up companies that specialize in smart appliances and machine learning. Already, Philips light bulbs, Audi automobiles, and Samsung washers and dryers can communicate with and be controlled from mobile devices. To take advantage of the opportunities the "Internet of Things" brings to your business, you'll want to start preparing now. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Brendan O'Brien is a Co-founder at Aria Systems and the inventor of cloud billing. It is fair to say he introduced the world to cloud billing, and innovated database-driven, enterprise-grade web applications - before the concept of "cloud" was even on the horizon. O'Brien is at the forefront of the recurring revenue revolution that is empowering enterprises -- and specifically enabling information systems and new business models to secure predictive revenue streams while improving business processes. [continued]

Lego Land: The Building Blocks of Innovation for the Enterprise

By Andrew Bolwell

Explosive technological advancement has created a molten landscape of disruption, reinvention and creation. New services arrive and become versatile building blocks for new ideas, products and businesses. As intuitive and intelligent technology relieves us of administrative burdens, we can spend more energy on what matters: curiosity, imagination, personal connection, reflection. As technology blurs lines between work and home, physical and digital, there is profound opportunity not just in what these new technologies are but in why they matter in human terms. Andrew Bolwell, HP Printing and Personal Systems Director of Innovation, reports from the dawn of the new Innovation Age. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Andrew Bolwell is Director of Innovation for HP's Printing and Personal Systems Group. Responsible for defining HP's long-term innovation and technology vision for printing and personal computing, Andrew is spearheading new markets, products and business models that will help shape HP's future growth. [continued]

IoT Moves Into The Commercial Mainstream

By Diego Tamburini

The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly in the process of breaking from its heretofore relatively obscure enterprise applications (such as plant floor control and supply chain management) and going mainstream into the consumer space. More and more creative folks are interconnecting everyday products such as household items, mobile devices, appliances and cars, and unleashing new and imaginative scenarios. We are seeing a lot of excitement around applications in home automation, personal fitness, and in-car entertainment, and this excitement will bleed into other areas. On the commercial side, more manufacturers will embed sensors in their products and connect them to the Internet to monitor their performance and offer pro-active maintenance services. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Diego Tamburini works for the Manufacturing Strategic Industry Relations group at Autodesk. He focuses on defining the vision for Autodesk in manufacturing and evangelizing Autodesk as a thought leader in the industry. Diego came to Autodesk after 10 years at Microsoft, where he was working in the Microsoft Dynamics development team developing the upcoming first cloud release of Dynamics ERP for Professional Services. [continued]

A New Architecture for the Internet of Things: Rethinking Your IT Framework

By James Kirkland

Explosive growth in connected devices. Enormous amounts of data for collection and analysis. Critical use of data for split-second decision making and actionable information. All three are factors in making the Internet of Things a reality. Yet, any one factor would have an IT organization pondering its infrastructure strategy. [continued]



Speaker Bio: James Kirkland is the advocate for Red Hat's initiatives and solutions for the Internet of Things(IoT) and is the architect of its three-tier strategy for IoT deployments. For the past five years, James has been focused on IoT solutions for the transportation and energy sectors. A frequent public speaker and writer on a wide range of technical topics, James is also the co-author of Linux Troubleshooting for System Administrators and Power Users (ISBN: 0131855158) published by Prentice Hall PTR. [continued]

Zero to a Connected Internet of Things App

By Seema Jethani

This talk explores how to rapidly prototype using IoT cloud platforms and choosing the right platform to match application requirements, security and privacy needs, data management capabilities and development tools. Where historically app development would required developers to manage device functionality, application environment and application logic, today new platforms are emerging that are IoT focused and arm developers with cloud based connectivity and communications, development, monitoring, management and analytics tools. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Seema is the Director of Product Management at Basho Technologies and has more than 10 years of experience in enterprise software development. Prior to joining Basho, she held Product Management and Strategy positions at Dell, Enstratius and IBM. [continued]

How Docker Quickly Advanced Development of an IoT Application

By Aater Suleman

Collecting data in the field and configuring multitudes of unique devices is a time-consuming, labor-intensive process that can stretch IT resources. Horan & Bird [H&B], Australia's fifth-largest Solar Panel Installer, wanted to automate sensor data collection and monitoring from its solar panels and integrate the data with its business and marketing systems. After data was collected and structured, two major areas needed to be addressed: improving developer workflows and extending access to a business application to multiple users (multi-tenancy). [continued]



Speaker Bio: Aater Suleman, CEO and Co-Founder at Flux7, is an industry veteran in delivering cloud migration, application development and process optimization solutions using DevOps-based approaches. Mr. Suleman earned his PhD at the University of Texas at Austin, where he also currently teaches computer systems design and architecture. [continued]

WebRTC + IoT = Personalized Customer Service

By Keith McFarlane

Can call centers hang up the phones for good? Intuitive Solutions did. WebRTC enabled this contact center provider to eliminate antiquated telephony and desktop phone infrastructure with a pure web-based solution, allowing them to expand beyond brick-and-mortar confines to a home-based agent model. It also ensured scalability and better service for customers, including MUY! Companies, one of the country's largest franchise restaurant companies with 232 Pizza Hut locations. This is one example of WebRTC adoption today, but the potential is limitless when powered by IoT . Attendees will learn real-world benefits of WebRTC and explore future possibilities, as WebRTC and IoT intersect to improve customer service. [continued]



Speaker Bio: At LiveOps, Keith McFarlane holds the role of Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Platform & Telephony. He has more than 20 years of experience designing and developing large-scale customer service solutions and CRM systems. He is an expert on the benefits of cloud computing technology for both enterprise and SMBs and was named to ExecRank's "Top CTO Rankings" list for 2012. [continued]

From Data To Dollars – A Results-Driven Approach To IoT

By Dave Wagstaff

Technology is enabling a new approach to collecting and using data. This approach, commonly referred to as the "Internet of Things" (IoT), enables businesses to use real-time data from all sorts of things including machines, devices and sensors to make better decisions, improve customer service, and lower the risk in the creation of new revenue opportunities. In this session from Bsquare learn more about the real benefits to focus on, understand the requirements of a successful solution, the flow of data, and how to best approach deploying an IoT solution that will drive results. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Vice President and Chief Architect, BSQUARE Corporation Dave Wagstaff has been Bsquare's Vice President and Chief Architect since November 2013. In this role Mr. Wagstaff drives a comprehensive and integrated strategy for all Bsquare products including the company's Internet of Things offerings. [continued]

How Code Halos Are Unlocking the Possibilities of the Internet of Things

By Ben Pring

Code Halos – aka "digital fingerprints" - are the key organizing principle to understand a) how dumb things become smart and b) how to monetize this dynamic. In this session Ben Pring, Co-Director of Cognizant's Center for the Future of Work, will outline research, analysis and recommendations from his recently published book on this phenomena on the way leading edge organizations like GE and Disney are unlocking the IoT opportunity and what steps your organization should be taking to position itself for the next platform of digital competition. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Ben Pring co-leads Cognizant's Future of Work Center joining Cognizant in September 2011 after spending the previous 15 years with Gartner as a senior industry analyst researching and advising on areas such as Cloud Computing and Global Sourcing. Prior to Gartner he worked for a number of consulting companies including Coopers and Lybrand. [continued]

New Security Models for the IoT

By Davi Ottenheimer

The Internet of Things needs an entirely new security model, or does it? Can we save some old and tested controls for the latest emerging and different technology environments? This presentation reviews hands-on lessons with IoT devices and reveals privacy options and a new risk balance you might not expect. [continued]



Speaker Bio: Davi Ottenheimer, EMC Senior Director of Trust, has more than nineteen years' experience managing global security operations and assessments, including a decade of leading incident response and digital forensics. He is co-author of the book "Securing the Virtual Environment: How to Defend the Enterprise Against Attack," published in May 2012 by Wiley. He formerly was responsible for security at Barclays Global Investors (BGI), the world's largest investment fund manager. Prior to BGI he was a "dedicated paranoid" at Yahoo! and responsible for managing security for hundreds of millions of mobile, broadband and digital home products. Davi received his postgraduate academic Master of Science degree in International History from the London School of Economics. [continued]

