What Developers Need to Know About Open Source Vulnerability Management

|By Lacey Thoms
|
Article Rating:
|September 27, 2014 08:00 PM EDT
|
Reads:
|5,886
As a resourceful developer, you're not writing code from scratch anymore. You probably have access to a vast amount of code you wrote at previous jobs, and a lot of your development probably relies at least in some part around third party or open source software. Every savvy developer knows their way around Sourceforge, Codeplex, or GitHub, and with access to readily available code that frees you up to tackle real challenges, there really is no downside to open source code.
Sure, you're probably aware that many open source projects have license obligations tied to them. And licenses are not generally written for developer consumption, so you may be part of a growing contingent of developers that doesn't care about them, but it's likely that your manager cares.
With the increasing complexity of software, organizations are more cognizant than ever about the potential pitfalls of including open source code in their products. Below are some quick tips to continue leveraging open source code, while keeping your manager and legal department happy.
1. Know What to Look For
Security and licensing (i.e., the specific permission of the original author of the open source code) are the two potential vulnerabilities that concern organizations the most. Depending on the type of business, export controls may also be on the radar. But for now we'll focus on the biggest two:
Security Vulnerabilities
Security vulnerabilities exist in both open source and proprietary software. And the exposure of the Heartbleed bug earlier this year illustrated how much heartache these issues can inflict. Here are a few things to keep in mind:
-
When choosing an open source project, do some research to try and discern if there have been reports of any vulnerability in the code (the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) is a great resource for this).
-
Always use the most recent version of a project (and preferably one that is actively maintained).
-
Download projects from a reputable source such as the project's website, or a trustworthy code repository.
License Vulnerabilities
An open source license is the way the code author grants usage permission to the world at large, and dictates the terms under which the license can be used. Open source licenses generally fit into two categories: permissive and restrictive licenses. Permissive licenses such as MIT, BSD, or Apache generally have fewer restrictions on the redistribution of software. Restrictive or copyleft licenses, such as the GPL, place more restrictions on redistribution (e.g. asking you to contribute your derivative work to the open source community) and may require your work to be licensed under the GPL. You can speak to your organization's legal department for a crash course on different license types and what licenses are permitted in your organization, or take a look at various summaries available online.
Before incorporating an open source component in your project it's a good idea to take a look at what (if any) license terms are attached to it. This information can typically be found in a file called COPYING, license.txt or even in a readme file.
Here are three possible licensing scenarios you could encounter when using open source code:
-
There is no license information available - you should probably avoid using these types of projects as they can cause all sorts of legal headaches for your organization.
-
There is copyright information, but no license file - in this case, you will need to track down the creator(s) of the project and obtain their consent to use the code. This defeats the time-saving argument for using open source in the first place.
-
The project has an explicit license - so the project is fair game right? Not so fast. You need to ensure that the license is acceptable for use in your organization. This brings me to the next point...
2. Know Your Boundaries
As open source has moved into the mainstream, many organizations have established formal policies and approval processes around the use of open source code. An open source policy establishes:
-
Who the stakeholders are.
-
What licenses are acceptable in an organization.
-
Which vendors are approved.
-
Whether or not you need to pre-approve an open source package before you use it.
-
The steps to take once a policy violation has been detected.
If your organization does not have a formal policy in place, talk to your managers or legal department to see if any license types are off limits, or to find out if there is an existing list of pre-approved packages.
3. Know How to React
Equipped with some research on open source licensing and security vulnerabilities it's now time to decide what to do with this information. Here are a few options:
Do nothing. Use whatever open source packages you want and hope for the best. Quality assurance and legal teams will dislike you. You'll probably create more work for yourself by having to fix issues uncovered during testing, and repeat offenders should probably make sure their resumes and GitHub profiles are up to date, just in case.
Manually track open source packages. You'll be creating a little more work for yourself, but your managers will thank you. Check to make sure that the packages you are using have a license and that the license complies with your organization's policy. Consult the NVD to make sure the package doesn't contain security vulnerabilities. Make sure you commit this information along with your code.
Automate the tracking process. There are various tools available to automate open source package pre-approval and there are even background developer assistant tools that can automatically report on licensing and security issues as code is being developed. These tools can be digitally linked to the organization's policy as well as the NVD to accurately detect license and security vulnerabilities in real time.
By taking a proactive approach and getting involved in open source vulnerability management, you'll save yourself and your organization as a whole from running into roadblocks that stall the development process. Find out if your organization has a license policy and implement some vulnerability management tactics and start developing code worry free.
Identity is in everything and customers are looking to their providers to ensure the security of their identities, transactions and data. With the increased reliance on cloud-based services, service providers must build security and trust into their offerings, adding value to customers and improving the user experience. Making identity, security and privacy easy for customers provides a unique advantage over the competition.
Dec. 22, 2016 08:45 AM EST Reads: 5,447
Manufacturers are embracing the Industrial Internet the same way consumers are leveraging Fitbits – to improve overall health and wellness. Both can provide consistent measurement, visibility, and suggest performance improvements customized to help reach goals. Fitbit users can view real-time data and make adjustments to increase their activity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mark Bernardo Professional Services Leader, Americas, at GE Digital, discussed how leveraging the Industrial Internet and...
Dec. 22, 2016 08:45 AM EST Reads: 5,669
"A lot of times people will come to us and have a very diverse set of requirements or very customized need and we'll help them to implement it in a fashion that you can't just buy off of the shelf," explained Nick Rose, CTO of Enzu, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 18th Cloud Expo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Dec. 22, 2016 08:30 AM EST Reads: 3,440
@ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential Internet of Things Brand by Onalytica in the ‘The Internet of Things Landscape 2015: Top 100 Individuals and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed Twitter conversations around the #IoT debate to uncover the most influential brands and individuals driving the conversation. Onalytica captured data from 56,224 users. The PageRank based methodology they use to extract influencers on a particular topic (tweets mentioning #InternetofThings or #IoT in this ca...
Dec. 22, 2016 08:15 AM EST Reads: 10,458
SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here
Dec. 22, 2016 08:15 AM EST Reads: 10,810
Fifty billion connected devices and still no winning protocols standards. HTTP, WebSockets, MQTT, and CoAP seem to be leading in the IoT protocol race at the moment but many more protocols are getting introduced on a regular basis. Each protocol has its pros and cons depending on the nature of the communications. Does there really need to be only one protocol to rule them all? Of course not. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, walked through how Octob...
Dec. 22, 2016 07:30 AM EST Reads: 2,060
The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the develop...
Dec. 22, 2016 07:15 AM EST Reads: 4,406
The Internet of Things can drive efficiency for airlines and airports. In their session at @ThingsExpo, Shyam Varan Nath, Principal Architect with GE, and Sudip Majumder, senior director of development at Oracle, discussed the technical details of the connected airline baggage and related social media solutions. These IoT applications will enhance travelers' journey experience and drive efficiency for the airlines and the airports.
Dec. 22, 2016 06:45 AM EST Reads: 1,208
IoT solutions exploit operational data generated by Internet-connected smart “things” for the purpose of gaining operational insight and producing “better outcomes” (for example, create new business models, eliminate unscheduled maintenance, etc.). The explosive proliferation of IoT solutions will result in an exponential growth in the volume of IoT data, precipitating significant Information Governance issues: who owns the IoT data, what are the rights/duties of IoT solutions adopters towards t...
Dec. 22, 2016 05:30 AM EST Reads: 1,203
@ThingsExpo has been named the ‘Top WebRTC Influencer' by iTrend. iTrend processes millions of conversations, tweets, interactions, news articles, press releases, blog posts - and extract meaning form them and analyzes mobile and desktop software platforms used to communicate, various metadata (such as geo location), and automation tools. In overall placement, @ThingsExpo ranked as the number one ‘WebRTC Influencer' followed by @DevOpsSummit at 55th.
Dec. 22, 2016 05:15 AM EST Reads: 3,630
While not quite mainstream yet, WebRTC is starting to gain ground with Carriers, Enterprises and Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s) alike. WebRTC makes it easy for developers to add audio and video communications into their applications by using Web browsers as their platform. But like any market, every customer engagement has unique requirements, as well as constraints. And of course, one size does not fit all. In her session at WebRTC Summit, Dr. Natasha Tamaskar, Vice President, Head of C...
Dec. 22, 2016 05:00 AM EST Reads: 4,656
"There are a lot of security issues with connected vehicles right now. We provide the connected vehicle infrastructure for both Hyundai and OnStar," explained David Miller, Chief Security Officer at Covisint, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 05:00 AM EST Reads: 1,176
WebRTC defines no default signaling protocol, causing fragmentation between WebRTC silos. SIP and XMPP provide possibilities, but come with considerable complexity and are not designed for use in a web environment. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Matthew Hodgson, technical co-founder of the Matrix.org, discussed how Matrix is a new non-profit Open Source Project that defines both a new HTTP-based standard for VoIP & IM signaling and provides reference implementations.
Dec. 22, 2016 04:30 AM EST Reads: 3,514
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open.
Dec. 22, 2016 04:15 AM EST Reads: 2,499
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Dec. 22, 2016 04:00 AM EST Reads: 1,891
"Matrix is an ambitious open standard and implementation that's set up to break down the fragmentation problems that exist in IP messaging and VoIP communication," explained John Woolf, Technical Evangelist at Matrix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held Nov 4–6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 03:30 AM EST Reads: 10,475
We are reaching the end of the beginning with WebRTC, and real systems using this technology have begun to appear. One challenge that faces every WebRTC deployment (in some form or another) is identity management. For example, if you have an existing service – possibly built on a variety of different PaaS/SaaS offerings – and you want to add real-time communications you are faced with a challenge relating to user management, authentication, authorization, and validation. Service providers will w...
Dec. 22, 2016 03:15 AM EST Reads: 4,460
Unsecured IoT devices were used to launch crippling DDOS attacks in October 2016, targeting services such as Twitter, Spotify, and GitHub. Subsequent testimony to Congress about potential attacks on office buildings, schools, and hospitals raised the possibility for the IoT to harm and even kill people. What should be done? Does the government need to intervene? This panel at @ThingExpo New York brings together leading IoT and security experts to discuss this very serious topic.
Dec. 22, 2016 02:00 AM EST Reads: 1,453
SYS-CON Events announced today that MobiDev, a client-oriented software development company, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. MobiDev is a software company that develops and delivers turn-key mobile apps, websites, web services, and complex softw...
Dec. 22, 2016 01:45 AM EST Reads: 527
20th Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy.
Dec. 22, 2016 01:30 AM EST Reads: 2,925