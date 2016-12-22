Sponsorship Opportunities | @DevOpsSummit #IoT #DevOps #Docker #Containers #Microservices

|By Carmen Gonzalez
|
Article Rating:
|June 7, 2015 12:15 PM EDT
|
Reads:
|5,076
DevOps Summit, taking place Nov 3-5, 2015, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, is co-located with 17th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.
Download Show Prospectus ▸ Here
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
DevOps Summit will expand the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality. Sponsors of DevOps Summit will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:
- Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers.
- Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours
- Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35 minute technical session
- Online advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications
- Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage.
- Unprecedented PR Coverage: Editorial Coverage on DevOps Journal
- Tweetup to over 75,000 plus followers
- Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts.
For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.
Software Is Eating the World
Download slides ▸ Here
Companies that were not previously in the technology space now find themselves competing with Google and Amazon on the speed of innovation. As the innovation cycle accelerates, companies must embrace rapid and constant change to both applications and their infrastructure, and find a way to deliver speed and agility of development without sacrificing reliability or efficiency of operations. In her Keynote at DevOps Summit Silicon Valley, Victoria Livschitz, CEO of Qubell, discussed how IT organizations can automate just-in-time assembly of application environments - each built for a specific purpose with the right infrastructure, components, service, data and tools - and deliver this automation to developers as a self-service. Victoria's keynote included remarks by Kira Makagon, EVP of Innovation at RingCentral, and Ratnakar Lavu, EVP of Digital Technology at Kohl's.
DevOps Summit Was a Terrific Event! ▸ Here
NoOps != No Operations
Download slides ▸ Here
Shipping daily, injecting faults, and keeping an extremely high availability "without Ops"? Understand why NoOps does not mean no operations. Agile development methodologies require evolved operations to be successful.
In his keynote at DevOps Summit Silicon Valley, David Tesar, Microsoft Technical Evangelist on Microsoft Azure and DevOps, discussed how Microsoft teams that have made huge progress with a DevOps transformation effectively utilize operations staff and how challenges were overcome. Regardless of whether you are a startup or a mature enterprise, whether you are using PaaS, Micro Services, or Containerization, walk away with some practical tips where Ops can make a significant impact working with the development teams. Operational teams and functions are increasingly more important as the industry delivers software at a blazing pace.
DevOps Is Even More Important Than You Think
The move in recent years to cloud computing services and architectures has added significant pace to the application development and deployment environment. When enterprise IT can spin up large computing instances in just minutes, developers can also design and deploy in small time frames that were unimaginable a few years ago. The consequent move toward lean, agile, and fast development leads to the need for the development and operations sides to work very closely together. Thus, DevOps becomes essential for any ambitious enterprise today.
This Lunchtime Power Panel at DevOps Summit was moderated by Andi Mann, VP of Strategic Solutions at CA Technologies. Monish Sharma, VP of Customer Success at ElasticBox; Myles Steinhauser, Software Development Engineer at Blue Box; Victoria Livschitz, CEO of Qubell Inc.; and Mark Levy, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Serena Software go beyond the basics in a discussion of why DevOps is not only important for transformation, but is mission-critical for enterprises that want to stay in business.
DevOps: Disruptive but Essential in a Cloud Expo® Universe
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
The DevOps Summit 2015 New York and Silicon Valley will be held:
DevOps Summit 2015 New York
(June 9-11, 2015, at the Javits Center, Manhattan)
DevOps Summit 2015 Silicon Valley
(November 3-5, 2015, at the Santa Clara Convention Center)
DevOps Summit, June 9-11, 2015, at the New York Javits Center in the heart of world's financial capital, will expand the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of time enterprise IT professionals spend putting out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality.
DevOps Summit content doubled in November from a single track last year in New York to two simultaneous tracks: "Dev" Developer Focus and "Ops" Operations Focus, as well as high impact keynotes attended by over 1,000 delegates.
We'll see you in New York City! See you in June!
View Daily Updates to DevOps Summit Conference Schedule ▸ Here
Register For DevOps Summit "FREE" (limited time offer) ▸ Here
Visit Website: DevOps Summit
Follow on Twitter: @DevOpsSummit
Bookmark "DevOps Journal" ▸ here
While there are many ways to define DevOps, the goal of the concept is to be able to deliver IT solutions faster, leveraging several technology tools to add value for business. Cloud companies have demonstrated how they can manage massive pools of IT infrastructure, giving the developer a very flexible resource pool that they can leverage and IT is eager to do the same.
DevOps Summit 2015 New York Call for Papers Now Open
Call for Papers for DevOps Summit 2015 New York is now open. Tracks and topics for DevOps Summit at Cloud Expo are listed below. Submit your speaking proposals here ▸ DevOps Summit Call for Papers
- Application delivery
- ROI and business value
- Site reliability
- Continuous delivery
- Kanban, Scrum, and Agile
- Continuous integration
- Release scalability
- Continuous release
- Service virtualization
- Operational monitoring
- Capacity management
- Load testing
- Quality assurance
- Manager and exec support
- Release automation
- Cultural change
- Breaking down IT silos
- Cloud development
- Cloud platforms
- Test automation
- Teaming
- Application security
- API management
- Identity and access
- Audit and control
- DevOps and ITIL, ISO, Six Sigma, COBIT
- Mobile DevOps
- DevOps for legacy systems
- Software-defined servers
- Network automation
- Server automation
- Configuration automation
- Continuous support
- DevOps anti-patterns
- Enterprise DevOps
- DevOps system architecture
- IT orchestration
- Containerization
- DevOps skills and training
- WebOps, CloudOps, ChatOps, NoOps
- Change management
Cloud, Big Data, and the 'Internet of Things'
Are you ready to put your data in the cloud?
What is the future of security in the cloud?
Does Docker quickly advance the development of an IoT application?
What are the implications of Moore's Law on Hadoop deployments?
Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo 2015 New York
(June 9-11, 2015, at the Javits Center, Manhattan)
Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo 2015 Silicon Valley
(November 3-5, 2015, at the Santa Clara Convention Center)
@ThingsExpo Silicon Valley 2014 Exhibit Floor was packed for three days!
Get all these questions and hundreds more like them answered at the 2015 Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo June 9-11, at the Javits Center in New York City, and November 3-5, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.
Our upcoming June 9-11, 2015, event in New York City will present a total of 10 simultaneous tracks (the largest conference content in the world) by an all-star faculty, over three days, plus the popular two-day "Cloud Computing Bootcamp" presented by Janakiram MSV, an analyst with the Gigaom Research analyst network where he covers the Cloud Services landscape.
Cloud and Big Data topics and tracks include: Enterprise Cloud Adoption, APM & Cloud Computing | Hot Topics, Cloud APIs & Business, Cloud Security | Mobility, and Big Data | Analytics.
@ThingsExpo content also tripled from a single track last year to three simultaneous (all sold-out) IoT tracks: Consumer IoT, Enterprise IoT, and IoT Developer | WebRTC Convergence.
Please check back for daily updates as we are working with our distinguished faculty members to finalize new session abstracts. If you have any questions please contact us at events (at) sys-con.com. Last but not least we will announce our keynotes to be delivered by world-class speakers on the hottest topics!
Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo Silicon Valley 2014 Exhibit Floor Day 3
@ThingsExpo 2015 New York (June 9-11 in New York City)
@ThingsExpo 2015 Silicon Valley (November 3-5 in Santa Clara, CA)
The largest 'Internet of Things' event in the world has announced "sponsorship opportunities" and "call for papers."
The 1st International Internet of @ThingsExpo was launched this June at the Javits Center in New York City with over 6,000 delegates in attendance. The 2nd International Internet of @ThingsExpo took place November 4-6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California, with an estimated 6,000 plus delegates attending over three days.
Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo New York 2014 registration desk at the Javits
Sponsorship and Exhibit Opportunities Are Now Available
Sponsors and exhibitors of Internet of @ThingsExpo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:
- Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers.
- Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours
- Breakout Session Priority scheduling for sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35-minute technical session
- Online advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology publications
- Capitalize on our comprehensive marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage.
- Unprecedented PR Coverage: Editorial coverage on IoT.sys-con.com, Tweets to our 75,000 plus followers, press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 combined analysts and press members who attended Internet of @ThingsExpo - making it the best-covered "Internet of Things" conference in the world
For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities contact Carmen Gonzalez by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021. Book both events for additional savings!
World's Top 2nd Wave Cloud and IoT Players: 2014 Sponsors and Exhibitors
In 2014 roughly 12,000 (audited) delegates registered and participated in the world's largest 2nd wave Cloud and 'Internet of Things' event. Conference delegates met with over 150 of the world's leading Cloud and 'Internet of Things' technology pioneers that were among the sponsors and exhibitors, including:
Acision (Exhibitor), ActiveState (Silver), AgilePoint (Exhibitor), Ambernet (Exhibitor), Amplidata (Exhibitor), Apacer Memory America (Exhibitor), Appcore (Exhibitor), AppDynamics (Exhibitor), AppZero (Exhibitor), Aria Systems (Bronze), Automic (Gold), Avere Systems (Exhibitor), Axis Communications (Exhibitor), Basic6 (Exhibitor), Bitium (Exhibitor), BlueBox (Bronze), Brother Office (Bronze), BSQUARE (Bronze), BUMI (Exhibitor), CA Technologies (Platinum), Calm.io (Bronze), CiRBA (Bronze), Cisco (Gold), Cloudant (Exhibitor), Cloudian (Bronze), CodeFutures (Bronze), Connect2.me (Exhibitor), Connected Data (Exhibitor), CrashPlan/Code42 (Exhibitor), Creative Business Solutions (Exhibitor), Cynny Italia (Exhibitor), Dasher Technologies (Exhibitor), DEAC Data Centers (Silver), Dell (Silver), Distrix (Exhibitor), Dyn (Bronze), e-SignLive by Silanis (Exhibitor), Edgecast Networks (Platinum), ElasticBox (Exhibitor), Endstream/Open Data Centers (Exhibitor),
ESRI (Bronze), Evident.io (Exhibitor), FireHost (Bronze), Gigamon (Silver), GoodData (Bronze), Gridstore (Exhibitor), Harbinger Group (Exhibitor), HP (DevOps Track Sponsor), IAPP (Exhibitor), IBM (Platinum), IDenticard (Exhibitor), Imperva (Exhibitor), IndependenceIT (Exhibitor), Infor (Platinum), InMage (Exhibitor), Innodisk (Exhibitor), ITinvolve (Silver), iwNetworks (Exhibitor), Ixia (Exhibitor), iXsystems (Exhibitor), Jelastic (Exhibitor), MangoApps (Exhibitor), Matrix.org (Silver), MetraTech (Bronze), Microsoft (Diamond), NaviSite (Silver), Net Access Corporation (Exhibitor), NuoDB (Bronze), NY Times (Exhibitor), Objectivity (Exhibitor), OpenCrowd (Exhibitor), Oracle (Platinum Plus), OutSystems (Bronze), Parasoft (Exhibitor), Peak10 (Exhibitor), Peer 1 Hosting (Exhibitor), Pluralsight (Exhibitor), PubNub (Exhibitor), QTS Data Centers (Bronze), Quantum (Exhibitor), Qubell (Platinum), r-evolutionapp (Exhibitor), RackWare (Exhibitor), Red Hat (Bronze), RingStor (e-Bulletin Sponsor), SAP (Gold), ScaleMP (Exhibitor), Seagate (Exhibitor), SendGrid (Exhibitor), Serena Software (Exhibitor), SherWeb (Exhibitor),
SimpleECM (Exhibitor), Smartvue (Exhibitor), SOA Software (Bronze), SOASTA CloudTest (Exhibitor), SoftLayer (Gold), SoftwareAG (Exhibitor), Solgenia (Exhibitor), SPAN Systems (Exhibitor), StackIQ (Exhibitor), Stateless Networks (Exhibitor), Stratogent (Exhibitor), Telecity (Exhibitor), Telehouse (Exhibitor), Telestax (Exhibitor), Transparent Cloud Computing Consortium (Exhibitor), Ulunsoft (Exhibitor), Utimaco (Exhibitor), VASCO Data Security (Bronze), Veeam (Exhibitor), Verizon (Platinum), VictorOps (Exhibitor), Virtustream (Power Panel Sponsor), Vormetric (Bronze), Will Jaya (Exhibitor), Windstream (Silver), WSM - Website Movers International (Exhibitor), Zentera (Exhibitor), Zerto (Exhibitor)
Secure Your VIP Pass to Attend @ThingsExpo 2015 New York
@ThingsExpo announced a limited time FREE "Expo Plus" registration option. The onsite registration price of $600 will be set to 'free' for delegates who register before the end of this month.
To take advantage of this opportunity, attendees can use the special "coupon code" on the registration page and secure their "@ThingsExpo Plus" registration to attend all keynotes and general sessions, as well as a limited number of technical sessions each day of the show, in addition to full access to the expo floor and the @ThingsExpo hackathons throughout the week.
The registration page is located at the @ThingsExpo site here.
@ThingsExpo 2015 New York 'Call for Papers' Now Open
The 3rd International Internet of @ThingsExpo, to be held June 9-11, 2015, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, announces that its 'Call for Papers' is now open. The event will feature a world class, all-star faculty with the hottest IoT topics covered in three distinct tracks.
Track 1 - Consumer IoT and Wearables: Smart Appliances, Wearables, Smart Cars, Smartphones 2.0, Smart Travel, Personal Fitness, Health Care, Personalized Marketing, Customized Shopping, Personal Finance, The Digital Divide, Mobile Cash & Markets, Games & the IoT, The Future of Education, Virtual Reality
Track 2 - Enterprise IoT: The Business Case for IoT, Smart Grids, Smart Cities, Smart Transportation, The Smart Home, M2M, Authentication/Security, Wiring the IoT, The Internet of Everything, Digital Transformation of Enterprise IT, Agriculture, Transportation, Manufacturing, Local & State Government, Federal Government
Track 3 - IoT Developer | WebRTC Convergence: WebRTC, Eclipse Foundation, Cloud Foundry, Docker & Linux Containers, Node-Red, Open Source Hardware, Leveraging SOA, Multi-Cloud IoT, Evolving Standards, WebSockets, Security & Privacy Protocols, GPS & Proximity Services, Bluetooth/RFID/etc., XMPP, Nest Labs
@ThingsExpo billboard is viewed by more than 1.3 million motorists per week on Highway 101, in the heart of Silicon Valley
Help plant your flag in the fast-expanding business opportunity that is the Internet of Things: Submit your speaking proposal today here!
Download @ThingsExpo Newsletter Today ▸ Here
Chris Matthieu Named @ThingsExpo Tech Chair
Internet of @ThingsExpo named Chris Matthieu tech chair of Internet of @ThingsExpo 2014 Silicon Valley.
Chris Matthieu has two decades of telecom and web experience. He launched his Teleku cloud communications-as-a-service platform at eComm in 2010, which was acquired by Voxeo. Next he built an open source Node.JS PaaS called Nodester, which was acquired by AppFog. His latest startups include Twelephone. Leveraging HTML5 and WebRTC, Twelephone's BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goal) is to become the next generation telecom company running in the Web browser. Chris is currently co-founder and CTO of Octoblu.
Website: http://www.ThingsExpo.com
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/ThingsExpo
CEO Power Panel in Silicon Valley Examined Agility, Cloud, Big Data, and the 'Internet of Things'
Things are being built upon cloud foundations to transform organizations. This CEO Power Panel at 15th Cloud Expo, moderated by Roger Strukhoff, Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo conference chair, addressed the big issues involving these technologies and, more important, the results they will achieve. Rodney Rogers, chairman and CEO of Virtustream; Brendan O'Brien, co-founder of Aria Systems, Bart Copeland, president and CEO of ActiveState Software; Jim Cowie, chief scientist at Dyn; Dave Wagstaff, VP and chief architect at BSQUARE Corporation; Seth Proctor, CTO of NuoDB, Inc.; and Andris Gailitis, CIO of DEAC, discussed how important public, private, and hybrid cloud are to the enterprise. How does one define Big Data? And how is the IoT tying all this together?
About SYS-CON Media & Events
SYS-CON Media (www.sys-con.com) has since 1994 been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others Cloud Expo® (CloudComputingExpo.com / @CloudExpo), Big Data Expo(BigDataExpo.net / @BigDataExpo), DevOps Summit (DevOpsSummit.sys-con.com / @DevOpsSummit), Internet of @ThingsExpo (ThingsExpo.com / @ThingsExpo) and Cloud Computing Bootcamp (CloudComputingBootcamp.com).
Cloud Expo®, Big Data Expo® and @ThingsExpo® are registered trademarks of Cloud Expo, Inc., a SYS-CON Events company.
Identity is in everything and customers are looking to their providers to ensure the security of their identities, transactions and data. With the increased reliance on cloud-based services, service providers must build security and trust into their offerings, adding value to customers and improving the user experience. Making identity, security and privacy easy for customers provides a unique advantage over the competition.
Dec. 22, 2016 08:45 AM EST Reads: 5,447
Manufacturers are embracing the Industrial Internet the same way consumers are leveraging Fitbits – to improve overall health and wellness. Both can provide consistent measurement, visibility, and suggest performance improvements customized to help reach goals. Fitbit users can view real-time data and make adjustments to increase their activity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mark Bernardo Professional Services Leader, Americas, at GE Digital, discussed how leveraging the Industrial Internet and...
Dec. 22, 2016 08:45 AM EST Reads: 5,669
"A lot of times people will come to us and have a very diverse set of requirements or very customized need and we'll help them to implement it in a fashion that you can't just buy off of the shelf," explained Nick Rose, CTO of Enzu, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 18th Cloud Expo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Dec. 22, 2016 08:30 AM EST Reads: 3,440
@ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential Internet of Things Brand by Onalytica in the ‘The Internet of Things Landscape 2015: Top 100 Individuals and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed Twitter conversations around the #IoT debate to uncover the most influential brands and individuals driving the conversation. Onalytica captured data from 56,224 users. The PageRank based methodology they use to extract influencers on a particular topic (tweets mentioning #InternetofThings or #IoT in this ca...
Dec. 22, 2016 08:15 AM EST Reads: 10,458
SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here
Dec. 22, 2016 08:15 AM EST Reads: 10,810
Fifty billion connected devices and still no winning protocols standards. HTTP, WebSockets, MQTT, and CoAP seem to be leading in the IoT protocol race at the moment but many more protocols are getting introduced on a regular basis. Each protocol has its pros and cons depending on the nature of the communications. Does there really need to be only one protocol to rule them all? Of course not. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, walked through how Octob...
Dec. 22, 2016 07:30 AM EST Reads: 2,060
The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the develop...
Dec. 22, 2016 07:15 AM EST Reads: 4,406
The Internet of Things can drive efficiency for airlines and airports. In their session at @ThingsExpo, Shyam Varan Nath, Principal Architect with GE, and Sudip Majumder, senior director of development at Oracle, discussed the technical details of the connected airline baggage and related social media solutions. These IoT applications will enhance travelers' journey experience and drive efficiency for the airlines and the airports.
Dec. 22, 2016 06:45 AM EST Reads: 1,208
IoT solutions exploit operational data generated by Internet-connected smart “things” for the purpose of gaining operational insight and producing “better outcomes” (for example, create new business models, eliminate unscheduled maintenance, etc.). The explosive proliferation of IoT solutions will result in an exponential growth in the volume of IoT data, precipitating significant Information Governance issues: who owns the IoT data, what are the rights/duties of IoT solutions adopters towards t...
Dec. 22, 2016 05:30 AM EST Reads: 1,203
@ThingsExpo has been named the ‘Top WebRTC Influencer' by iTrend. iTrend processes millions of conversations, tweets, interactions, news articles, press releases, blog posts - and extract meaning form them and analyzes mobile and desktop software platforms used to communicate, various metadata (such as geo location), and automation tools. In overall placement, @ThingsExpo ranked as the number one ‘WebRTC Influencer' followed by @DevOpsSummit at 55th.
Dec. 22, 2016 05:15 AM EST Reads: 3,630
While not quite mainstream yet, WebRTC is starting to gain ground with Carriers, Enterprises and Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s) alike. WebRTC makes it easy for developers to add audio and video communications into their applications by using Web browsers as their platform. But like any market, every customer engagement has unique requirements, as well as constraints. And of course, one size does not fit all. In her session at WebRTC Summit, Dr. Natasha Tamaskar, Vice President, Head of C...
Dec. 22, 2016 05:00 AM EST Reads: 4,656
"There are a lot of security issues with connected vehicles right now. We provide the connected vehicle infrastructure for both Hyundai and OnStar," explained David Miller, Chief Security Officer at Covisint, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 05:00 AM EST Reads: 1,176
WebRTC defines no default signaling protocol, causing fragmentation between WebRTC silos. SIP and XMPP provide possibilities, but come with considerable complexity and are not designed for use in a web environment. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Matthew Hodgson, technical co-founder of the Matrix.org, discussed how Matrix is a new non-profit Open Source Project that defines both a new HTTP-based standard for VoIP & IM signaling and provides reference implementations.
Dec. 22, 2016 04:30 AM EST Reads: 3,514
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open.
Dec. 22, 2016 04:15 AM EST Reads: 2,499
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Dec. 22, 2016 04:00 AM EST Reads: 1,891
"Matrix is an ambitious open standard and implementation that's set up to break down the fragmentation problems that exist in IP messaging and VoIP communication," explained John Woolf, Technical Evangelist at Matrix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held Nov 4–6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 03:30 AM EST Reads: 10,475
We are reaching the end of the beginning with WebRTC, and real systems using this technology have begun to appear. One challenge that faces every WebRTC deployment (in some form or another) is identity management. For example, if you have an existing service – possibly built on a variety of different PaaS/SaaS offerings – and you want to add real-time communications you are faced with a challenge relating to user management, authentication, authorization, and validation. Service providers will w...
Dec. 22, 2016 03:15 AM EST Reads: 4,460
Unsecured IoT devices were used to launch crippling DDOS attacks in October 2016, targeting services such as Twitter, Spotify, and GitHub. Subsequent testimony to Congress about potential attacks on office buildings, schools, and hospitals raised the possibility for the IoT to harm and even kill people. What should be done? Does the government need to intervene? This panel at @ThingExpo New York brings together leading IoT and security experts to discuss this very serious topic.
Dec. 22, 2016 02:00 AM EST Reads: 1,453
SYS-CON Events announced today that MobiDev, a client-oriented software development company, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and the 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. MobiDev is a software company that develops and delivers turn-key mobile apps, websites, web services, and complex softw...
Dec. 22, 2016 01:45 AM EST Reads: 527
20th Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy.
Dec. 22, 2016 01:30 AM EST Reads: 2,925