[video] @Plutora's #DevOps Solutions | @CloudExpo #APM #SoftwareTesting

The End Game of Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict Digital transformation requires participants to have a vision for and understanding of what they are trying to achieve and why. In fact, the lack of a clear digital strategy is the second biggest mistake companies make in digital transformation, right behind moving too slowly, according to the middle managers we surveyed. Digital strategies, however, should evolve out of a documented, enterprise-focused digital transformation "doctrine." Feb. 5, 2017 12:15 PM EST Reads: 747

What Is an Application Delivery Controller By Peter Silva One of the unfortunate effects of the continued evolution of the load balancer into today's application delivery controller (ADC) is that it is often too easy to forget the basic problem for which load balancers were originally created—producing highly available, scalable, and predictable application services. We get too lost in the realm of intelligent application routing, virtualized application services, and shared infrastructure deployments to remember that none of these things are possible without a firm basis in basic load balancing technology. So how important is load balancing, and how... Feb. 5, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 600

Chris Matthieu's @ThingsExpo Keynote By Liz McMillan In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu's platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Feb. 5, 2017 09:00 AM EST Reads: 9,404

WebPerf 101: Optimizing JavaScript By Mehdi Daoudi JavaScript redefined web applications ushering in a new era of dynamic websites with fluid responsive designs. It has gained a strong following among developers, popular libraries and frameworks like JQuery and Angular JS are all built with JavaScript. The endless design possibilities that JavaScript provides coupled with the numerous libraries available today makes it an indispensable part of web application development. Feb. 5, 2017 08:00 AM EST Reads: 2,228

@ThingsExpo the Most Influential M2M Brand By Elizabeth White @GonzalezCarmen has been ranked the Number One Influencer and @ThingsExpo has been named the Number One Brand in the "M2M 2016: Top 100 Influencers and Brands" by Onalytica. Onalytica analyzed tweets over the last 6 months mentioning the keywords M2M OR "Machine to Machine." They then identified the top 100 most influential brands and individuals leading the discussion on Twitter. Feb. 5, 2017 06:00 AM EST Reads: 4,246

Monitoring IoT, Docker and Machine Learning By Mehdi Daoudi The year 2016 witnessed amazing progress in the field of technology – from Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented/virtual reality going mainstream, to innovations like testing the first-ever reusable rocket. The IT industry also saw a number of advancements including the rise of Cloud and serverless computing and the growing implementation of DevOps that has redefined IT operations. In this article, we look at some of the major developments expected in the world of APM for the year ahead. Feb. 5, 2017 05:45 AM EST Reads: 1,684

2017 Analyst Predictions – Industrial IoT By Scott Allen Predictions can be enlightening as we round out the end of the year, and industry analysts covering the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have begun forecasting what to expect in 2017. In the ever changing digital business landscape, companies need to keep a pulse on the technology and regulatory environments to have direction on where to focus their efforts. Over the past few years, IIoT has taken on the shared title of industry 4.0, as new ways of connecting businesses and consumers impact systems infrastructures and technology integrations across many, if not all. business lines. Feb. 5, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 2,837

Insurance Industry's Digital Transformation By Jyoti Bansal The insurance industry is well aware that digital transformation is coming, even if some CIOs can't really say what their individual companies will look like at the end of it all. In a survey of thousands of C-level execs around the world, insurance came in among the top five industries that are most likely to see "moderate to massive" digital disruption within the next 12 months. Only 20 percent of business leaders felt that they had the talent they needed to transform the enterprise, though. Here's a closer look at what's coming next in the exciting new era of software-defined insurance comp... Feb. 5, 2017 03:00 AM EST Reads: 2,387

2017 Will Pave the Way for IoT Adoption By Steve Latham Make room for IoT. It's a necessary step to moving any business forward. What can the world expect from IoT technology in the upcoming year? IoT implementations that bring in new revenue streams and deliver real-time business insights. We'll see a rising trend in the intersect of virtualization and IoT. As the number of connected things continues to rise, it has been projected to reach 50.1 billion things in 2020, and there is estimated to be 44 trillion gigabytes of data from all those connected things—that's equal to the number of stars in the universe. It's incredible! As the number of con... Feb. 5, 2017 03:00 AM EST Reads: 1,481

MQTT in M2M and IoT Communications By Peter Silva The mad dash to connect virtually every noun to the internet or The Internet of Things, is creating a massive M2M network for all the devices, systems, sensors and actuators to connect & communicate on the Internet. With that, they need a communications protocol to understand each other. One of those is Message Queue Telemetry Transport (MQTT). MQTT is a "subscribe and publish" messaging protocol designed for lightweight machine-to-machine (or IoT) communications. In this episode of Lightboard Lessons, I light up how MQTT works. Feb. 5, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 1,590

[video] Adobe's Digital Marketing Keynote By Elizabeth White Why do your mobile transformations need to happen today? Mobile is the strategy that enterprise transformation centers on to drive customer engagement. In his general session at @ThingsExpo, Roger Woods, Director, Mobile Product & Strategy – Adobe Marketing Cloud, covered key IoT and mobile trends that are forcing mobile transformation, key components of a solid mobile strategy and explored how brands are effectively driving mobile change throughout the enterprise. Feb. 4, 2017 04:00 PM EST Reads: 6,232

Digital Transformation: Not Because It's Easy By Jason Bloomberg Digital transformation is a process, not a destination. It's a fundamental reshaping of an organization's culture that reorients it around the customer experience, business value and constant change. It's not about executing a 'digital transformation project' and finding a new normal. The essence of digital transformation is the destruction of the static state. This essence is a challenging concept to grasp, ironically, because while we talk about digital transformation, we do it through an industrial era filter. It's difficult to imagine a change of state this fundamental, so it's easier t... Feb. 4, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 1,052

[slides] IoT Agility and Internet of Everything By Liz McMillan The emerging Internet of Everything creates tremendous new opportunities for customer engagement and business model innovation. However, enterprises must overcome a number of critical challenges to bring these new solutions to market. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Michael Martin, CTO/CIO at nfrastructure, outlined these key challenges and recommended approaches for overcoming them to achieve speed and agility in the design, development and implementation of Internet of Everything solutions within your organization. Feb. 4, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 6,200

Future of Robots and Spaceflight By Tyron Stading One of the perks of working at an IP analysis software company is the fascinating info we often gather on some of the coolest modern technologies. Our recent patent research on autonomous robots and manned spaceflight provides deep insights into the present state and future strategies of players in these cutting edge industry sectors. One of the perks of working at an IP analysis software company is the fascinating info we often gather on some of the coolest modern technologies. Our recent patent research on autonomous robots and manned spaceflight provides deep insights into the present state and future strategies of players in these cutting edge industry sectors. Feb. 4, 2017 08:30 AM EST Reads: 918

Cloud Expo Silicon Valley: Six Big Topics By Roger Strukhoff As we enter the final week before the 19th International Cloud Expo | @ThingsExpo in Santa Clara, CA, it's time for me to reflect on six big topics that will be important during the show. Hybrid Cloud: This general-purpose term seems to provide a comfort zone for many enterprise IT managers. It sounds reassuring to be able to work with one of the major public-cloud providers like AWS or Microsoft Azure while still maintaining an on-site presence. Feb. 4, 2017 06:00 AM EST Reads: 4,320

WebRTCSummit Blog Launched By @ThingsExpo By Carmen Gonzalez SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here Feb. 4, 2017 06:00 AM EST Reads: 12,185

The Three Tsunamis of Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict Change is hard, and many of us procrastinate, make excuses or lag behind. Today, we simply can't. Digital technologies are no longer "nice-to-have" tools of the business - today they are the business. Digital laggards are already finding their markets disrupted and their abilities to compete overturned. As they desperately try to outrun the Darwinian effect of their slow responses, they are faced with not one but three periods - or ages - of digital transformation to navigate - disruptive transformation, hyper-digital transformation and ubiquitous transformation. Understanding these three age... Feb. 4, 2017 05:45 AM EST Reads: 1,051

DevOps Loses Its Religion, But Gets Real By Jason Bloomberg Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year. And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year. But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on! As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year. Feb. 3, 2017 01:15 PM EST Reads: 3,421

[slides] Metavine's Machine Learning for IoT By Pat Romanski The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the development process, accelerating application delivery times, and ensuring that developers will become hero... Feb. 3, 2017 09:45 AM EST Reads: 5,578