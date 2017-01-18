Digital Crossfire | @DevOpsSummit @CAinc @Aruna13 #DevOps #API #AI #ML

|By Aruna Ravichandran
|
January 18, 2017
|
|3,200
Brand owners are caught in a digital crossfire.
From one direction comes intense competitive pressure to innovate or to at least follow very, very quickly. From the precisely opposite direction comes the potentially existential threat of an app very publicly flopping or - even worse - being very publicly revealed to jeopardize the customer's well-being.
Either way, you lose brand value in a social marketplace where brand is your primary currency.
What's a brand owner to do?
Auto-da-fé
The car industry offers an excellent case in point. One day, carmakers are climbing all over each other to position themselves as au courant with Apple CarPlay and Google Auto. The next day they are scurrying to determine their vulnerability to the kind of car hack described in a Wired story getting plastered all over digital and traditional media.
The roller coaster ride that auto brand owners are experiencing is being felt in other markets, too. It doesn't matter if you are the government of the United States or Ashley Madison. Code capability has no value without code safety. Neither does code safety - unless it is actively supporting code capability.
This obviously makes software testing a brand issue. Companies must be able to execute software testing at market speed. And it has to be really, really, really trustworthy testing. That means it must be thorough in its scope and accurate in its reflection of the real-world environment.
How many companies do you know that are capable of that?
A Prescription for Success
Given this digital crossfire, companies clearly need to do much, much more than just occasionally come up with a cool app. They need a sustainably excellent means of performing continuous software testing.
This entails:
- Process. A well-defined, well-automated process is essential for ensuring that testing is executed with full thoroughness at maximum speed. This process also has to be fully adaptable, since the realities of the production environment that the test environment must reflect - capacity constraints, platforms, APIs, cyber threats, etc. - are in constant flux.
- People. Coders aren't testers. Neither are ops techs, data scientists, or any of the other talent IT has had to assimilate in the past few years. Test design and validation requires its own unique set of skills. Discovery, recruitment and retention of those skills is thus a strategic imperative-whether companies winding up hiring or renting the people who possess them.
- Technology. There's no way around it. Companies have to significantly re-tool to gain the kind of super-rigorous market-speed testing capabilities required to survive ever more intense digital crossfire. Some of that tooling may require capex, and some may be available as a service. But someone is going to have to do some shopping. And soon.
To these three requirements, it's important to add one more: culture. Everyone should acknowledge by now that culture trumps strategy. But from a cultural perspective, software testing has historically occupied a place somewhere below database administration and above Tier 1 helpdesk. This cannot continue. Testing is not secondary to anything. Testing is development is ops is customer experience is brand is market cap. To think otherwise is to expose oneself to some very dangerous crossfire.
