WebRTC, #IoT and #API Gateways | @ThingsExpo #UCaaS #RTC #WebRTC

|By Kevin Benedict
|
Article Rating:
|February 22, 2017 11:30 PM EST
|
Reads:
|8,692
Defining Web 3.0 and Developing the Fastest Enterprise Mobility Apps
I value a strong opinion. Especially when the opinionated is an expert and willing to stand up and place a flag in the sand. In this article, my ambitious friend, programming guru, gamer, colleague, bona fide geek and mobility expert Peter Rogers shares his opinions on the meaning of Web 3.0 and how it will impact mobile application development and the enterprise. While he is English and prone to use words like whilst, that should not be held against him.
I have two ambitions in life: to be the first person to define Web 3.0 in a meaningful way; and to be able to reform Atomic Kitten to sing at my next birthday. Only one of these is achievable so here goes.
The Web is changing quite drastically and there are ten key factors that define the next "Web" hereafter as Web 3.0:
- The dropping of legacy browsers like Internet Explorer 6, 7 and 8; and the subsequent focus around HTML 5 and ECMAScript 5.1 capable browsers
- The realisation in the marketplace that JQuery does not produce maintainable code, and that there is a shift to second generational MV* frameworks like Angular, Backbone, Ember and Meteor; combined with the definition of the job role of JavaScript Architect as opposed to a Web Developer
- The evolution of JavaScript and HTML 5 to support a genuine component based framework (Web Components) with the necessary tools to deliver something close to a native experience including genuine realtime networking (UDP using WebRTC)
- The growth in Cloud PaaS Node hosting to offer end-to-end JavaScript solutions through the MEAN (MongoDB, Express, Angular, Node) stack
- The second generational move away from pure RWD as a golden bullet solution
- The increase in the performance offered by next generation web browsers powered by WebKit2 and Blink that can take advantage of multi-CPU/GPU chipsets
- The shift into 4 tier architectures and API driven solutions with API Gateways and reduced middle tiers, that enable a much higher scalability that was previously considered possible
- The emergence of Cloud Transformation, Cloud Build, Cloud Cross-compilation and Mobile Backend as a Service solutions
- Beyond Mobile First solutions offering Embedded JavaScript for IoT (Internet of Things)
- The increase in power of PhoneGap solutions through better Web View browser based capabilities (Android 4.4 / iOS 8)
The first point is a very distinct abandonment of legacy browsers and a full adoption of ECMAScript 5.1 and HTML5. This is going to upset a lot of people but the truth of the matter is JQuery 2.0 and AngularJS have both taken this approach and support Internet Explorer 9 and above. That is not to say you cannot do a few hacks to get Angular working on Internet Explorer or using the 1.X branch of JQuery, but the wheels have been set in motion. Why have a bloated library that is twice the size due to browsers not supporting the current feature track.
There is also a definite demand for skills in the market in next generational frameworks and I call out Angular and Backbone as leading the way commercially, with Ember and Meteor also highly respected frameworks. This is created by a demand to build a higher quality of Web Applications and the learnings of the last projects of what went wrong when anyone tried to maintain the last attempt. The job specification is no longer “Web Developer” but instead it is “JavaScript Architect”. I interview a lot of people and the majority of web developers with 5 – 10 years of experience still do not know the following seven vital things:
- The difference between == and ===
- The scoping rules of JavaScript (what happens if you don’t use ‘var’ or if you declare variables in a block scope as opposed to a functional scope)
- That an array is not actually an array at all and works much slower than expected
- What prototypal inheritance is and why you shouldn’t make code look like Java (pseudo-classical inheritance)
- That JSON is actually a subset of JavaScript’s Object Literal Notation and that its built into the language
- That the DOM is actually written in C/C++ and the context switch is why it is so slow working with DOM based libraries like JQuery
- How a Closure actually works
HTML5 is evolving to offer built in templating support, the ability to watch objects (which will speed up Angular) and Web Components (which offer Angular Directives). The native level support will offer a massive performance boost to frameworks having to fake all these features like Polymer and Angular. It will also encourage people who are not familiar with these next generational frameworks to get in on the action. As I am from a gaming background then I always complain that TCP (Web Sockets) is not genuinely real-time, so I look forward to seeing UDP (WebRTC) solutions being delivered like Desktop Sharing in Chrome 34.
Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service and Platform as a Service are offering small companies the ability to start working with the server side as well as the client side. Whereas finding an Application Service Provider (ASP) that supported Java EE and building a set of Java EE servers was a bit of a hassle, you can easily get a free Heroku account and create Node/Express servers in minutes rather than hours. The combination of MongoDB, Express, Angular and Node (the MEAN stack) will enable complete product solutions to be built at budget prices.
It goes without saying (although I am going to say it) that companies who thought RWD was a golden bullet will be taking a second look at that decision, especially when they find their web developers cannot seriously code JavaScript.
People often forget, when they talk about HTML5 performance, that the current web browsers cannot yet take advantage of multi-CPU/GPU chipsets that have been around for many years. If an Apple device has a quad-core CPU and quad-core GPU but the web browser can only work on a single processor then clearly we are getting a fraction of the performance – and it is not a quarter or a sixteenth as this is exponential! Soon this will change and performance should not be an issue for a time.
A few recent scalability nightmares including the season premier of Game of Thrones Series 4 on Netflix and the original Iron Man Blu-Ray BD Live feature, which both boasted the most simultaneous web hits of their generation. A shift into 4 tier architectures, with high end scalability empowered by asynchronous backend systems, and effective Cloud utilisation will be required to offer new highly desirable services. This will include more API driven approaches using API Gateways and a lighter middle tier moving away from monolithic Java EE heavy middleware solutions.
Whilst we are on the topic of the Cloud, the increase of Cloud Transformation, Cloud Build, Cloud Cross-compilation, Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service and API Gateways will be employed to power a lot of the front end technology. I find Cloud Cross-Compilation and Cloud Build particularly interesting as they enable developers to write in JavaScript and then use technologies like HyperLoop, Intel XDK or CocoonJS to transform this into native code and remotely built the code to include additional libraries which may even include a new browser version.
|IoT Mentioner
No blog article on Kevin’s site can go without mentioning Internet of Things, so I have to mention that Beyond Mobile-First in JavaScript terms is talking about Embedded JavaScript and this enables us to use the most popular language in wearable technology as well. Tizen OS is a good front runner of this technology and Firefox OS now powers one of the cheapest phones in India.
Finally the last thing holding back HTML5 was the massive drop in functionality and performance when it was wrapped using a Web View. Luckily Android 4.4 offers us Chrome 30 support and using Cloud Build systems then we can even access the 3D features of Chrome 33. Following suite iOS 8 now enables us to have web applications that can use Nitro (their JIT solution). It will take time for PhoneGap to catch up with some of these new advancements of course, but the future is even looking better for wrapped web.
Now all we need is a way to monetize and distribute pure web applications on a popular operating system with a profitable App Store and we really have a reason to sing the name of “Web 3.0”.
***************************************************************
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo 2016 in New York. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be! Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with 20th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry p...
May. 1, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,820
SYS-CON Events announced today that Progress, a global leader in application development, has been named “Bronze Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Enterprises today are rapidly adopting the cloud, while continuing to retain business-critical/sensitive data inside the firewall. This is creating two separate data silos – one inside the firewall and the other outside the firewall. Cloud ISVs oft...
May. 1, 2017 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 927
Bert Loomis was a visionary. This general session will highlight how Bert Loomis and people like him inspire us to build great things with small inventions. In their general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Harold Hannon, Architect at IBM Bluemix, and Michael O'Neill, Strategic Business Development at Nvidia, discussed the accelerating pace of AI development and how IBM Cloud and NVIDIA are partnering to bring AI capabilities to "every day," on-demand. They also reviewed two "free infrastructure" pr...
May. 1, 2017 09:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,944
SYS-CON Events announced today that Hitachi Data Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi LTD., will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City. Hitachi Data Systems (HDS) will be featuring the Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) portfolio. This is the industry’s only offering that allows organizations to bring together object storage, file sync and share, cloud storage gateways, and sophisticated search and...
May. 1, 2017 08:45 AM EDT Reads: 981
Most technology leaders, contemporary and from the hardware era, are reshaping their businesses to do software in the hope of capturing value in IoT. Although IoT is relatively new in the market, it has already gone through many promotional terms such as IoE, IoX, SDX, Edge/Fog, Mist Compute, etc. Ultimately, irrespective of the name, it is about deriving value from independent software assets participating in an ecosystem as one comprehensive solution.
May. 1, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 876
SYS-CON Events announced today that Hitachi, the leading provider the Internet of Things and Digital Transformation, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Hitachi Data Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., offers an integrated portfolio of services and solutions that enable digital transformation through enhanced data management, governance, mobility and analytics. We help globa...
May. 1, 2017 06:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,718
SYS-CON Events announced today that Super Micro Computer, Inc., a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/...
May. 1, 2017 06:00 AM EDT Reads: 2,775
Amazon has gradually rolled out parts of its IoT offerings in the last year, but these are just the tip of the iceberg. In addition to optimizing their back-end AWS offerings, Amazon is laying the ground work to be a major force in IoT – especially in the connected home and office. Amazon is extending its reach by building on its dominant Cloud IoT platform, its Dash Button strategy, recently announced Replenishment Services, the Echo/Alexa voice recognition control platform, the 6-7 strategic...
May. 1, 2017 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,756
The 20th International Cloud Expo has announced that its Call for Papers is open. Cloud Expo, to be held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, brings together Cloud Computing, Big Data, Internet of Things, DevOps, Containers, Microservices and WebRTC to one location. With cloud computing driving a higher percentage of enterprise IT budgets every year, it becomes increasingly important to plant your flag in this fast-expanding business opportunity. Submit your speaking proposal ...
May. 1, 2017 04:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,917
NHK, Japan Broadcasting, will feature the upcoming @ThingsExpo Silicon Valley in a special 'Internet of Things' and smart technology documentary that will be filmed on the expo floor between November 3 to 5, 2015, in Santa Clara. NHK is the sole public TV network in Japan equivalent to the BBC in the UK and the largest in Asia with many award-winning science and technology programs. Japanese TV is producing a documentary about IoT and Smart technology and will be covering @ThingsExpo Silicon Val...
May. 1, 2017 04:15 AM EDT Reads: 9,571
The age of Digital Disruption is evolving into the next era – Digital Cohesion, an age in which applications securely self-assemble and deliver predictive services that continuously adapt to user behavior. Information from devices, sensors and applications around us will drive services seamlessly across mobile and fixed devices/infrastructure. This evolution is happening now in software defined services and secure networking. Four key drivers – Performance, Economics, Interoperability and Trust ...
May. 1, 2017 02:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,255
With billions of sensors deployed worldwide, the amount of machine-generated data will soon exceed what our networks can handle. But consumers and businesses will expect seamless experiences and real-time responsiveness. What does this mean for IoT devices and the infrastructure that supports them? More of the data will need to be handled at - or closer to - the devices themselves.
May. 1, 2017 12:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,346
SYS-CON Events announced today that CollabNet, a global leader in enterprise software development, release automation and DevOps solutions, will be a Bronze Sponsor of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, taking place from June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. CollabNet offers a broad range of solutions with the mission of helping modern organizations deliver quality software at speed. The company’s latest innovation, the DevOps Lifecycle Manager (DLM), supports Value S...
May. 1, 2017 12:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,621
Multiple data types are pouring into IoT deployments. Data is coming in small packages as well as enormous files and data streams of many sizes. Widespread use of mobile devices adds to the total. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists will look at the tools and environments that are being put to use in IoT deployments, as well as the team skills a modern enterprise IT shop needs to keep things running, get a handle on all this data, and deli...
Apr. 30, 2017 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 2,906
In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu’s platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu).
Apr. 30, 2017 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,998
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
Apr. 30, 2017 10:45 PM EDT Reads: 2,676
Grape Up is a software company, specialized in cloud native application development and professional services related to Cloud Foundry PaaS. With five expert teams that operate in various sectors of the market across the USA and Europe, we work with a variety of customers from emerging startups to Fortune 1000 companies.
Apr. 30, 2017 10:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,727
Financial Technology has become a topic of intense interest throughout the cloud developer and enterprise IT communities. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 20th Cloud Expo at the Javits Center in New York, June 6-8, 2017, will find fresh new content in a new track called FinTech.
Apr. 30, 2017 09:45 PM EDT Reads: 2,762
SYS-CON Events announced today that Grape Up will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on Oct. 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Grape Up is a software company specializing in cloud native application development and professional services related to Cloud Foundry PaaS. With five expert teams that operate in various sectors of the market across the U.S. and Europe, Grape Up works with a variety of customers from emergi...
Apr. 30, 2017 09:45 PM EDT Reads: 2,569
@ThingsExpo has been named the Most Influential ‘Smart Cities - IIoT' Account and @BigDataExpo has been named fourteenth by Right Relevance (RR), which provides curated information and intelligence on approximately 50,000 topics. In addition, Right Relevance provides an Insights offering that combines the above Topics and Influencers information with real time conversations to provide actionable intelligence with visualizations to enable decision making. The Insights service is applicable to eve...
Apr. 30, 2017 09:30 PM EDT Reads: 3,263