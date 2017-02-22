WebRTC, #IoT and #API Gateways | @ThingsExpo #UCaaS #RTC #WebRTC

@ThingsExpo Blogs

36 Shades of Hybrid IT By Kevin Jackson Everyone has heard of the 50 Shades of Grey. But do you know the "36 Shades of Hybrid IT"? These shades are a new way of describing the 36 point solutions across a hybrid IT environment. Enterprises looking to transform the way information technology is leveraged should evaluate their options by analyzing a transition across three specific high-level domains and their relevant sub-domains. May. 1, 2017 11:30 AM EDT

Automate, or Die! By Shelly Palmer Worried about robots taking your job? You have a weapon and one last chance: automate, or die! If your job is process oriented, for example, calculating make-goods for improperly filled orders, your whole department will be automated soon. Don't let the pink slip surprise you. If you analyze numbers in Excel, craft a narrative about them, and move them around spreadsheets, your employable days are numbered. Any white-collar job you can learn to do in a few days is threatened – even if it takes a lifetime to master. (Poker takes minutes to learn and a lifetime to master. So professional pokers... May. 1, 2017 10:45 AM EDT

Unleash Organizational Innovation By William Schmarzo I am so blessed with smart friends, and I am fortunate to count John Morley among that group. John recently introduced me to Stanford's Design School (d.school). To say I was blown away would be an understatement. I was so jazzed by the one-hour tour that I have signed up for a 3-hour class (very expensive…costs like $12…my Starbucks coffee that will get me fired up for the class costs almost that much). May. 1, 2017 10:30 AM EDT

The Deconstruction of Digital Transformation By Jason Bloomberg The complex idea behind the term digital transformation is that technology has created a fundamental shift in how organizations operate. The consumerization of technology — and the customer empowerment it created — has upended the traditional operating paradigm of organizations moving it away from a capital and process-centric model to a customer-centric one. The need to digitally transform your organization is now - or at least should be - a strategic imperative. The fact, however, that the term digital transformation is now a bona fide buzzword has obfuscated its importance. May. 1, 2017 09:00 AM EDT

Incident Management for IoT Today By PagerDuty Blog The Internet of Things (IoT) is starting to become very popular in the lives of people, and in enterprises globally. While it began as a novelty, more innovative and mission-critical use cases have been popping up lately. With the sheer variety of IoT devices available, the large amount of data that's generated, and the various security vulnerabilities, companies that make IoT devices face a host of challenges that an incident resolution platform can help with. If you're building an IoT system today, or have plans to build one in the future, it's crucial to make your IoT system resilient and s... May. 1, 2017 09:00 AM EDT

Scrum at 21 with Ken Schwaber By Ken Schwaber I'm told that it has been 21 years since Scrum became public when Jeff Sutherland and I presented it at an Object-Oriented Programming, Systems, Languages & Applications (OOPSLA) workshop in Austin, TX, in October of 1995. Time sure does fly. Things mature. I'm still in the same building and at the same company where I first formulated Scrum.[1] Initially nobody knew of Scrum, yet it is now an open source body of knowledge translated into more than 30 languages[2] People use Scrum worldwide for developing software and other uses I never anticipated[3]. May. 1, 2017 08:00 AM EDT

Digital Transformation - Mindset Differences By Kevin Benedict One of the biggest epiphanies that emerged from our research for the report, "How Digital Thinking Separates Retail Leaders from Laggards" is the difference between leaders and laggards. Digital leaders see digital transformation as a positive, while digital laggards express far more fears and concerns related to digital technologies. In fact, almost 72% of digital laggards are concerned they are wasting money by investing in digital technologies, but only 25% of digital leaders share those apprehensions. May. 1, 2017 07:45 AM EDT

IoT: How to Handle All This Data 'Power Panel' By Liz McMillan Multiple data types are pouring into IoT deployments. Data is coming in small packages as well as enormous files and data streams of many sizes. Widespread use of mobile devices adds to the total. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists will look at the tools and environments that are being put to use in IoT deployments, as well as the team skills a modern enterprise IT shop needs to keep things running, get a handle on all this data, and deliver the analytics that add value. Apr. 30, 2017 11:45 PM EDT

In-Stream Processing vs. Batch Processing By Robin Miller Most of us have moved our web and e-commerce operations to the cloud, but we are still getting sales reports and other information we need to run our business long after the fact. We sell a hamburger on Tuesday, you might say, but don't know if we made money selling it until Friday. That's because we still rely on Batch processing, where we generate orders, reports, and other management-useful pieces of data when it's most convenient for the IT department to process them, rather than in real time. That was fine when horse-drawn wagons made our deliveries, but it is far too slow for today's wor... Apr. 30, 2017 11:00 PM EDT

How to Build and Scale an IoT Platform By Carmen Gonzalez In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu's platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Apr. 30, 2017 11:00 PM EDT

[video] The World's Many IoTs 'Power Panel' By Pat Romanski The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound effect on the world, and what should we expect to see over the next couple of years. Apr. 30, 2017 10:45 PM EDT

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science By William Schmarzo [Opening Scene]: Billy Dean is pacing the office. He's struggling to keep his delivery trucks at full capacity and on the road. Random breakdowns, unexpected employee absences, and unscheduled truck maintenance are impacting bookings, revenues and ultimately customer satisfaction. He keeps hearing from his business customers how they are leveraging data science to improve their business operations. Billy Dean starts to wonder if data science can help him. As he contemplates what data science can do for him, he slowly drifts off to sleep, and visions of Data Science starts dancing in his head…... Apr. 30, 2017 10:30 PM EDT

The Chatbots Are Taking Over! By PagerDuty Blog Wouldn't it be great if there were tiny robots that kept track of what you were thinking, then helped you implement your plans automatically? Well, if you're an admin responsible for monitoring infrastructure, they exist. They're called chatbots, and they are the key to leveraging ChatOps in order to optimize your monitoring and incident management workflow. This post explains what chatbots and ChatOps do and why they're so valuable for organizations that are adopting DevOps practices. Apr. 30, 2017 08:45 PM EDT

How Cloud Enables Digital Transformation By Janakiram MSV Whether you are an owner of a thriving small business or a decision maker at an established enterprise, you cannot ignore digital technology. Businesses worldwide are going digital to deliver compelling experiences to customers, which is becoming a key differentiating factor. The rise of social and mobile have increased the discoverability of businesses. Consumers are Apr. 30, 2017 06:45 PM EDT