Linux Foundation Partners with Linux Academy

|By Liz McMillan
|
Article Rating:
|January 21, 2016 12:00 PM EST
|
Reads:
|1,299
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and Linux Academy today announced a new partnership to provide subscription-based Linux training for SysAdmins at a discounted rate. Those interested in receiving access to all of Linux Academy's courses and labs will be able to do so for the reduced rate of $75 for a period of three months. The regular rate is $29/month. Interested individuals can subscribe at http://www.linuxacademy.com/lfoffer.
This is a limited time offer from The Linux Foundation, which has negotiated a special rate for SysAdmins around the world. With the start of a new year, this is an ideal time for individuals to set goals, learn new skills and advance their careers.
Subscription-based training opportunities offer SysAdmins another way to access Linux and open source training materials. A quarterly subscription allows SysAdmins to spread out the cost of Linux and open source training, making it more feasible for more people to take advantage of material that can lead to the most lucrative careers in technology. This aligns with The Linux Foundation's mission to increase access to quality Linux and open source education to as many individuals as possible.
Linux Academy launched in March 2012, and has grown rapidly ever since. It provides subscription-based Linux and open source training offers thousands of videos; scenario-based labs; access to full-time instructors to answer questions; downloadable study guides; graded exercises carried out on real servers to accurately judge learning; and performance-based practice exams. This comprehensive program and depth of experience ensures students receive an effective education in an efficient manner. Subscribers receive access to all Linux Academy materials, covering a wide range of topics on Linux, as well as Amazon Web Services, OpenStack, and DevOps.
"Our partnership with Linux Academy allows us to expand the number of individuals able to take quality Linux training, whether they are new to the community or trying to improve their skills," said Linux Foundation executive director Jim Zemlin. "It's fantastic to be able to provide subscription-based training as another offering, to complement The Linux Foundation's existing online, in-person and onsite training options."
"The Linux Foundation is an ideal partner for spreading the word about how subscription-based Linux training can provide individuals with a huge variety of educational content and materials for ongoing learning opportunities," said Linux Academy founder Anthony James. "We are pleased that Linux Academy's expertise and materials will be available even more widely through this partnership, helping bring even more people into the Linux and open source community."
The Linux Foundation is committed to finding opportunities to extend Linux training to more people in more formats and with a variety of pricing models. This enables more people than ever to increase their Linux-specific skills or pursue a new, more lucrative career path. Other initiatives include providing a range of self-paced, online courses; enabling students to study at their own pace while continuing to work, including a completely free Intro to Linux course with edX; courses offered in languages other than English, expanding the reach of training to other parts of the world; geographic-based pricing, helping those in developing countries access quality educational materials; performance-based certification exams that can be taken from any computer with internet access and a webcam, removing the cost and time required to travel to a certified exam center; scholarships for promising individuals who could not otherwise access training; and more.
