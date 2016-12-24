[slides] #Kubernetes and #Ansible | @DevOpsSummit @HPE #Docker #DevOps

|By Elizabeth White
|
December 24, 2016 03:15 PM EST
|
|6,033
Building a Kubernetes Cluster with Ansible
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments.
In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of building a Kubernetes cluster and then running on it a Galera MySQL cluster.
Speaker Bio
Patrick Galbraith is a principal engineer at HPE as a member of the Advanced Technology Group. He is the author or two books: Developing Web Applications with Apache, MySQL, memcached, and Perl (Wiley), and Expert PHP and MySQL (Wiley). In his "spare time," he also works on various projects related to Kubernetes, MySQL perl driver DBD::mysql, Ansible Modules for HP Switches, and generally tinkers with new technologies. Patrick lives up in the sticks of New Hampshire with his wife and children, as well as his Kubota tractor.
