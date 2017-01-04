[video] @HGSTStorage Approach to #Storage | @CloudExpo #SDS #DataCenter

|By Elizabeth White
Cats Herding: Why It's Time for a Millennial Approach to Storage
Creating replica copies to tolerate a certain number of failures is easy, but very expensive at cloud-scale. Conventional RAID has lower overhead, but it is limited in the number of failures it can tolerate. And the management is like herding cats (overseeing capacity, rebuilds, migrations, and degraded performance).
In his general session at 18th Cloud Expo, Scott Cleland, Senior Director of Product Marketing for the HGST Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit, will discuss how a new approach is necessary, one that supports the attributes of the cloud with the millions of applications and users depending on it for their business and personal lives.
Object storage is the millennial approach to cloud-based data storage, archival, retrieval and cost. Why? Because it delivers significantly higher data reliability and allows virtually unlimited expansion for storage. Perfect for a hash-tagging, selfie-taking, always communicating and collaborating in an on-demand world.
Speaker Bio
With over 30 years of engineering and marketing experience in systems, flash, disk, and tape storage, Scott Cleland enjoys a rich history in storage and solutions. He currently leads marketing efforts as Senior Director of Product Marketing for the HGST Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit. Previously, he was a key contributor when 3ware achieved its Number One Serial Storage Channel Vendor status for two consecutive years.
Before joining 3ware, he was Director of Product Marketing and Technical Marketing for IBM's Mylex storage division, and he previously held marketing and engineering positions at Archive, Exabyte, BusLogic and Conner Peripherals. Cleland holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and attended San Jose State University. Outside of work, Scott is always looking for a band to showcase his tasty guitar licks.
