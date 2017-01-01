DDoS Mitigation | @CloudExpo @WebairInc #IoT #AI #Cybersecurity #DataCenter

|By Liz McMillan
Multi-Layer DDoS Mitigation Strategies
As DDoS attacks evolve to become more sophisticated and complex, they have also become much more difficult to combat and block. To protect customer applications from these damaging and costly incursions and safeguard mission-critical services, a multi-layer mitigation strategy should be employed. This strategy offers protection in several different ways: mitigating attacks from the server level to the application level as well as securing both the Linux OS and firewall layers. Using open source software also provides protection over and above the server stack, while third-party systems can be effectively utilized to provide an even larger-scale cloud mitigation solution.
In their session at 18th Cloud Expo, Sagi Brody, Chief Technology Officer at Webair Internet Development Inc., and Logan Best, Infrastructure & Network Engineer at Webair, focused on real world deployments of DDoS mitigation strategies in every layer of the network. He gave an overview of methods to prevent these attacks and best practices on how to provide protection in complex cloud platforms. He also outlined what we have found in our experience managing and running thousands of Linux and Unix managed service platforms and what specifically can be done to offer protection at every layer. He offered insight and examples from both a business and technical perspective.
This presentation educated attendees on the significant threat that Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks pose to modern networks and laid out the best strategies for dealing with this threat.
Speaker Bios
Sagi Brody joined Webair in 1998 and is responsible for all technical infrastructure, design, and operations. With his help, the company has seen an increase in web sites and servers hosted by over 1000%. Sagi has been involved in all aspects of the hosting and data center industry including: site surveys and selection, data center build out and upgrades, fiber network design and build, authoring of all client interfaces, designed software for data center and server automation, cloud computing, green data center technologies, resource management, staffing, and budget planning. Sagi has built the companies Content Delivery Network (CDN) that now provides high speed downloads from anywhere in the world - among many other achievements.
Logan Best is an Infrastructure & Network Engineer at Webair. He joined Webair in 2012 and has been responsible for high-level build-outs of large server clusters, global infrastructure maintenance, network security, and DDoS mitigation. As an ethical hacker and developer of 17 years, Logan has a wide knowledge of attack vectors and development experience that provides logical and analytical thinking to extreme problem solving.
Ten Tips on How to Maximize Your @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo Sponsorship Benefits
@CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo, two of the most important technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since their launch eight years ago.
In this blog post, I provide 10 tips on how our sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their participation at our events. But before reading my top 10 tips for our sponsors and exhibitors, please take a moment and watch this brief Sandy Carter video.
"Cloud Expo was really the event to connect with thought leaders, innovators, business folks who are interested in what the cloud can bring to their business. You know really how it allows them to bring the transformation of the business process."
Sandy Carter, IBM's General Manager for the Cloud Ecosystem and Developers
1) Sponsor and exhibit in both New York and Silicon Valley
Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in multiple vertical markets. Our delegate profiles can be located in our show prospectus.
2) Send your sponsor/exhibitor contract early to maximize your pre-show promotions
Once you select the best sponsorship/exhibit package that fits your goals, return the signed contract as soon as possible so you don't miss any of your pre-show promotional activities.
3) Approve your assets, logo, company description, etc., quickly
Please provide your official company logo and description for inclusion on all our event sites and conference newsletters.
4) Communicate your participation and presence with your clients, customer base
Our 20 years of experience as the world's leading technology event company has shown us that the sponsors and exhibitors with the most successful return from our conferences are the companies that plan their show presence well in advance. Some of our sponsors even provide fleets of cars to drive their customers to and from the event.
5) Coordinate your announcements with our show dates to maximize your press coverage
The best way to leverage your Cloud Expo presence as a sponsor and exhibitor is to plan your news announcements around our events. The press covering Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo will have access to these releases and will amplify your news announcements. More than two dozen Cloud companies either set deals at our shows or have announced their mergers and acquisitions at Cloud Expo. Product announcements during our show provide your company with the most reach through our targeted audiences.
6) Sign up with our event blog and publish technical posts
Cloud Expo, @ThingsExpo, and @DevOpsSummit offer some of the most well-known and widely read, popular technology blogs. Contact us at events(at)sys-con.com to set up your blog. Blog entries explaining tips, tricks, and techniques about the technologies you provide are an invaluable way to reach your buyers.
7) Use Twitter frequently, add @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo in your tweets
Your customers and our delegates are the most active professional Twitter users in any industry. We will re-tweet your posts to our 120,000+ followers.
8) Promote your session(s) before the event
If you have technical sessions at our events, promote them. Don't forget, every speaker is competing with sessions in nine other tracks. Many delegates pick which sessions they plan to attend before they arrive, so you need to promote your session content to draw the maximum audience to your presentation.
9) Plan your activities at your booth, don't forget live demos
The Expo Floor is where business is conducted. Remember your competition in the next booth is trying to reach the same customers as you are. Providing demos of your solid product is the best way to utilize the activities at your booth. Giving out T-shirts and fun toys and conducting drawings will keep delegates interested, but at the end of the day you are there to sell your products and services.
10) Take advantage of the post-show marketing opportunities included with your contract
Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo sponsor/exhibitor packages come with the most effective pre and post-show marketing opportunities. Don't miss any of these programs, which can be worth more than all your other marketing efforts combined.
Our Top 100 Sponsors and the Leading "Digital Transformation" Companies
