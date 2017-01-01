DDoS Mitigation | @CloudExpo @WebairInc #IoT #AI #Cybersecurity #DataCenter

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here

Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here

Multi-Layer DDoS Mitigation Strategies

As DDoS attacks evolve to become more sophisticated and complex, they have also become much more difficult to combat and block. To protect customer applications from these damaging and costly incursions and safeguard mission-critical services, a multi-layer mitigation strategy should be employed. This strategy offers protection in several different ways: mitigating attacks from the server level to the application level as well as securing both the Linux OS and firewall layers. Using open source software also provides protection over and above the server stack, while third-party systems can be effectively utilized to provide an even larger-scale cloud mitigation solution.

Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here

In their session at 18th Cloud Expo, Sagi Brody, Chief Technology Officer at Webair Internet Development Inc., and Logan Best, Infrastructure & Network Engineer at Webair, focused on real world deployments of DDoS mitigation strategies in every layer of the network. He gave an overview of methods to prevent these attacks and best practices on how to provide protection in complex cloud platforms. He also outlined what we have found in our experience managing and running thousands of Linux and Unix managed service platforms and what specifically can be done to offer protection at every layer. He offered insight and examples from both a business and technical perspective.

This presentation educated attendees on the significant threat that Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks pose to modern networks and laid out the best strategies for dealing with this threat.

Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here

Speaker Bios

Sagi Brody joined Webair in 1998 and is responsible for all technical infrastructure, design, and operations. With his help, the company has seen an increase in web sites and servers hosted by over 1000%. Sagi has been involved in all aspects of the hosting and data center industry including: site surveys and selection, data center build out and upgrades, fiber network design and build, authoring of all client interfaces, designed software for data center and server automation, cloud computing, green data center technologies, resource management, staffing, and budget planning. Sagi has built the companies Content Delivery Network (CDN) that now provides high speed downloads from anywhere in the world - among many other achievements.

Logan Best is an Infrastructure & Network Engineer at Webair. He joined Webair in 2012 and has been responsible for high-level build-outs of large server clusters, global infrastructure maintenance, network security, and DDoS mitigation. As an ethical hacker and developer of 17 years, Logan has a wide knowledge of attack vectors and development experience that provides logical and analytical thinking to extreme problem solving.

Ten Tips on How to Maximize Your @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo Sponsorship Benefits

@CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo, two of the most important technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since their launch eight years ago.

In this blog post, I provide 10 tips on how our sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their participation at our events. But before reading my top 10 tips for our sponsors and exhibitors, please take a moment and watch this brief Sandy Carter video.

"Cloud Expo was really the event to connect with thought leaders, innovators, business folks who are interested in what the cloud can bring to their business. You know really how it allows them to bring the transformation of the business process."

Sandy Carter, IBM's General Manager for the Cloud Ecosystem and Developers

1) Sponsor and exhibit in both New York and Silicon Valley

Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in multiple vertical markets. Our delegate profiles can be located in our show prospectus.

2) Send your sponsor/exhibitor contract early to maximize your pre-show promotions

Once you select the best sponsorship/exhibit package that fits your goals, return the signed contract as soon as possible so you don't miss any of your pre-show promotional activities.

3) Approve your assets, logo, company description, etc., quickly

Please provide your official company logo and description for inclusion on all our event sites and conference newsletters.

4) Communicate your participation and presence with your clients, customer base

Our 20 years of experience as the world's leading technology event company has shown us that the sponsors and exhibitors with the most successful return from our conferences are the companies that plan their show presence well in advance. Some of our sponsors even provide fleets of cars to drive their customers to and from the event.

5) Coordinate your announcements with our show dates to maximize your press coverage

The best way to leverage your Cloud Expo presence as a sponsor and exhibitor is to plan your news announcements around our events. The press covering Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo will have access to these releases and will amplify your news announcements. More than two dozen Cloud companies either set deals at our shows or have announced their mergers and acquisitions at Cloud Expo. Product announcements during our show provide your company with the most reach through our targeted audiences.

6) Sign up with our event blog and publish technical posts

Cloud Expo, @ThingsExpo, and @DevOpsSummit offer some of the most well-known and widely read, popular technology blogs. Contact us at events(at)sys-con.com to set up your blog. Blog entries explaining tips, tricks, and techniques about the technologies you provide are an invaluable way to reach your buyers.

7) Use Twitter frequently, add @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo in your tweets

Your customers and our delegates are the most active professional Twitter users in any industry. We will re-tweet your posts to our 120,000+ followers.

8) Promote your session(s) before the event

If you have technical sessions at our events, promote them. Don't forget, every speaker is competing with sessions in nine other tracks. Many delegates pick which sessions they plan to attend before they arrive, so you need to promote your session content to draw the maximum audience to your presentation.

9) Plan your activities at your booth, don't forget live demos

The Expo Floor is where business is conducted. Remember your competition in the next booth is trying to reach the same customers as you are. Providing demos of your solid product is the best way to utilize the activities at your booth. Giving out T-shirts and fun toys and conducting drawings will keep delegates interested, but at the end of the day you are there to sell your products and services.

10) Take advantage of the post-show marketing opportunities included with your contract

Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo sponsor/exhibitor packages come with the most effective pre and post-show marketing opportunities. Don't miss any of these programs, which can be worth more than all your other marketing efforts combined.

Our Top 100 Sponsors and the Leading "Digital Transformation" Companies

(ISC)2, 24Notion (Bronze Sponsor), 910Telecom, Accelertite (Gold Sponsor), Addteq, Adobe (Bronze Sponsor), Aeroybyte, Alert Logic, Anexia, AppNeta, Avere Systems, BMC Software (Silver Sponsor), Bsquare Corporation (Silver Sponsor), BZ Media (Media Sponsor), Catchpoint Systems (Silver Sponsor), CDS Global Cloud, Cemware, Chetu Inc., China Unicom, Cloud Raxak, CloudBerry (Media Sponsor), Cloudbric, Coalfire Systems, CollabNet, Inc. (Silver Sponsor), Column Technologies, Commvault (Bronze Sponsor), Connect2.me, ContentMX (Bronze Sponsor), CrowdReviews (Media Sponsor) CyberTrend (Media Sponsor), DataCenterDynamics (Media Sponsor), Delaplex, DICE (Bronze Sponsor), EastBanc Technologies, eCube Systems, Embotics, Enzu Inc., Ericsson (Gold Sponsor), FalconStor, Formation Data Systems, Fusion, Hanu Software, HGST, Inc. (Bronze Sponsor), Hitrons Solutions, IBM BlueBox, IBM Bluemix, IBM Cloud (Platinum Sponsor), IBM Cloud Data Services/Cloudant (Platinum Sponsor), IBM DevOps (Platinum Sponsor), iDevices, Industrial Internet of Things Consortium (Association Sponsor), Impinger Technologies, Interface Masters, Intel (Keynote Sponsor), Interoute (Bronze Sponsor), IQP Corporation, Isomorphic Software, Japan IoT Consortium, Kintone Corporation (Bronze Sponsor), LeaseWeb USA, LinearHub, MangoApps, MathFreeOn, Men & Mice, MobiDev, New Relic, Inc. (Bronze Sponsor), New York Times, Niagara Networks, Numerex, NVIDIA Corporation (AI Session Sponsor), Object Management Group (Association Sponsor), On The Avenue Marketing, Oracle MySQL, Peak10, Inc., Penta Security, Plasma Corporation, Pulzze Systems, Pythian (Bronze Sponsor), Cosmos, RackN, ReadyTalk (Silver Sponsor), Roma Software, Roundee.io, Secure Channels Inc., SD Times (Media Sponsor), SoftLayer (Platinum Sponsor), SoftNet Solutions, Solinea Inc., SpeedyCloud, SSLGURU LLC, StarNet, Stratoscale, Streamliner, SuperAdmins, TechTarget (Media Sponsor), TelecomReseller (Media Sponsor), Tintri (Welcome Reception Sponsor), TMCnet (Media Sponsor), Transparent Cloud Computing Consortium, Veeam, Venafi, Violin Memory, VAI Software, Zerto

20th International Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.

Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy. Meanwhile, 94% of enterprises are using some form of XaaS - software, platform, and infrastructure as a service.

Download Show Prospectus ▸ Here

Cloud Expo is the single show where delegates and technology vendors can meet to experience and discuss the entire world of the cloud.

Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "Cloud-Ready" as it can be!

Sponsors of Cloud Expo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers.

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35-minute technical session

Online advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage.

Unprecedented PR Coverage: Editorial Coverage on Cloud Computing Journal

Tweetup to over 75,000 plus followers

Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts.

For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.

The World's Largest "Cloud Digital Transformation" Event

@CloudExpo / @ThingsExpo 2017 New York

(June 6-8, 2017, Javits Center, Manhattan)

@CloudExpo / @ThingsExpo 2017 Silicon Valley

(Oct. 31 - Nov. 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

Full Conference Registration Gold Pass and Exhibit Hall ▸ Here

Register For @CloudExpo ▸ Here via EventBrite

Register For @ThingsExpo ▸ Here via EventBrite

Register For @DevOpsSummit ▸ Here via EventBrite

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsors of Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35 minute technical session

Online targeted advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage

Unprecedented Marketing Coverage: Editorial Coverage on ITweetup to over 100,000 plus followers, press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts

For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez (@GonzalezCarmen) today by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.

Secrets of Sponsors and Exhibitors ▸ Here

Secrets of Cloud Expo Speakers ▸ Here

All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.

With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.

Track 1. FinTech

Track 2. Enterprise Cloud | Digital Transformation

Track 3. DevOps, Containers & Microservices

Track 4. Big Data | Analytics

Track 5. Industrial IoT

Track 6. IoT Dev & Deploy | Mobility

Track 7. APIs | Cloud Security

Track 8. AI | ML | DL | Cognitive Computing

Delegates to Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo will be able to attend 8 simultaneous, information-packed education tracks.

There are over 120 breakout sessions in all, with Keynotes, General Sessions, and Power Panels adding to three days of incredibly rich presentations and content.

Join Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo conference chair Roger Strukhoff (@IoT2040), June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA for three days of intense Enterprise Cloud and 'Digital Transformation' discussion and focus, including Big Data's indispensable role in IoT, Smart Grids and (IIoT) Industrial Internet of Things, Wearables and Consumer IoT, as well as (new) Digital Transformation in Vertical Markets.

Financial Technology - or FinTech - Is Now Part of the @CloudExpo Program!

Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 20th Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA will find fresh new content in a new track called FinTech, which will incorporate machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and blockchain into one track.

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.

FinTech brings efficiency as well as the ability to deliver new services and a much improved customer experience throughout the global financial services industry. FinTech is a natural fit with cloud computing, as new services are quickly developed, deployed, and scaled on public, private, and hybrid clouds.

More than US$20 billion in venture capital is being invested in FinTech this year. @CloudExpo is pleased to bring you the latest FinTech developments as an integral part of our program, starting at the 20th International Cloud Expo June 6-8, 2017 in New York City and October 31 - November 2, 2017 in Silicon Valley.

@CloudExpo is accepting submissions for this new track, so please visit www.CloudComputingExpo.com for the latest information.

Speaking Opportunities

The upcoming 20th International @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA announces that its Call For Papers for speaking opportunities is open.

Submit your speaking proposal today! ▸ Here

About SYS-CON Media & Events

SYS-CON Media (www.sys-con.com) has since 1994 been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others Cloud Expo® (@CloudExpo), Big Data Expo® (@BigDataExpo), DevOps Summit (@DevOpsSummit), @ThingsExpo® (@ThingsExpo), Containers Expo (@ContainersExpo) and Microservices Expo (@MicroservicesE).

Cloud Expo®, Big Data Expo® and @ThingsExpo® are registered trademarks of Cloud Expo, Inc., a SYS-CON Events company.