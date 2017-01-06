[slides] The Future of #IoT Data | @ThingsExpo #M2M #API #BigData

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Digital Technologies for the Greater Good By Kevin Benedict Adam Smith wrote about rational self-interest, which posits we work together for the greater good when it benefits ourselves. Does this concept translate to robots, automation and employment? I think it does. I believe most of us would agree that replacing large numbers of humans with machines that result in wide scale unemployment and suffering is not in our rational self-interest. Having massive numbers of jobs terminated by the Terminator does not result in a safer, healthier civilization or vibrant economy; therefore, it is not in our best interest.. Jan. 6, 2017 07:30 AM EST

Big Data Model Maturity Discussion By William Schmarzo "Maturity models" can be very useful. Every analyst firm and most vendors have created some sort of maturity model. Not only can a maturity model benchmark where you are with respect to your cohorts, but good maturity models also provide a roadmap to help organizations advance along the maturity model. But different maturity models measure different things, and what the maturity model measures is critically important because you are what you measure. Jan. 6, 2017 07:15 AM EST

Artificial Intelligence – Myth or Reality By Udayan Banerjee Way back in 1969, as a kid, I watched a very interesting movie – "2001: A Space Odyssey". It was a science fiction where a super intelligent computer program HAL is in-charge of a mission to Jupiter which also carries several astronauts. The program becomes rogue and tries to kill all the astronauts. The hero survives and manages to disable the program. There is a lot more to the plot, but the fight between human and computer is still vivid in my memory. In 1969, such a scenario looked possible. After all 32 years is a lot of time given the rate of our progress. We are now in 2016, and it app... Jan. 6, 2017 02:00 AM EST

Scrum at 21 with Ken Schwaber By Ken Schwaber I'm told that it has been 21 years since Scrum became public when Jeff Sutherland and I presented it at an Object-Oriented Programming, Systems, Languages & Applications (OOPSLA) workshop in Austin, TX, in October of 1995. Time sure does fly. Things mature. I'm still in the same building and at the same company where I first formulated Scrum.[1] Initially nobody knew of Scrum, yet it is now an open source body of knowledge translated into more than 30 languages[2] People use Scrum worldwide for developing software and other uses I never anticipated[3]. Jan. 5, 2017 10:30 PM EST

Digital Transformation Predictions By Jason Bloomberg Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year. And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year. But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on! As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year. Jan. 5, 2017 07:00 PM EST

[video] The World of IoT 'Power Panel' By Elizabeth White The many IoT deployments around the world are busy integrating smart devices and sensors into their enterprise IT infrastructures. Yet all of this technology – and there are an amazing number of choices – is of no use without the software to gather, communicate, and analyze the new data flows. Without software, there is no IT. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, Dave McCarthy, Director of Products at Bsquare Corporation; Alan Williamson, Principal at ParkerGale Capital; Chris Matthieu, Director IoT Engineering at Citrix; and Peter Vanderminden, P... Jan. 5, 2017 06:15 PM EST

[video] Matrix' John Woolf on 'IoT and WebRTC' By Elizabeth White "Matrix is an ambitious open standard and implementation that's set up to break down the fragmentation problems that exist in IP messaging and VoIP communication," explained John Woolf, Technical Evangelist at Matrix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held Nov 4–6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Jan. 5, 2017 04:30 PM EST

The New Microsoft By Jnan Dash Clearly Satya Nadella has made a huge difference at Microsoft since taking office in 2014. The stock in 2016 hit an all time high since 1999. So investors are happy. Here are the key changes he has made since taking the role as CEO: Skipped Windows 9 and went straight from Windows 8 to Windows 10, a great release. However revenues from Window is declining with the reduction of PC sales. Jan. 5, 2017 03:45 PM EST

The IoT and Next-Gen Monitoring Challenges By PagerDuty Blog Thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT), our world is more automated and connected than ever before. Just about everything, from cars to refrigerators, to coffee machines, has the ability to connect to the Internet, allowing us to micromanage each individual device. This type of automation is an exciting direction for the world to be moving in and the benefits it brings to businesses are huge. Jan. 5, 2017 03:30 PM EST

Gating the IoT By Lori MacVittie Your car. My toaster. Our lights. The neighbor's thermostat. With an average of 7.8 connected devices per home, according to recent surveys, there are twice as many "things" in the house as the average 3.14 people per household in the US in 2015. And all of them are "talking." Not all talk to each other, yet, though the foundation for that is clearly laid out. But all of them talk to apps which talk to them over the Internet. When you or I interact with that app, we do so via HTTP (hopefully secured). Whether it's via a native mobile app that uses APIs or a modern web app is irrelevant; it ... Jan. 5, 2017 03:30 PM EST

WebPerf 101: Optimizing JavaScript By Craig Lowell JavaScript redefined web applications ushering in a new era of dynamic websites with fluid responsive designs. It has gained a strong following among developers, popular libraries and frameworks like JQuery and Angular JS are all built with JavaScript. The endless design possibilities that JavaScript provides coupled with the numerous libraries available today makes it an indispensable part of web application development. Jan. 5, 2017 02:45 PM EST

[slides] Uberizing Smart Cities By Liz McMillan Smart Cities are here to stay, but for their promise to be delivered, the data they produce must not be put in new siloes. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mathias Herberts, Co-founder and CTO of Cityzen Data, discussed the best practices that will ensure a successful smart city journey. Jan. 5, 2017 02:00 PM EST

Election Data Science and the Death of Truth By William Schmarzo The U.S. Presidential election is finally over. The protests are winding down, they've stopped burning cars in Oakland (for now), and the talks of California succession are waning. But I am struggling to return to "normal" because in this election, truth got hammered. Many candidates treated opinions as "truth" and a large portion of the American public grabbed a hold of these "truths" as gospel. It may have been a good time to be in the "fact checking" business, but I'm not sure how effective even the fact checkers could be given the spontaneous nature of "opinions as facts" being thrown arou... Jan. 5, 2017 12:30 PM EST

Just How Dangerous Is Alexa? By Shelly Palmer The "willing suspension of disbelief" is the idea that the audience (readers, viewers, content consumers) is willing to suspend judgment about the implausibility of the narrative for the quality of the audience's own enjoyment. We do it all the time. Two-dimensional video on our screens is smaller than life and flat and not in real time, but we ignore those facts and immerse ourselves in the stories as if they were real. Jan. 5, 2017 11:45 AM EST

OK 2017, Now What? By Peter Silva The Year of the (Fire) Rooster will soon be upon us and the talkative, outspoken, frank, open, honest, and loyal Rooster could influence events in 2017. Whether you were born under the symbol or not, Roosters strive on trust and responsibility, essential for any organization especially in these times. 2016 (Year of the Monkey) brought us a crazy year of high profile breaches, a 500% increase in ransomware, a 0-day per day and slick malware each looking to cause havoc on all parts of society including your mobile device. The monkey's shenanigans exhausted many of us in 2016 and 2017 will req... Jan. 5, 2017 10:00 AM EST

Defining Web 3.0: WebRTC, IoT, and the API Gateways By Kevin Benedict The evolution of JavaScript and HTML 5 to support a genuine component based framework (Web Components) with the necessary tools to deliver something close to a native experience including genuine realtime networking (UDP using WebRTC). HTML5 is evolving to offer built in templating support, the ability to watch objects (which will speed up Angular) and Web Components (which offer Angular Directives). The native level support will offer a massive performance boost to frameworks having to fake all these features like Polymer and Angular. It will also encourage people who are not familiar with th... Jan. 5, 2017 07:15 AM EST

