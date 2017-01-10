Security as an Advantage | @CloudExpo @GlobalSign #BigData #IoT #InfoSec

|By Elizabeth White
|
January 10, 2017 01:00 AM EST
|
How Cloud-Based Service Providers Can Use Security as an Advantage
Identity is in everything and customers are looking to their providers to ensure the security of their identities, transactions and data. With the increased reliance on cloud-based services, service providers must build security and trust into their offerings, adding value to customers and improving the user experience. Making identity, security and privacy easy for customers provides a unique advantage over the competition.
In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Lila Kee, Chief Product Officer for GlobalSign, discussed security best practices for cloud-based service providers and how a superior user experience - backed by security features - will enable business growth and reduce customer churn.
Speaker Bio
Lila Kee is Chief Product Officer for GlobalSign and drives the product vision and product marketing efforts for the global organization.
Lila came to GlobalSign with over 20 years of PKI experience most previously from GeoTrust (a VeriSign company) where in 2003 she joined as Senior Product Manager. While at GeoTrust, Lila worked closely with Adobe Systems to launch the "first to market" identity and data integrity solution for securing Adobe PDF documents, branded Certified Document Services (CDS). She was also responsible for managing GeoTrust's client certificate product portfolio for both retail and enterprise platforms supporting a wide range of applications including code signing, secure email, web access, device, and document signing.
Prior to GeoTrust, Lila was Strategic Account Manager for RSA, now a security division of EMC, where she was responsible for managing critical technology partners and key strategic customers. Before RSA, Lila spent over 14 years providing product management to GTE Government System's spin off, CyberTrust, later acquired by Baltimore Technologies
