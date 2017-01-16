Massive Content Stores | @CloudExpo @Alfresco #ECM #BPM #IoT #BigData

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Digital Crossfire in the App Economy By Aruna Ravichandran Brand owners are caught in a digital crossfire. From one direction comes intense competitive pressure to innovate or to at least follow very, very quickly. From the precisely opposite direction comes the potentially existential threat of an app very publicly flopping or – even worse – being very publicly revealed to jeopardize the customer's well-being. Either way, you lose brand value in a social marketplace where brand is your primary currency. What's a brand owner to do? Jan. 16, 2017 08:15 AM EST Reads: 3,014

[slides] Metavine's Machine Learning for IoT By Pat Romanski The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the development process, accelerating application delivery times, and ensuring that developers will become hero... Jan. 16, 2017 03:30 AM EST Reads: 5,217

[video] IoT: Ushering in the Internet of Insights By Liz McMillan With all the incredible momentum behind the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, it is easy to forget that not a single CEO wakes up and wonders if "my IoT is broken." What they wonder is if they are making the right decisions to do all they can to increase revenue, decrease costs, and improve customer experience – effectively the same challenges they have always had in growing their business. The exciting thing about the IoT industry is now these decisions can be better, faster, and smarter. Now all corporate assets – people, objects, and spaces – can share information about themselves and thei... Jan. 16, 2017 01:15 AM EST Reads: 4,147

MQTT in M2M and IoT Communications By Peter Silva The mad dash to connect virtually every noun to the internet or The Internet of Things, is creating a massive M2M network for all the devices, systems, sensors and actuators to connect & communicate on the Internet. With that, they need a communications protocol to understand each other. One of those is Message Queue Telemetry Transport (MQTT). MQTT is a "subscribe and publish" messaging protocol designed for lightweight machine-to-machine (or IoT) communications. In this episode of Lightboard Lessons, I light up how MQTT works. Jan. 16, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 939

Insurance Industry's Digital Transformation By Jyoti Bansal The insurance industry is well aware that digital transformation is coming, even if some CIOs can't really say what their individual companies will look like at the end of it all. In a survey of thousands of C-level execs around the world, insurance came in among the top five industries that are most likely to see "moderate to massive" digital disruption within the next 12 months. Only 20 percent of business leaders felt that they had the talent they needed to transform the enterprise, though. Here's a closer look at what's coming next in the exciting new era of software-defined insurance comp... Jan. 16, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 1,164

Internet of @ThingsExpo NY Call for Papers By Carmen Gonzalez Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open. Jan. 15, 2017 10:15 PM EST Reads: 3,494

IBM Offers More Ways to Use Data with Bluemix By Larry Alton With artificial intelligence and big data making prominent waves in industries everywhere, IBM is offering several new cloud services that will pair with their BlueMix service. It will offer better organization, smoother data generation, and accelerated migration to the cloud. Ultimately, businesses can experience greater effectiveness in every department. Jan. 15, 2017 09:15 PM EST Reads: 1,986

[slides] IoT's Back-End Data Platform By Pat Romanski A critical component of any IoT project is what to do with all the data being generated. This data needs to be captured, processed, structured, and stored in a way to facilitate different kinds of queries. Traditional data warehouse and analytical systems are mature technologies that can be used to handle certain kinds of queries, but they are not always well suited to many problems, particularly when there is a need for real-time insights. Jan. 15, 2017 07:00 PM EST Reads: 6,129

Scrum at 21 with Ken Schwaber By Ken Schwaber I'm told that it has been 21 years since Scrum became public when Jeff Sutherland and I presented it at an Object-Oriented Programming, Systems, Languages & Applications (OOPSLA) workshop in Austin, TX, in October of 1995. Time sure does fly. Things mature. I'm still in the same building and at the same company where I first formulated Scrum.[1] Initially nobody knew of Scrum, yet it is now an open source body of knowledge translated into more than 30 languages[2] People use Scrum worldwide for developing software and other uses I never anticipated[3]. Jan. 15, 2017 05:45 PM EST Reads: 2,885

Building the Internet of Things By Christopher Harrold It's been way too long, but the next in the series of IoT "Build-along-at-home" videos is done. In this edition I will show you the "Hello World" project for interacting with the IO ports on your Raspberry Pi. Please click here to watch the video and as always, comments and questions are appreciated and welcomed! If you are the type (like me) who just likes to figure stuff out on their own, I have heavily commented the code for you so you can get started quickly without the video, but it will help you with the hardware assemblies! Also I am already working on the next projects, using the moist... Jan. 15, 2017 02:45 PM EST Reads: 908

How to Sponsor and Exhibit at @ThingsExpo New York By Carmen Gonzalez With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo 2016 in New York. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be! Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with 20th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most profound change in personal and enterp... Jan. 15, 2017 12:30 PM EST Reads: 3,570

DevOps Loses Its Religion, But Gets Real By Jason Bloomberg Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year. And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year. But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on! As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year. Jan. 15, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 2,287

Technology of the Year for 2016 - The Web Platform By JP Morgenthal We're starting to see predictions about what's going to be hot in enterprise technology in 2017. Cloud (yet again), Blockchain, Big Data / Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) are all among the top of the list. However, it was Krish Subrumanian's humorous tweet that started me thinking about what will be the single most important contribution from the enterprise technology community in 2016. While all the aforementioned technologies will certainly see a lot of interest and growth, they're all enabled by a Web platform. Jan. 15, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 2,298

Election Data Science and the Death of Truth By William Schmarzo The U.S. Presidential election is finally over. The protests are winding down, they've stopped burning cars in Oakland (for now), and the talks of California succession are waning. But I am struggling to return to "normal" because in this election, truth got hammered. Many candidates treated opinions as "truth" and a large portion of the American public grabbed a hold of these "truths" as gospel. It may have been a good time to be in the "fact checking" business, but I'm not sure how effective even the fact checkers could be given the spontaneous nature of "opinions as facts" being thrown arou... Jan. 15, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 1,817

[slides] Uberizing Smart Cities By Liz McMillan Smart Cities are here to stay, but for their promise to be delivered, the data they produce must not be put in new siloes. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mathias Herberts, Co-founder and CTO of Cityzen Data, discussed the best practices that will ensure a successful smart city journey. Jan. 15, 2017 09:00 AM EST Reads: 1,919

Chris Matthieu's @ThingsExpo Keynote By Liz McMillan In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu's platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Jan. 15, 2017 05:00 AM EST Reads: 8,943

Should You Fear Artificial Intelligence? By Shelly Palmer Opining about the future of AI at the recent Brilliant Minds event at Symposium Stockholm, Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt rejected warnings from Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking about the dangers of AI, saying, "In the case of Stephen Hawking, although a brilliant man, he's not a computer scientist. Elon is also a brilliant man, though he too is a physicist, not a computer scientist." This absurd dismissal of Musk and Hawking was in response to an absurd question about "the possibility of an artificial superintelligence trying to destroy mankind in the near future." Schmidt went on to say... Jan. 15, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 3,802

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Jan. 15, 2017 01:30 AM EST Reads: 2,706

IoT Is Real and the Economics Are Compelling By Steve Latham It wasn't that long ago when the first smartphone came out, and we saw the pace of connected devices and associated mobile applications accelerate beyond what anyone could have imagined. Shortly after that, something incredible happened, we reached the point where there were more connected devices than people on the planet. Since then, we've used this to measure the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). Research predicts there will be as many as 50 to 100, and possibly even 200 billion connected devices by 2020. Some businesses are already set up for IoT, like operators of large networks of ... Jan. 15, 2017 12:00 AM EST Reads: 1,920