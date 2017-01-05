Cloud Orchestration of @Pythian | @CloudExpo #DevOps #Puppet #Chef

|By Elizabeth White
|
January 5, 2017 03:30 AM EST
|
|5,702
From Configuration Management to Cloud Orchestration - How to Extend Your Existing Configuration Management (Ansible/Puppet/Chef) to Work with Your Public Cloud Infrastructure
Adding public cloud resources to an existing application can be a daunting process. The tools that you currently use to manage the software and hardware outside the cloud aren't always the best tools to efficiently grow into the cloud. All of the major configuration management tools have cloud orchestration plugins that can be leveraged, but there are also cloud-native tools that can dramatically improve the efficiency of managing your application life cycle.
In his session at 18th Cloud Expo, Alex Lovell-Troy, Director of Solutions Engineering at Pythian, presented a roadmap that can be leveraged by any organization to plan, analyze, evaluate, and execute on moving from configuration management tools to cloud orchestration tools. He also addressed the three major cloud vendors as well as some tools that will work with any cloud.
Alex Lovell-Troy is Director of Solutions Engineering at Pythian. He is a veteran developer and systems administrator with a career focus on complex systems. He built the computer and networking infrastructure for the world's largest optical telescope and led the team at Second Life responsible for the internal economy as well as payment processing in dozens of currencies. With Pythian, he has helped to guide organizations through the journey from on-premise deployment to cloud-centric.
Our Top 100 Sponsors and the Leading "Digital Transformation" Companies

