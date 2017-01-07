Data Platforms as a Service | @CloudExpo @Pythian #SQL #Azure #AWS #AI

|By Elizabeth White
A Tour of Data Platforms as a Service
With the proliferation of both SQL and NoSQL databases, organizations can now target specific fit-for-purpose database tools for their different application needs regarding scalability, ease of use, ACID support, etc. Platform as a Service offerings make this even easier now, enabling developers to roll out their own database infrastructure in minutes with minimal management overhead. However, this same amount of flexibility also comes with the challenges of picking the right tool, on the right provider and with the proper expectations.
Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here
In his session at 18th Cloud Expo,Christo Kutrovsky , Principal Consultant at Pythian, compared the NoSQL and SQL offerings from AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, their similarities, differences and use cases for each one based on our own client projects.
Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here
Speaker Bio
Christo Kutrovsky is a Principal Consultant at Pythian and Oracle ACE with a deep understanding of databases, application memory, and input/output interactions, and optimizing the performance of the most complex infrastructures. A dynamic speaker, he has delivered presentations at the IOUG, the UKOUG, the Rocky Mountain Oracle Users Group, Oracle Open World, and other industry conferences.
