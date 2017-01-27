[session] #WebRTC for the #IoT | @CloudExpo @MontesLu #RTC #ML #M2M

|By Elizabeth White
Leveraging WebRTC for the Internet of Things
Web Real-Time Communication APIs have quickly revolutionized what browsers are capable of. In addition to video and audio streams, we can now bi-directionally send arbitrary data over WebRTC's PeerConnection Data Channels.
With the advent of Progressive Web Apps and new hardware APIs such as WebBluetooh and WebUSB, we can finally enable users to stitch together the Internet of Things directly from their browsers while communicating privately and securely in a decentralized way.
In his session at WebRTC Summit, Luis Montes, founder and CEO of Iced Development, will discuss in some detail how we can build web apps like this today.
Speaker Bio
Luis Montes is the founder and CEO of Iced Development. He brings 18 years of medical, manufacturing, and financial enterprise software experience. Iced Development is a Phoenix based web and IoT company focused on providing services around the latest innovations. It was founded on a desire to advance the open web, and driven by continual excitement for ever-evolving technologies. In addition to client engagements, Iced Development produces several open source projects including the browser-based IoT platform: PageNodes.com
WebRTC is the future of browser-to-browser communications, and continues to make inroads into the traditional, difficult, plug-in web communications world.
WebRTC Summit 2017 New York continues our tradition of delivering the latest and greatest presentations within the world of WebRTC. Topics include voice calling, video chat, P2P file sharing, and use cases that have already leveraged the power and convenience of WebRTC.
