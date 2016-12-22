[session] Digitizing #IoT Operations | @ThingsExpo #BigData #MachineLearning

|By Elizabeth White
|
|December 22, 2016 09:00 PM EST
|
|2,150
The Interesting IoT: Digitizing Operations
Internet-of-Things discussions can end up either going down the consumer gadget rabbit hole or focused on the sort of data logging that industrial manufacturers have been doing forever.
However, in fact, companies today are already using IoT data both to optimize their operational technology and to improve the experience of customer interactions in novel ways.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Gordon Haff, Red Hat Technology Evangelist, will share examples from a wide range of industries - including energy, transportation, and retail - of using IoT to create new business opportunities and improve efficiency.
He'll also discuss strategies for protecting data as it flows through a distributed IoT solution from endpoints that are often difficult to reliably secure. This includes practices for using IoT gateways, maintaining secure communications, and determining appropriate policies for different types of data.
Speaker Bio
Gordon Haff is senior cloud strategy marketing and evangelism manager at Red Hat. Prior to Red Hat, he wrote hundreds of research notes and was frequently quoted in publications like The New York Times on a wide range of IT topics, as well as advising clients on product and marketing strategies. He also has many years of hands-on experience with both IT software and hardware.
All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.
