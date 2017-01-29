[video] #BigData-Driven #DevOps | @DevOpsSummit #IoT #SDN #AI #Hadoop

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Building the Internet of Things By Christopher Harrold It's been way too long, but the next in the series of IoT "Build-along-at-home" videos is done. In this edition I will show you the "Hello World" project for interacting with the IO ports on your Raspberry Pi. Please click here to watch the video and as always, comments and questions are appreciated and welcomed! If you are the type (like me) who just likes to figure stuff out on their own, I have heavily commented the code for you so you can get started quickly without the video, but it will help you with the hardware assemblies! Also I am already working on the next projects, using the moist... Jan. 29, 2017 10:45 PM EST Reads: 1,492

IBM Offers More Ways to Use Data with Bluemix By Larry Alton With artificial intelligence and big data making prominent waves in industries everywhere, IBM is offering several new cloud services that will pair with their BlueMix service. It will offer better organization, smoother data generation, and accelerated migration to the cloud. Ultimately, businesses can experience greater effectiveness in every department. Jan. 29, 2017 07:30 PM EST Reads: 2,422

Delivering Strong User Experiences By Mehdi Daoudi Given the increasing reliance on digital systems to accomplish many everyday tasks, there's no denying the performance — specifically, speed, and reliability — of these systems is critical to ensuring end users will have a positive experience. At the forefront are industry giants like Google and Facebook, which are constantly pushing the limits of speed through innovative delivery techniques. While consumers welcome endeavors like Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Project and Facebook's Instant Articles, they also raise the bar for all internet companies. In this environment, companies ... Jan. 29, 2017 07:30 PM EST Reads: 797

Internet of Things ID Management and WebRTC By Liz McMillan We are reaching the end of the beginning with WebRTC, and real systems using this technology have begun to appear. One challenge that faces every WebRTC deployment (in some form or another) is identity management. For example, if you have an existing service – possibly built on a variety of different PaaS/SaaS offerings – and you want to add real-time communications you are faced with a challenge relating to user management, authentication, authorization, and validation. Service providers will want to use their existing identities, but these will have credentials already that are (hopefully) i... Jan. 29, 2017 07:00 PM EST Reads: 5,310

[slides] IoT and The Factory of the Future, Today By Liz McMillan IoT offers a value of almost $4 trillion to the manufacturing industry through platforms that can improve margins, optimize operations & drive high performance work teams. By using IoT technologies as a foundation, manufacturing customers are integrating worker safety with manufacturing systems, driving deep collaboration and utilizing analytics to exponentially increased per-unit margins. However, as Benoit Lheureux, the VP for Research at Gartner points out, "IoT project implementers often underestimate the complexity of IoT integration and overestimate the built-in integration capabilities... Jan. 29, 2017 06:45 PM EST Reads: 1,740

Digital Crossfire in the App Economy By Aruna Ravichandran Brand owners are caught in a digital crossfire. From one direction comes intense competitive pressure to innovate or to at least follow very, very quickly. From the precisely opposite direction comes the potentially existential threat of an app very publicly flopping or – even worse – being very publicly revealed to jeopardize the customer’s well-being. Either way, you lose brand value in a social marketplace where brand is your primary currency. What’s a brand owner to do? Brand owners are caught in a digital crossfire. From one direction comes intense competitive pressure to innovate or to at least follow very, very quickly. From the precisely opposite direction comes the potentially existential threat of an app very publicly flopping or – even worse – being very publicly revealed to jeopardize the customer’s well-being. Either way, you lose brand value in a social marketplace where brand is your primary currency. What’s a brand owner to do? Jan. 29, 2017 05:45 PM EST Reads: 3,447

Creating Your Digital Strategy By Kevin Jackson For many corporations, welcoming the New Year also heralds the season of strategy development and budget distribution. This year, however, companies of all sizes are struggling with how to deal with the accelerating consumerization of technology and the mind numbing societal changes it brings. While each industry vertical has its own processes and business models to deal with, they all share a pressing need to develop an appropriate digital strategy. For 2017 this seems to be at the top of every executive to do list. Jan. 29, 2017 05:00 PM EST Reads: 951

Future of Robots and Spaceflight By Tyron Stading One of the perks of working at an IP analysis software company is the fascinating info we often gather on some of the coolest modern technologies. Our recent patent research on autonomous robots and manned spaceflight provides deep insights into the present state and future strategies of players in these cutting edge industry sectors. One of the perks of working at an IP analysis software company is the fascinating info we often gather on some of the coolest modern technologies. Our recent patent research on autonomous robots and manned spaceflight provides deep insights into the present state and future strategies of players in these cutting edge industry sectors. Jan. 29, 2017 04:30 PM EST Reads: 600

Robots, Automation and the Next 40 Months By Kevin Benedict In a world that operates on billions of digits every day, humans are too slow and inattentive. To adapt, we must automate the processing of millions of complex transactions on a daily basis, at speeds fast enough to satisfy impatient digital users. This adaption requires a massive level of digital transformation that can support operations, business processes and decision-making speeds faster than is humanly possible. In a world that operates on billions of digits every day, humans are too slow and inattentive. To adapt, we must automate the processing of millions of complex transactions on a daily basis, at speeds fast enough to satisfy impatient digital users. This adaption requires a massive level of digital transformation that can support operations, business processes and decision-making speeds faster than is humanly possible. Jan. 29, 2017 04:00 PM EST Reads: 1,084

The App's Eye View of 2017 By AppNeta Blog Our outlook for the year in technology is pretty rosy. Businesses of all stripes are getting more agile and more cloud-savvy. They're using SaaS apps and cloud services for all kinds of workloads, discovering new capabilities as cloud technology matures. IT teams are looking at the big picture to help users have better experiences. We hear from customers that they're working on modernizing their networks and getting control and visibility of their infrastructure, wherever it's deployed. It's all part of how IT is adapting to a new cloud world as their role changes to keep up. Jan. 29, 2017 03:30 PM EST Reads: 1,181

2017 IIoT Prediction Series (Part 1) By Scott Allen With cybersecurity on the everyone's mind, 2017 will be see the emergence of True Fog Computing and Programmable / Intelligent Edge Devices with the strongest security measures to-date. As 2017 kicks into full gear and a particularly interesting 2016 fades into the rearview mirror, we took a look around the IIoT landscape to see what this year might potentially have in store. We will be unveiling five IIoT-related predictions throughout this week and into next, so stay tuned and let us know what you think! Jan. 29, 2017 02:00 PM EST Reads: 1,234

Don't Call Big Data Dead – You'd be Dead Wrong By Jeffrey Abbott You can call me bias, or out of touch, but over the past two years, I've been reading articles and blogs about how Big Data is going away, dying, or already dead. So what changed? Is Big Data falling into Gartner's dreaded trough of disillusionment? Did someone discover that predictive analytics could have a butterfly effect and change the course of history and hence, we should abandon these voodoo analytics practices? Did we figure out that we actually don't have enough data to call it "Big" data? Did we already finish analyzing all the data and we're all done? Or… are the people calling it ... Jan. 29, 2017 01:15 PM EST Reads: 976

What Is Load Balancing? By Peter Silva The entire intent of load balancing is to create a system that virtualizes the “service” from the physical servers that actually run that service. A more basic definition is to balance the load across a bunch of physical servers and make those servers look like one great big server to the outside world. There are many reasons to do this, but the primary drivers can be summarized as “scalability,” “high availability,” and “predictability.” The entire intent of load balancing is to create a system that virtualizes the “service” from the physical servers that actually run that service. A more basic definition is to balance the load across a bunch of physical servers and make those servers look like one great big server to the outside world. There are many reasons to do this, but the primary drivers can be summarized as “scalability,” “high availability,” and “predictability.” Jan. 29, 2017 12:30 PM EST Reads: 909

[slides] IoT Agility and Internet of Everything By Liz McMillan The emerging Internet of Everything creates tremendous new opportunities for customer engagement and business model innovation. However, enterprises must overcome a number of critical challenges to bring these new solutions to market. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Michael Martin, CTO/CIO at nfrastructure, outlined these key challenges and recommended approaches for overcoming them to achieve speed and agility in the design, development and implementation of Internet of Everything solutions within your organization. Jan. 29, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 5,894

[slides] Industrial IoT and Software Quality By Liz McMillan There will be new vendors providing applications, middleware, and connected devices to support the thriving IoT ecosystem. This essentially means that electronic device manufacturers will also be in the software business. Many will be new to building embedded software or robust software. This creates an increased importance on software quality, particularly within the Industrial Internet of Things where business-critical applications are becoming dependent on products controlled by software. Quality is the central issue when safety, security or human life is at risk if software fails. Jan. 29, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 5,203

[video] IoT with Ericsson's Esmeralda Swartz By Liz McMillan "I think that everyone recognizes that for IoT to really realize its full potential and value that it is about creating ecosystems and marketplaces and that no single vendor is able to support what is required," explained Esmeralda Swartz, VP, Marketing Enterprise and Cloud at Ericsson, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Jan. 29, 2017 08:45 AM EST Reads: 4,672

Data Is a New Currency By William Schmarzo Has anyone not heard this phrase yet? This analogy was first presented by Clive Humby at the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), Senior Marketers Summit at Kellogg School in 2006. If you have been following and or are active in the analytics and data science community, I am sure that you have, and honestly I would hope so. This was not the first time we heard the phrase "data is the new oil," and it certainly will not be the last.Interestingly enough this exclamation is actually at least ten years old. For example, marketing commentator Michael Palmer blogged back in 2006: "Data is just... Jan. 29, 2017 07:15 AM EST Reads: 1,032

[slides] IoT - The Good, the Bad & the Ugly By Pat Romanski Technology vendors and analysts are eager to paint a rosy picture of how wonderful IoT is and why your deployment will be great with the use of their products and services. While it is easy to showcase successful IoT solutions, identifying IoT systems that missed the mark or failed can often provide more in the way of key lessons learned. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Peter Vanderminden, Principal Industry Analyst for IoT & Digital Supply Chain to Flatiron Strategies, will focus on how IoT deployments can go bad, and in some cases downright ugly, when firms focus on the wrong things and fail ... Jan. 29, 2017 05:30 AM EST Reads: 2,170

@ThingsExpo Named Top IoT Media Brand By Carmen Gonzalez @ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential Internet of Things Brand by Onalytica in the 'The Internet of Things Landscape 2015: Top 100 Individuals and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed Twitter conversations around the #IoT debate to uncover the most influential brands and individuals driving the conversation. Onalytica captured data from 56,224 users. The PageRank based methodology they use to extract influencers on a particular topic (tweets mentioning #InternetofThings or #IoT in this case) takes into account the number and quality of contextual references that a user receives. Jan. 29, 2017 05:15 AM EST Reads: 11,979