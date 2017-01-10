IoT Can Battle Generational Gaps | @ThingsExpo #IoT #M2M #API #AI #ML

|By Jeriann Watkins
|
January 10, 2017
|
|1,377
When new technology becomes available to the public, it is often met with trepidation by those who feel it’s unnecessary or even hindering. Typically, younger generations embrace technology while older people scorn it, but of course, this is not universal.
The “Internet of Things” (IoT) or the growing trend to have internet connectivity in traditionally non-tech devices such as clothing, accessories, and home appliances, offers a lot of benefits to people of all generations. For example, being able to track your health data and fitness information is useful to young millennials trying to be fit, as well as older individuals who need to monitor specific health concerns.
Despite the media’s fixation on highlighting differences between generations, baby boomers and millennials have a lot in common, even when it comes to technology. Baby boomers were the first generation to truly value college education. Millennials are putting themselves in irreversible debt to pursue that education, because they too value knowledge, learning, and opportunity. The interest in tech-focused degrees has expanded drastically, building on the baby-boomer focus on scientific discovery and using technology to improve people’s lives.
Socially, no generation really falls in line to one certain ideals. There have always been liberals and conservatives, and people who value different things. This won’t change.
Businesses can focus on these similarities to expand their target audiences and marketing reach. Many insurance providers are partnering with IoT companies to offer consumer discounts for smart appliances, home automation products, and wearables.
Home automation products in particular are extremely marketable to both millennials and baby boomers. Millennials crave convenience, not in small part because they strive to eliminate small hassles in order to focus on their goals of both a successful career and a balanced personal life. Baby boomers, as they age, can benefit from the convenience of home automation. Being able to check if you set your alarms after you’ve left the house is extremely useful for someone whose memory may be fading. Being able to lock doors and turn off lights from a handheld device can be a source of major relief to someone limited by mobility. Landlords can use this knowledge to improve their properties to appeal to both millennials and baby boomers, both of which have large numbers currently in the rental market.
As seen with the recent switch to chip readers, technology can take time to be accepted, especially when it needs improvements after its introduction to the public. But if IoT companies focus on marketing their products across generations, focusing on similarities rather than differences, they can see the success needed to fund further technological developments.
