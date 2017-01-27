Andi Mann @DevOpsSummit Chair | @AndiMann #Scrum #CD #ML #DevOps

@ThingsExpo Blogs

What Is Load Balancing? By Peter Silva The entire intent of load balancing is to create a system that virtualizes the "service" from the physical servers that actually run that service. A more basic definition is to balance the load across a bunch of physical servers and make those servers look like one great big server to the outside world. There are many reasons to do this, but the primary drivers can be summarized as "scalability," "high availability," and "predictability." Jan. 28, 2017 06:15 AM EST Reads: 838

[video] The World's Many IoTs 'Power Panel' By Elizabeth White The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound effect on the world, and what should we expect to see over the next couple of years. Jan. 28, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 10,182

Monitoring IoT, Docker and Machine Learning By Mehdi Daoudi The year 2016 witnessed amazing progress in the field of technology – from Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented/virtual reality going mainstream, to innovations like testing the first-ever reusable rocket. The IT industry also saw a number of advancements including the rise of Cloud and serverless computing and the growing implementation of DevOps that has redefined IT operations. In this article, we look at some of the major developments expected in the world of APM for the year ahead. Jan. 28, 2017 03:45 AM EST Reads: 1,106

2017 Analyst Predictions – Industrial IoT By Scott Allen Predictions can be enlightening as we round out the end of the year, and industry analysts covering the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have begun forecasting what to expect in 2017. In the ever changing digital business landscape, companies need to keep a pulse on the technology and regulatory environments to have direction on where to focus their efforts. Over the past few years, IIoT has taken on the shared title of industry 4.0, as new ways of connecting businesses and consumers impact systems infrastructures and technology integrations across many, if not all. business lines. Jan. 28, 2017 03:30 AM EST Reads: 2,494

2017 Will Pave the Way for IoT Adoption By Steve Latham Make room for IoT. It's a necessary step to moving any business forward. What can the world expect from IoT technology in the upcoming year? IoT implementations that bring in new revenue streams and deliver real-time business insights. We'll see a rising trend in the intersect of virtualization and IoT. As the number of connected things continues to rise, it has been projected to reach 50.1 billion things in 2020, and there is estimated to be 44 trillion gigabytes of data from all those connected things—that's equal to the number of stars in the universe. It's incredible! As the number of con... Jan. 28, 2017 03:30 AM EST Reads: 933

Insurance Industry's Digital Transformation By Jyoti Bansal The insurance industry is well aware that digital transformation is coming, even if some CIOs can't really say what their individual companies will look like at the end of it all. In a survey of thousands of C-level execs around the world, insurance came in among the top five industries that are most likely to see "moderate to massive" digital disruption within the next 12 months. Only 20 percent of business leaders felt that they had the talent they needed to transform the enterprise, though. Here's a closer look at what's coming next in the exciting new era of software-defined insurance comp... Jan. 28, 2017 02:15 AM EST Reads: 2,008

IoT Is Real and the Economics Are Compelling By Steve Latham It wasn't that long ago when the first smartphone came out, and we saw the pace of connected devices and associated mobile applications accelerate beyond what anyone could have imagined. Shortly after that, something incredible happened, we reached the point where there were more connected devices than people on the planet. Since then, we've used this to measure the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). Research predicts there will be as many as 50 to 100, and possibly even 200 billion connected devices by 2020. Some businesses are already set up for IoT, like operators of large networks of ... Jan. 28, 2017 01:30 AM EST Reads: 2,299

[slides] IoT's Back-End Data Platform By Pat Romanski A critical component of any IoT project is what to do with all the data being generated. This data needs to be captured, processed, structured, and stored in a way to facilitate different kinds of queries. Traditional data warehouse and analytical systems are mature technologies that can be used to handle certain kinds of queries, but they are not always well suited to many problems, particularly when there is a need for real-time insights. Jan. 28, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 6,560

Sandy Carter Keynote Cloud Expo Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan Growth hacking is common for startups to make unheard-of progress in building their business. Career Hacks can help Geek Girls and those who support them (yes, that's you too, Dad!) to excel in this typically male-dominated world. Get ready to learn the facts: Is there a bias against women in the tech / developer communities? Why are women 50% of the workforce, but hold only 24% of the STEM or IT positions? Some beginnings of what to do about it! In her Day 2 Keynote at 17th Cloud Expo, Sandy Carter, IBM General Manager Cloud Ecosystem and Developers, and a Social Business Evangelist, will dis... Jan. 28, 2017 12:30 AM EST Reads: 8,186

Building the Internet of Things By Christopher Harrold It's been way too long, but the next in the series of IoT "Build-along-at-home" videos is done. In this edition I will show you the "Hello World" project for interacting with the IO ports on your Raspberry Pi. Please click here to watch the video and as always, comments and questions are appreciated and welcomed! If you are the type (like me) who just likes to figure stuff out on their own, I have heavily commented the code for you so you can get started quickly without the video, but it will help you with the hardware assemblies! Also I am already working on the next projects, using the moist... Jan. 27, 2017 11:00 PM EST Reads: 1,470

The IoT and Next-Gen Monitoring Challenges By PagerDuty Blog Thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT), our world is more automated and connected than ever before. Just about everything, from cars to refrigerators, to coffee machines, has the ability to connect to the Internet, allowing us to micromanage each individual device. This type of automation is an exciting direction for the world to be moving in and the benefits it brings to businesses are huge. Jan. 27, 2017 10:45 PM EST Reads: 1,850

Future of Robots and Spaceflight By Tyron Stading One of the perks of working at an IP analysis software company is the fascinating info we often gather on some of the coolest modern technologies. Our recent patent research on autonomous robots and manned spaceflight provides deep insights into the present state and future strategies of players in these cutting edge industry sectors. Jan. 27, 2017 08:15 PM EST Reads: 368

IBM Offers More Ways to Use Data with Bluemix By Larry Alton With artificial intelligence and big data making prominent waves in industries everywhere, IBM is offering several new cloud services that will pair with their BlueMix service. It will offer better organization, smoother data generation, and accelerated migration to the cloud. Ultimately, businesses can experience greater effectiveness in every department. Jan. 27, 2017 08:00 PM EST Reads: 2,353

[slides] IoT and The Factory of the Future, Today By Liz McMillan IoT offers a value of almost $4 trillion to the manufacturing industry through platforms that can improve margins, optimize operations & drive high performance work teams. By using IoT technologies as a foundation, manufacturing customers are integrating worker safety with manufacturing systems, driving deep collaboration and utilizing analytics to exponentially increased per-unit margins. However, as Benoit Lheureux, the VP for Research at Gartner points out, "IoT project implementers often underestimate the complexity of IoT integration and overestimate the built-in integration capabilities... Jan. 27, 2017 06:15 PM EST Reads: 1,664

Robots, Automation and the Next 40 Months By Kevin Benedict In a world that operates on billions of digits every day, humans are too slow and inattentive. To adapt, we must automate the processing of millions of complex transactions on a daily basis, at speeds fast enough to satisfy impatient digital users. This adaption requires a massive level of digital transformation that can support operations, business processes and decision-making speeds faster than is humanly possible. Jan. 27, 2017 06:15 PM EST Reads: 996

2017 IIoT Prediction Series (Part 1) By Scott Allen With cybersecurity on the everyone's mind, 2017 will be see the emergence of True Fog Computing and Programmable / Intelligent Edge Devices with the strongest security measures to-date. As 2017 kicks into full gear and a particularly interesting 2016 fades into the rearview mirror, we took a look around the IIoT landscape to see what this year might potentially have in store. We will be unveiling five IIoT-related predictions throughout this week and into next, so stay tuned and let us know what you think! Jan. 27, 2017 02:00 PM EST Reads: 1,158

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Jan. 27, 2017 01:30 PM EST Reads: 3,009

Data and Economics 101 By William Schmarzo As more organizations try to determine where best to deploy their limited budgets to support data and analytics initiatives, they realize a need to ascertain the financial value of their data and analytics – which means basic economic concepts are coming into play. While many of you probably took an economics class in college not too long ago, some more "seasoned" readers may be rusty. Jan. 27, 2017 01:00 PM EST Reads: 1,308

The App's Eye View of 2017 By AppNeta Blog Our outlook for the year in technology is pretty rosy. Businesses of all stripes are getting more agile and more cloud-savvy. They're using SaaS apps and cloud services for all kinds of workloads, discovering new capabilities as cloud technology matures. IT teams are looking at the big picture to help users have better experiences. We hear from customers that they're working on modernizing their networks and getting control and visibility of their infrastructure, wherever it's deployed. It's all part of how IT is adapting to a new cloud world as their role changes to keep up. Jan. 27, 2017 12:30 PM EST Reads: 1,017