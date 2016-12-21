Blockchain and Smart Contracts | @CloudExpo #FinTech #Bitcoin #Blockchain

Blockchain is certainly the rage. No matter the industry, you can't seem to have a technology discussion before the topic is raised. According to Gartner's latest hype cycle for emerging technologies, blockchain is approaching the peak. It is considered by Gartner as one of the ‘Key platform-enabling technologies to track.' Approximately $1.4B has been invested in blockchain just this year, according to PwC executive Seamus Cushley. While there is a lot of ‘hype vs reality' discussions going on, there is no arguing that blockchain is being taken very seriously across industries and cannot be ignored.

In its simplest terms, blockchain is a distributed ledger. However, the reality is much more complex than that. Some of my earlier blogs on blockchain examine some of those complexities (‘Blockchain - It's So Much More than Bitcoin', ‘Blockchain - You want me to trust a trustless system?'). One of those complexities is the concept of Smart Contracts in the blockchain eco-system.

What Is a Smart Contract?

The concept of ‘smart contracts' actually pre-dates the blockchain. The term was originally coined (no pun intended) by computer scientist Nick Szabo back in the mid-'90s. He defined the concept as ‘"a set of promises, specified in digital form, including protocols within which the parties perform on the other promises." A smart contract ultimately is code that defines an agreement between two parties based on certain conditions. When the conditions occur, the smart contract code is executed. The key to the smart contract is that it addresses four basic contract objectives:

Observability - Allow both parties to observe the execution of the contract (code)

- Allow both parties to observe the execution of the contract (code) Verifiability - Allow either party to verify if and when the contract (code) has executed

- Allow either party to verify if and when the contract (code) has executed Privacy - Guarantee only information necessary for execution of the contract (code) are revealed

- Guarantee only information necessary for execution of the contract (code) are revealed Enforceability - Self-enforcing of the rules of the contract (code) to eliminate need to police the execution

While the concept has been around for a while, blockchain now provides an ecosystem and framework to be able to address those objectives, and greatly enhances the capabilities and possible use case scenarios for blockchain.

Let's take a simple scenario discussed frequently in this context: purchasing a digital copy of a song.

Let's Buy a Song

When a song is sold, there are agreements in place to give a piece of that sale to various parties - the composer, the performer, the distributor to name a few. In the traditional model, the sale is tracked, information accumulated, and reports generated. These sales reports are used to generate the payment information for each of the individuals. There are lots of layers, and frequently disagreements ensue in the reporting of the sales and the payouts made to various individuals. Part of the reason for the complexity and delays is that each individual sale is a very small amount. The percentages even smaller. The overhead of executing micro-payments in existing systems is prohibitive.

Now imagine executing the sale in a blockchain ecosystem. Blockchain and micro payments are a common scenario. In that ecosystem is a smart contract. It defines the percentages of a sale each individual is to receive and where to send the amount. When a sale occurs, the contract is invoked, and each individual immediately receives their portion of the sale through the blockchain. Additionally, each individual has an indelible ledger of all the sales transactions to review and validate.

Blockchain Does Not Protect Against Bad Coding

As I was writing this blog, I was chatting with my son, who is first year law at University of Michigan. While he was describing what he was studying and his class work, he described something that struck a chord. He talked about how that his class work isn't about coming up with the winning argument. It's about coming up with possible arguments, and, more important, coming up with what the response and attacks on those arguments might be.

It reminded me of something I talk to our junior developers about and include in a training program for new associates. I tell them: when developing an API you will be exposing to others for consumption, it is imperative to practice what I call ‘defensive programming.' You must look at your API and how it could potentially be misused, intentionally or unintentionally. We all know the happy path scenarios in our code, and how we intend it to be used. That's the easy part. The hard part is looking at our code dispassionately for the un-happy paths, and protecting from those scenarios.

Smart contracts in a blockchain environment ultimately are still just code and subject to the same challenge. The high profile issues with the DAO hack this past summer is a great example. The hackers leveraged a smart contract in the DAO Ethereum blockchain and took advantage of a flaw in the code that allowed them to transfer $50M in assets to them. They didn't, as some first thought, ‘hack the blockchain.' They examined the smart contract, saw a flaw, and executed on it, using the contract in a way the developer had not anticipated.

No Technology Negates the Need for Good Design and Planning

As many of you know, one of my mantras is ‘no technology negates the need for good design and planning.' Blockchain and smart contracts are no different. The combination of smart contracts in the blockchain ecosystem is a very powerful tool in helping to provide solutions to a multitude of business challenges and goals. The magic does not happen by itself. Simply creating a blockchain and a smart contract does not guarantee it cannot be intentionally or unintentionally misused. It is up to us as technologists, to ‘think like a lawyer.' They must not just come up with the contract that will solve the issue, but must look at the potential responses that could negate its value or create unintended consequences. Then we can leverage the new tools in our toolkit to continue to provide value and solutions to the business.

The World's Largest "Cloud Digital Transformation" Event

@CloudExpo / @ThingsExpo 2017 New York

(June 6-8, 2017, Javits Center, Manhattan)

@CloudExpo / @ThingsExpo 2017 Silicon Valley

(Oct. 31 - Nov. 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

Full Conference Registration Gold Pass and Exhibit Hall ▸ Here

Register For @CloudExpo ▸ Here via EventBrite

Register For @ThingsExpo ▸ Here via EventBrite

Register For @DevOpsSummit ▸ Here via EventBrite

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsors of Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 35 minute technical session

Online targeted advertising in SYS-CON's i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage

Unprecedented Marketing Coverage: Editorial Coverage on ITweetup to over 100,000 plus followers, press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts

For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities, contact Carmen Gonzalez (@GonzalezCarmen) today by email at events (at) sys-con.com, or by phone 201 802-3021.

Secrets of Sponsors and Exhibitors ▸ Here

Secrets of Cloud Expo Speakers ▸ Here

All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, and sensors - connected to the Internet by 2020. This number will continue to grow at a rapid pace for the next several decades.

With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.

Track 1. FinTech

Track 2. Enterprise Cloud | Digital Transformation

Track 3. DevOps, Containers & Microservices

Track 4. Big Data | Analytics

Track 5. Industrial IoT

Track 6. IoT Dev & Deploy | Mobility

Track 7. APIs | Cloud Security

Track 8. AI | ML | DL | Cognitive Computing

Delegates to Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo will be able to attend 8 simultaneous, information-packed education tracks.

There are over 120 breakout sessions in all, with Keynotes, General Sessions, and Power Panels adding to three days of incredibly rich presentations and content.

Join Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo conference chair Roger Strukhoff (@IoT2040), June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA for three days of intense Enterprise Cloud and 'Digital Transformation' discussion and focus, including Big Data's indispensable role in IoT, Smart Grids and (IIoT) Industrial Internet of Things, Wearables and Consumer IoT, as well as (new) Digital Transformation in Vertical Markets.

Financial Technology - or FinTech - Is Now Part of the @CloudExpo Program!

Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 20th Cloud Expo / @ThingsExpo June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA will find fresh new content in a new track called FinTech, which will incorporate machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and blockchain into one track.

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.

FinTech brings efficiency as well as the ability to deliver new services and a much improved customer experience throughout the global financial services industry. FinTech is a natural fit with cloud computing, as new services are quickly developed, deployed, and scaled on public, private, and hybrid clouds.

More than US$20 billion in venture capital is being invested in FinTech this year. @CloudExpo is pleased to bring you the latest FinTech developments as an integral part of our program, starting at the 20th International Cloud Expo June 6-8, 2017 in New York City and October 31 - November 2, 2017 in Silicon Valley.

@CloudExpo is accepting submissions for this new track, so please visit www.CloudComputingExpo.com for the latest information.

Speaking Opportunities

The upcoming 20th International @CloudExpo | @ThingsExpo, June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY and October 31 - November 2, 2017, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA announces that its Call For Papers for speaking opportunities is open.

Submit your speaking proposal today! ▸ Here

Our Top 100 Sponsors and the Leading "Digital Transformation" Companies

(ISC)2, 24Notion (Bronze Sponsor), 910Telecom, Accelertite (Gold Sponsor), Addteq, Adobe (Bronze Sponsor), Aeroybyte, Alert Logic, Anexia, AppNeta, Avere Systems, BMC Software (Silver Sponsor), Bsquare Corporation (Silver Sponsor), BZ Media (Media Sponsor), Catchpoint Systems (Silver Sponsor), CDS Global Cloud, Cemware, Chetu Inc., China Unicom, Cloud Raxak, CloudBerry (Media Sponsor), Cloudbric, Coalfire Systems, CollabNet, Inc. (Silver Sponsor), Column Technologies, Commvault (Bronze Sponsor), Connect2.me, ContentMX (Bronze Sponsor), CrowdReviews (Media Sponsor) CyberTrend (Media Sponsor), DataCenterDynamics (Media Sponsor), Delaplex, DICE (Bronze Sponsor), EastBanc Technologies, eCube Systems, Embotics, Enzu Inc., Ericsson (Gold Sponsor), FalconStor, Formation Data Systems, Fusion, Hanu Software, HGST, Inc. (Bronze Sponsor), Hitrons Solutions, IBM BlueBox, IBM Bluemix, IBM Cloud (Platinum Sponsor), IBM Cloud Data Services/Cloudant (Platinum Sponsor), IBM DevOps (Platinum Sponsor), iDevices, Industrial Internet of Things Consortium (Association Sponsor), Impinger Technologies, Interface Masters, Intel (Keynote Sponsor), Interoute (Bronze Sponsor), IQP Corporation, Isomorphic Software, Japan IoT Consortium, Kintone Corporation (Bronze Sponsor), LeaseWeb USA, LinearHub, MangoApps, MathFreeOn, Men & Mice, MobiDev, New Relic, Inc. (Bronze Sponsor), New York Times, Niagara Networks, Numerex, NVIDIA Corporation (AI Session Sponsor), Object Management Group (Association Sponsor), On The Avenue Marketing, Oracle MySQL, Peak10, Inc., Penta Security, Plasma Corporation, Pulzze Systems, Pythian (Bronze Sponsor), Cosmos, RackN, ReadyTalk (Silver Sponsor), Roma Software, Roundee.io, Secure Channels Inc., SD Times (Media Sponsor), SoftLayer (Platinum Sponsor), SoftNet Solutions, Solinea Inc., SpeedyCloud, SSLGURU LLC, StarNet, Stratoscale, Streamliner, SuperAdmins, TechTarget (Media Sponsor), TelecomReseller (Media Sponsor), Tintri (Welcome Reception Sponsor), TMCnet (Media Sponsor), Transparent Cloud Computing Consortium, Veeam, Venafi, Violin Memory, VAI Software, Zerto

About SYS-CON Media & Events

SYS-CON Media (www.sys-con.com) has since 1994 been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others Cloud Expo® (@CloudExpo), Big Data Expo® (@BigDataExpo), DevOps Summit (@DevOpsSummit), @ThingsExpo® (@ThingsExpo), Containers Expo (@ContainersExpo) and Microservices Expo (@MicroservicesE).

Cloud Expo®, Big Data Expo® and @ThingsExpo® are registered trademarks of Cloud Expo, Inc., a SYS-CON Events company.