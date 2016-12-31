[slides] Uberizing Smart Cities | @ThingsExpo @CityzenData #IoT #IIoT #M2M

|By Liz McMillan
|
December 31, 2016 04:00 PM EST
|
1,416
Uberizing Smart Cities
Smart Cities are here to stay, but for their promise to be delivered, the data they produce must not be put in new siloes.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mathias Herberts, Co-founder and CTO of Cityzen Data, discussed the best practices that will ensure a successful smart city journey.
A Google alum, Mathias Herberts is Co-founder and CTO of Cityzen Data. He founded Cityzen Data in 2013 to build open source scalable IoT solutions. He is recognized as pioneering Big Data in France as early as 2009.
Our Top 100 Sponsors and the Leading "Digital Transformation" Companies
