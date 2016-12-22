Workspot DaaS 2.0: A Full-Cloud Desktop | @CloudExpo #DaaS #Cloud #DataCenter

|By Xenia von Wedel
|
December 22, 2016 06:15 PM EST
|
587
What is new about Workspot Desktop as a Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) on Microsoft Azure?
Brad Peterson, VP of Marketing at Workspot: First, Workspot VDI 2.0 is the industry's first cloud-native, multi-tenant, infinitely scalable VDI solution, when combined with a customer's datacenter infrastructure, can have desktops and apps up and available to their users in a day.Now, Workspot DaaS 2.0 is the industry's first full-cloud Desktop as a Service solution combining Workspot VDI 2.0 with Microsoft Azure to deliver thousands of desktops in a day, in any part of the world and with zero CapEx.
Are you a DaaS platform provider (a company that supplies the technology but offers services like on-boarding assistance for an additional fee) or a DaaS service provider (a company that manages your VDI environment after deployment as a part of the service)?
Peterson: Workspot is a DaaS service provider. We will on-board our customers onto our solution. There is no additional fee for the onboarding service. If customers want, we will also manage their VDI environment after deployment for an additional fee.
What kind of virtual desktop am I buying? Persistent or non-persistent desktop and what does that mean for the deployment?
Peterson: We support both persistent and non-persistent desktops. We recommend choosing the right type of desktop based on the use-case. For knowledge workers, developers, and others we would recommend persistent desktops. For kiosk, call centers, and retail environments, we would recommend non-persistent desktops. Customers can use their existing desktop management tools for persistent desktops. For non-persistent desktops we have image update tools built into the Workspot solution.
How many desktops do you currently support?
Peterson: Unlimited. The Workspot VDI 2.0 cloud has no limit to its number of managed desktops, while the Azure cloud and it's 34+ datacenters host the actual desktop VMs.
What are the requirements for bandwidth, and who provides troubleshooting for connectivity issues?
Peterson: The unique architecture of the Workspot Client reduces the number of hops for authentication and data connections. In most circumstances, the user is directly connecting to their applications and desktops. This architecture dramatically reduces connectivity issues. The Workspot client is instrumented to collect performance, availability, and usage data. This data is sent up to the cloud when the client is on a high bandwidth wireless network. IT can use the data to analyze bandwidth and connectivity issues. Our customer success team is always available to help customers resolve any issues their users might be seeing.
Do you only deliver DaaS from the cloud or do you also offer an on-premises option?
How do you measure end-user performance and success (e.g., speed for end user, user acceptance, uptime)?
Peterson: We have a single solution that delivers both VDI 2.0 and DaaS 2.0. VDI 2.0 is where the Workspot cloud manages customer owned and operated, on-prem VDI. DaaS 2.0 is where Workspot cloud manages Azure desktops and apps. The Workspot client is instrumented to collect performance, availability, and usage data. This data is sent up to the cloud when the client is on a high bandwidth wireless network. The data enables IT to measure uptime and real end user performance across four dimensions: network, geography, applications, and device type.
What is your migration plan?
Peterson: Workspot Desktop VMs are stored as VHDs and can be migrated and used with most other VDI systems without issue.
What performance expectations are set by the Service Level Agreement (SLA) and historical performance?
Peterson: Our historical uptime has been very high. Our upgrades are live, i.e., there is no scheduled downtime, we just swap one live instance for the new one.
What kind of network connection do my users need?
Peterson: Mobile users would connect over the LAN or the WAN from all over the world, which would typically mean cellular LTE or Wi-Fi broadband connections. The traffic between the Workspot client on the user's mobile device and the desktops & apps in the Azure cloud (or on prem in local datacenters) consists of RDP traffic for windows, html traffic for web apps, and CIFS traffic for network file shares, all of which is compressed and encrypted and optimized for delivery over LAN and WAN connections.
Can you deliver single apps in addition to a whole desktop?
Peterson: Yes, just install windows apps on RDS (terminal services) and share web application URLs directly.
What endpoint devices are does Workspot support (e.g., Android, Apple, thin client)?
Peterson: Workspot supports Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Thin Client endpoint devices.
How to provision new users with your solution? Is it significantly more efficient than desktop management?
Peterson: The Workspot DaaS 2.0 solution is cloud-native, multi-tenant, and infinitely and instantly scalable to millions of users. To provision new users through the Workspot control UI - click on the desired Azure location, select a VM template and associated parameters, select the number of VMs to spin up and launch. Then associate the users with the newly created VMs and they are now ready to access their desktops immediately. Yes, this is significantly more efficient than traditional desktop management.
How do you support offline usage, and what security and data considerations are there for offline usage?
Peterson: When offline the Workspot client has access to its encrypted files for viewing and editing, then syncing once reconnected.
Tell us about your first deployments / reference client examples?
Peterson: Workspot DaaS 2.0 was just announced last week. Simultaneous to this we're working closely with Microsoft on detailed Azure integrations and tracking their enablement of Windows 10 VM licensing on Azure, which we expect soon. With this, we have a handful of customers that are ranging from 50 to 2,500 users, all using Windows 10 VMs across several Azure locations, including larger sites using virtualized GPUs in their Azure configuration.
Anything else you would like to share?
Peterson: Customers and resellers are looking for a single platform that enables them to deploy virtual desktops and applications in a hybrid mode - for some users the desktops run on-premises, for others in the cloud. Workspot is the only multi-tenant, cloud native enabled platform that supports both VDI 2.0 and DaaS 2.0 from a single pane of glass.
