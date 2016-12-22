Is SaaS Dead? | @CloudExpo #IaaS #SaaS #Cloud #DevOps

|By Gaurav Pal
|
Article Rating:
|December 22, 2016 09:30 AM EST
|
Reads:
|647
Is SaaS Dead? Are We Headed to a World of ASP 2.0 or Dedicated SaaS?
The emergence of hyper-scale Infrastructure as-a-Service (IaaS) platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) is challenging the traditional Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) value proposition. SaaS CEOs, investors and SaaS buyers must carefully evaluate the implications of "all-in" migration to hyperscale IaaS platforms that offer value-added platform services that go beyond simple infrastructure services. This article provides a point of view and insights into changes in the SaaS market, which has three principal drivers 1) technical, 2) business, and 3) security and compliance.
History of SaaS
SaaS solutions were born in 2000 with the promise of web-based delivery of hosted software delivered over the internet. SaaS solutions helped reduce the pain and cost associated with upgrades and maintenance headaches of "shrink-wrapped" software. The SaaS business over the last 15 years has disrupted major software platforms and in many ways helped set the stage for wider enterprise adoption of cloud services.
The early success of SaaS helped change customer behavior. Customers became comfortable with data and software running outside of their firewalls. The concept of management by SLAs was in many ways driven by the initial success of SaaS. In the past few years the trend towards SaaS creation and adoption has exploded with the adoption of hyperscale IaaS platforms by SaaS vendors.
This is the great paradox.
The emergence of public cloud IaaS platforms on the one hand is fueling the explosive growth of SaaS, but at the same time it will kill (or dramatically disrupt) SaaS as it destroys the fundamental value proposition.
Will SaaS Work in the Public Cloud Era?
The explosive and constantly accelerating growth of IaaS platforms such as AWS Elastic Cloud Computing (EC2) is changing the economics of SaaS.
Your Cloud or My Cloud?
The trend is unmistakable - public IaaS has won. Major SaaS providers as well as large enterprises that are major SaaS buyers are both migrating and embracing the IaaS cloud by going "all-in." Figure 1 shows the implications of this migration and shift.
Figure 1
As both SaaS providers and enterprise SaaS consumers start to operate on the same platform, the SaaS "value-stack" is significantly diminished. Artificial data silos are created for the enterprise when their "SaaS" data is resident right next to their enterprise data separated just by a contractual boundary. SaaS buyers in many ways "pay" twice for their data. Once for storing it in the SaaS platform and a second time for backing it up into their "cloud environment" for security or analytical purposes. Many enterprises often overlook the hidden costs associated with SaaS. These include hard network and storage costs associated with copying data back and forth for backup/retention or analytics purposes.
Is Upgrading and Updating Software Really That Hard Now?
A key tenet of SaaS was to help reduce the cost and pain associated with upgrading and maintaining "shrink-wrapped" software. In 2016 and beyond, upgrading and managing software and systems is not as hard as it used to be. Continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), microservices, serverless computing, and managed cloud-native services are making it relatively easy to upgrade and deliver software.
If both the SaaS provider and the consumer have access to the same set of tools on the same cloud platform, what is the real value-add from the SaaS service? Just the software, right?
Upended Revenue Model
Over the years most SaaS services have been delivered on a "per-user" based annual subscription model. If a SaaS license for one user is $100 per year, and the enterprise bought licenses for 100 users, the enterprise would pay $10,000 per year. In the pre-IaaS days, this might have been great economics for both parties - the SaaS vendor and the SaaS buyer. But not anymore.
The customer now wants true pay-as-you-go or consumption-based pricing. This means paying for actual transactions when actual costs are actually incurred. This is especially true now that SaaS providers migrate to IaaS platforms that offer transaction-based pricing. The SaaS providers' underlying cost basis for infrastructure and related components is truly hourly and consumption driven. This has huge implications. Let's see this through a sample scenario.
Assume those 100 users consume 100 GB of space and five cloud servers. The customer adds another 50 users but because of limited usage, the storage and compute requirements did not really change much. Why should the customer pay an additional $5,000 for those additional 50 users, if the underlying incremental costs did not change that much?
SaaS buyers are starting to think real hard when deciding between a "per-user" SaaS annual subscription model versus a "cloud-hosted" managed "shrink-wrapped" solution. Given that in both scenarios the "raw material" is the same cloud platform.
Security and Compliance
Most newer entrants to the SaaS market underestimate the cost and complexity associated with the "Ops" part of the business. Many SaaS providers struggle with issues around vulnerability management, security scanning, compliance reporting, backup and recovery and service uptime. There are many factors for this. One of them is the changed cybersecurity environment. Buyers are demanding evidence of security best practices. Industry recognized certifications such as HIPAA, FFIEC, FedRAMP, or ISO 27001 are increasingly required by customers from SaaS providers. These come at a heavy price.
Further, as enterprises get better with cloud services, they are increasingly seeking access to their data stored on SaaS platforms. Data residency, access control and enterprise risk management are difficult questions that must be addressed. Now that the enterprise and the SaaS service are operating on the same cloud platform, the argument for "dedicated" SaaS is increasingly coming up.
Fast Forward to the Past?
As enterprises get comfortable with hyperscale cloud platforms such as AWS, there is a serious need to carefully evaluate the SaaS value proposition. New distribution models such as cloud marketplaces are making it easier for cloud buyers to find and deploy enterprise software within their own cloud environments. Wanting control on the data and emergence of data science are causing enterprises to view their data more strategically.
Will we see Application Server Providers (ASP2) that focus on delivering great software hosted within "dedicated" cloud environments or within the clients' cloud environment? Will the SaaS revenue model change from a per user annual subscription to a pay-per-call model as serverless computing takes shape?
Making the right strategic decisions is critical for both cloud services buyers and providers to ensure their ability to sustain and thrive in the cloud computing age. The emergence of serverless computing, cloud marketplaces and pay-per-call transaction pricing offer entrepreneurs a rich canvas to build the next generation of cloud-native services.
Industry Perspective
"Pricing, governance and security are key for enterprises consuming multiple SaaS services. It becomes challenging to understand the security footprint of the system as a whole as the number of SaaS services consumed increases." - Derek Collison, CEO and Founder, Apcera.
Call-to Action
Cloud executives both on the vendor and enterprise buyer sides must carefully evaluate and understand new cloud deployment and consumption patterns. Taking a strategic look at Managed IaaS, PaaS, Container-as-a-Service or Micro Marketplace deployment models is critical.
Growth hacking is common for startups to make unheard-of progress in building their business. Career Hacks can help Geek Girls and those who support them (yes, that's you too, Dad!) to excel in this typically male-dominated world. Get ready to learn the facts: Is there a bias against women in the tech / developer communities? Why are women 50% of the workforce, but hold only 24% of the STEM or IT positions? Some beginnings of what to do about it! In her Day 2 Keynote at 17th Cloud Expo, Sandy Ca...
Dec. 22, 2016 04:15 PM EST Reads: 6,655
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
Dec. 22, 2016 03:45 PM EST Reads: 3,689
Technology vendors and analysts are eager to paint a rosy picture of how wonderful IoT is and why your deployment will be great with the use of their products and services. While it is easy to showcase successful IoT solutions, identifying IoT systems that missed the mark or failed can often provide more in the way of key lessons learned. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Peter Vanderminden, Principal Industry Analyst for IoT & Digital Supply Chain to Flatiron Strategies, will focus on how IoT depl...
Dec. 22, 2016 03:15 PM EST Reads: 1,090
DevOps is being widely accepted (if not fully adopted) as essential in enterprise IT. But as Enterprise DevOps gains maturity, expands scope, and increases velocity, the need for data-driven decisions across teams becomes more acute. DevOps teams in any modern business must wrangle the ‘digital exhaust’ from the delivery toolchain, "pervasive" and "cognitive" computing, APIs and services, mobile devices and applications, the Internet of Things, and now even blockchain. In this power panel at @...
Dec. 22, 2016 03:00 PM EST Reads: 1,831
While not quite mainstream yet, WebRTC is starting to gain ground with Carriers, Enterprises and Independent Software Vendors (ISV’s) alike. WebRTC makes it easy for developers to add audio and video communications into their applications by using Web browsers as their platform. But like any market, every customer engagement has unique requirements, as well as constraints. And of course, one size does not fit all. In her session at WebRTC Summit, Dr. Natasha Tamaskar, Vice President, Head of C...
Dec. 22, 2016 03:00 PM EST Reads: 4,804
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
Dec. 22, 2016 02:45 PM EST Reads: 2,374
SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here
Dec. 22, 2016 02:30 PM EST Reads: 10,881
What happens when the different parts of a vehicle become smarter than the vehicle itself? As we move toward the era of smart everything, hundreds of entities in a vehicle that communicate with each other, the vehicle and external systems create a need for identity orchestration so that all entities work as a conglomerate. Much like an orchestra without a conductor, without the ability to secure, control, and connect the link between a vehicle’s head unit, devices, and systems and to manage the ...
Dec. 22, 2016 02:15 PM EST Reads: 1,524
@CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo, two of the most important technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since their launch eight years ago. In this blog post, I provide 10 tips on how our sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their participation at our events. But before reading my top 10 tips for our sponsors and exhibitors, please take a moment and watch this brief Sandy Carter video.
Dec. 22, 2016 02:15 PM EST Reads: 2,002
SYS-CON Events announced today that Catchpoint, a leading digital experience intelligence company, has been named “Silver Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Catchpoint Systems is a leading Digital Performance Analytics company that provides unparalleled insight into your customer-critical services to help you consistently deliver an amazing customer experience. Designed for digital business, C...
Dec. 22, 2016 02:15 PM EST Reads: 607
Big Data, cloud, analytics, contextual information, wearable tech, sensors, mobility, and WebRTC: together, these advances have created a perfect storm of technologies that are disrupting and transforming classic communications models and ecosystems. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Erik Perotti, Senior Manager of New Ventures on Plantronics’ Innovation team, provided an overview of this technological shift, including associated business and consumer communications impacts, and opportunities it m...
Dec. 22, 2016 02:00 PM EST Reads: 4,423
"We're a cybersecurity firm that specializes in engineering security solutions both at the software and hardware level. Security cannot be an after-the-fact afterthought, which is what it's become," stated Richard Blech, Chief Executive Officer at Secure Channels, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 01:15 PM EST Reads: 1,674
"Covisint is a technology company and it's been purpose-built to bring people, things and applications together - if you think about IoT that's the definition," stated Timothy Evavold, Executive Director Automotive at Covisint, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 22, 2016 01:15 PM EST Reads: 987
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo 2016 in New York. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be! Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with 20th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry p...
Dec. 22, 2016 01:15 PM EST Reads: 2,598
In an era of historic innovation fueled by unprecedented access to data and technology, the low cost and risk of entering new markets has leveled the playing field for business. Today, any ambitious innovator can easily introduce a new application or product that can reinvent business models and transform the client experience. In their Day 2 Keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Mercer Rowe, IBM Vice President of Strategic Alliances, and Raejeanne Skillern, Intel Vice President of Data Center Group and G...
Dec. 22, 2016 01:00 PM EST Reads: 2,378
Businesses are struggling to manage the information flow and interactions between all of these new devices and things jumping on their network, and the apps and IT systems they control. The data businesses gather is only helpful if they can do something with it. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Witeck, Principal Technology Strategist at Citrix, discussed how different the impact of IoT will be for large businesses, expanding how IoT will allow large organizations to make their legacy applica...
Dec. 22, 2016 12:45 PM EST Reads: 942
SYS-CON Events has announced today that Roger Strukhoff has been named conference chair of Cloud Expo and @ThingsExpo 2017 New York. The 20th Cloud Expo and 7th @ThingsExpo will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. "The Internet of Things brings trillions of dollars of opportunity to developers and enterprise IT, no matter how you measure it," stated Roger Strukhoff. "More importantly, it leverages the power of devices and the Internet to enable us all to im...
Dec. 22, 2016 12:30 PM EST Reads: 1,617
More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what “IoT” means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart...
Dec. 22, 2016 12:15 PM EST Reads: 1,910
SYS-CON Events announced today that Technologic Systems Inc., an embedded systems solutions company, will exhibit at SYS-CON's @ThingsExpo, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Technologic Systems is an embedded systems company with headquarters in Fountain Hills, Arizona. They have been in business for 32 years, helping more than 8,000 OEM customers and building over a hundred COTS products that have never been discontinued. Technologic Systems’ pr...
Dec. 22, 2016 12:00 PM EST Reads: 1,281
@ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential M2M Brand by Onalytica in the ‘Machine to Machine: Top 100 Influencers and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed the online debate on M2M by looking at over 85,000 tweets to provide the most influential individuals and brands that drive the discussion. According to Onalytica the "analysis showed a very engaged community with a lot of interactive tweets. The M2M discussion seems to be more fragmented and driven by some of the major brands present in the...
Dec. 22, 2016 12:00 PM EST Reads: 13,516