[slides] DevOps Agility in Cloud | @DevOpsSummit @SungardAS #Cloud #DevOps

December 22, 2016
|
DevOps Agility in the Evolving Cloud Services Landscape
Whether they're located in a public, private, or hybrid cloud environment, cloud technologies are constantly evolving. While the innovation is exciting, the end mission of delivering business value and rapidly producing incremental product features is paramount.
In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 19th Cloud Expo, Kiran Chitturi, CTO Architect at Sungard AS, discussed DevOps culture, its evolution of frameworks and technologies, and how it is achieving maturity. He also covered various styles and stacks in DevOps with examples and live demos - on AWS using tools/techniques for continuous integration, configuration management and delivery orchestration. Come prepared to have some fun and walk away with ideas to leverage and /or implement in your organization.
Speaker Bio
Kiran Chitturi is a technology leader on the Sungard AS emerging tech team. With over 15 years of experience, he was instrumental in Capital One's cloud transformation journey and in setting up AIG's next-generation incident response automation architecture. He has a master's in Computer Science.
