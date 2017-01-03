Announcing @Catchpoint “Silver Sponsor” of @CloudExpo | #SDN #DevOps

|By Liz McMillan
|
January 3, 2017 11:00 AM EST
|
|1,210
SYS-CON Events announced today that Catchpoint, a leading digital experience intelligence company, has been named "Silver Sponsor" of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Catchpoint Systems is a leading Digital Performance Analytics company that provides unparalleled insight into your customer-critical services to help you consistently deliver an amazing customer experience. Designed for digital business, Catchpoint is the only end-user experience monitoring (EUM) platform that can simultaneously capture, index and analyze object-level performance data inline across the most extensive monitor types and node coverage, enabling a smarter, faster way to preempt issues and optimize service delivery. More than 350 customers in over 30 countries trust Catchpoint to strengthen their brand and grow their businesses.
For more information, please visit https://www.catchpoint.com.
