Blockchain Identity | @CloudExpo #FinTech #Blockchain #DigitalTransformation

|By Cloud Best Practices Network
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2017 11:00 AM EST
|
Reads:
|356
Blockchain Identity - Keystone Foundation for Digital Democracy and Society
By Neil McEvoy
As good Venn diagrams always show it's the intersection areas that offer the sweet spot for trends and markets, and an especially potent one is the intersection of Cloud computing, with the blockchain and also digital identity, particularly when considered within contexts such as Digital Democracy.
Given the diversity of each field alone there are multiple perspectives to this, more the start of a conversation rather than a definitive design.
Identity and the Blockchain Cloud
For example Blockstack offers this proposed definition of Blockchain Identity:
A blockchain identity (or blockchain ID) is a generic term used to refer to any identity on the blockchain. Users can have one blockchain identity or many and can register them just like one would register domain names or accounts on Facebook or Twitter.
Leveraging the blockchain for identifier functions is a very powerful dynamic, and is already being pioneered by ventures like Shocard.
Given the current Internet identity system, DNS, has been in use since the 1980's, these focus areas are smart and offer considerable benefits for all users. For example Namecoin describes the modernizing role the blockchain could play, even accelerating performance as well as offering heightened levels of security.
Blockchain as a Service - A Framework for Digital Government Identity
BraveNewCoin writes about the ‘Blockchain Cloud‘, exploring further integration between the blockchain and the computing infrastructure of the Internet, such as how businesses might access and use Blockchain software. For example in this ZDNet article they describe how Microsoft is building out Blockchain services on Azure.
In their excellent laymans explanation A Framework for Identity, Dan Elitzer of the IDEO coLAB summarizes their recent work with Boston universities like MIT and Harvard, focused on exploring the key dynamics of the emergent blockchain, especially it's generalized role as a new Identity infrastructure.
They cover how the blockchain can cater for aspects like personal data storage, and add value to the core Identity functions like authentication, programs and systems that are now well underway in lots of governments, so it wil be an easy overlay to also adopt blockchain methods and technologies, especially with this SaaS availability, such as the UK G-Cloud atracting its first supplier.
The fusion of the Blockchain and Digital Identity, will play a keystone role in enabling advanced Digital Government features like a unique Blockchain Identity, as is described in this video, where they propose they're implementing the first Blockchain ID.
It's further explored in this CCN article where they highlight its relationship to E-Estonia digital citizenship, describing it as a Blockchain passport function.
Inside Bitcoins writes how Blockchain Identity Could Solve the Global Identification Crisis, describing how "the globe has roughly over 232 million undocumented migrants and continues to rise annually. Because many of these refugees have no identification, quite a lot of them are regularly victimized - especially women and children."
Blockchain Democracy
Another benefit Namecoin highlight starts to reveal the potential for the context of Digital Democracy:
Censorship-Resistance
With standard DNS, the digital phonebook can falsely claim "there's no website here"; this is what SOPA would have mandated in the U.S. Dot-Bit cannot easily be censored, for the same reasons that no one can easily prevent you from spending bitcoins.
i-Voting
The integrity features would naturally be especially relevant to those applications that demand the highest levels possible, notably Digital Voting. In this Bitcoin Magazine article: Blockchain Technology - The Key to Secure Online Voting they explore the potential of this relationship.
In a previous blog I suggested Scotland should follow the lead of E-Estonia and implement ‘i-Voting' for their upcoming Independence referendum, so it's also clear to see immediate application areas, where the integrity of the transaction is of upmost importance to those using the system.
The ‘V-Initiative‘ is proposing exactly this, a new voting architecture based entirely around the integrity this technology offers, and further this leads us into the concept of ‘Blockchain Democracy‘, a concept that goes far beyond this simple but essential security function.
For example Australia is boasting an emergent, radical new political party called ‘Flux' which is also offering to bring it to life down under. Etherium offers you a guide on How to Build a Blockchain Democracy, leveraging the core principle of ‘DAO's (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations).
Probably the most comprehensive introduction is offered by the National Democratic Institute, describing What the Blockchain Could Mean for Democracy in the Digital Age. They cite already underway applications like, again, E-Estonia using the blockchain to enable more secure citizen signatures.
Disruption? Holy shit the whole world's gonna change. We have entered Very Interesting Times.
As Re:publica writes "the protocols & algorithm on the blockchain define the ‘constitution', the underlying crypto laws of our future crypto economy".
It's not one particular function that makes the blockchain so important, like a digital currency, but rather that it holistically enables an entire Digital Economy.
It's no surprise then that visionary author of the original Digital Economy book, Don Tapscott, is one of the best thought leaders capturing the essence of this massive trend and opportunity, releasing a new book the Blockchain Revolution and sharing their Youtube video series.
The post Blockchain Identity – Keystone foundation for Digital Democracy and Society appeared first on CBPN.
Read the original blog entry...
Developing software for the Internet of Things (IoT) comes with its own set of challenges. Security, privacy, and unified standards are a few key issues. In addition, each IoT product is comprised of (at least) three separate application components: the software embedded in the device, the back-end service, and the mobile application for the end user’s controls. Each component is developed by a different team, using different technologies and practices, and deployed to a different stack/target –...
Jan. 7, 2017 11:30 AM EST Reads: 1,116
Discover top technologies and tools all under one roof at April 24–28, 2017, at the Westin San Diego in San Diego, CA. Explore the Mobile Dev + Test and IoT Dev + Test Expo and enjoy all of these unique opportunities: The latest solutions, technologies, and tools in mobile or IoT software development and testing. Meet one-on-one with representatives from some of today's most innovative organizations
Jan. 7, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 677
SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here
Jan. 7, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 11,305
The emerging Internet of Everything creates tremendous new opportunities for customer engagement and business model innovation. However, enterprises must overcome a number of critical challenges to bring these new solutions to market. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Michael Martin, CTO/CIO at nfrastructure, outlined these key challenges and recommended approaches for overcoming them to achieve speed and agility in the design, development and implementation of Internet of Everything solutions with...
Jan. 7, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 5,285
SYS-CON Events announced today that Catchpoint, a leading digital experience intelligence company, has been named “Silver Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Catchpoint Systems is a leading Digital Performance Analytics company that provides unparalleled insight into your customer-critical services to help you consistently deliver an amazing customer experience. Designed for digital business, C...
Jan. 7, 2017 09:45 AM EST Reads: 1,354
What are the successful IoT innovations from emerging markets? What are the unique challenges and opportunities from these markets? How did the constraints in connectivity among others lead to groundbreaking insights? In her session at @ThingsExpo, Carmen Feliciano, a Principal at AMDG, answered all these questions and shared how you can apply IoT best practices and frameworks from the emerging markets to your own business.
Jan. 7, 2017 09:30 AM EST Reads: 629
SYS-CON Events announced today that Linux Academy, the foremost online Linux and cloud training platform and community, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Linux Academy was founded on the belief that providing high-quality, in-depth training should be available at an affordable price. Industry leaders in quality training, provided services, and student certification passes, its goal is to c...
Jan. 7, 2017 09:15 AM EST Reads: 1,378
Fact is, enterprises have significant legacy voice infrastructure that’s costly to replace with pure IP solutions. How can we bring this analog infrastructure into our shiny new cloud applications? There are proven methods to bind both legacy voice applications and traditional PSTN audio into cloud-based applications and services at a carrier scale. Some of the most successful implementations leverage WebRTC, WebSockets, SIP and other open source technologies. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Da...
Jan. 7, 2017 08:30 AM EST Reads: 2,486
IoT offers a value of almost $4 trillion to the manufacturing industry through platforms that can improve margins, optimize operations & drive high performance work teams. By using IoT technologies as a foundation, manufacturing customers are integrating worker safety with manufacturing systems, driving deep collaboration and utilizing analytics to exponentially increased per-unit margins. However, as Benoit Lheureux, the VP for Research at Gartner points out, “IoT project implementers often u...
Jan. 7, 2017 07:15 AM EST Reads: 708
In the next five to ten years, millions, if not billions of things will become smarter. This smartness goes beyond connected things in our homes like the fridge, thermostat and fancy lighting, and into heavily regulated industries including aerospace, pharmaceutical/medical devices and energy. “Smartness” will embed itself within individual products that are part of our daily lives. We will engage with smart products - learning from them, informing them, and communicating with them. Smart produc...
Jan. 7, 2017 07:00 AM EST Reads: 1,228
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with the 20th International Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. @ThingsExpo New York Call for Papers is now open.
Jan. 7, 2017 06:45 AM EST Reads: 3,058
@ThingsExpo has been named the ‘Top WebRTC Influencer' by iTrend. iTrend processes millions of conversations, tweets, interactions, news articles, press releases, blog posts - and extract meaning form them and analyzes mobile and desktop software platforms used to communicate, various metadata (such as geo location), and automation tools. In overall placement, @ThingsExpo ranked as the number one ‘WebRTC Influencer' followed by @DevOpsSummit at 55th.
Jan. 7, 2017 06:00 AM EST Reads: 4,450
In his General Session at 17th Cloud Expo, Bruce Swann, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Adobe Campaign, explored the key ingredients of cross-channel marketing in a digital world. Learn how the Adobe Marketing Cloud can help marketers embrace opportunities for personalized, relevant and real-time customer engagement across offline (direct mail, point of sale, call center) and digital (email, website, SMS, mobile apps, social networks, connected objects).
Jan. 7, 2017 06:00 AM EST Reads: 5,050
WebRTC defines no default signaling protocol, causing fragmentation between WebRTC silos. SIP and XMPP provide possibilities, but come with considerable complexity and are not designed for use in a web environment. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Matthew Hodgson, technical co-founder of the Matrix.org, discussed how Matrix is a new non-profit Open Source Project that defines both a new HTTP-based standard for VoIP & IM signaling and provides reference implementations.
Jan. 7, 2017 05:00 AM EST Reads: 3,874
We are reaching the end of the beginning with WebRTC, and real systems using this technology have begun to appear. One challenge that faces every WebRTC deployment (in some form or another) is identity management. For example, if you have an existing service – possibly built on a variety of different PaaS/SaaS offerings – and you want to add real-time communications you are faced with a challenge relating to user management, authentication, authorization, and validation. Service providers will w...
Jan. 7, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 4,990
"What is the next step in the evolution of IoT systems? The answer is data, information, which is a radical shift from assets, from things to input for decision making," stated Michael Minkevich, VP of Technology Services at Luxoft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 3-5, 2015, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Jan. 7, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 5,221
Big Data, cloud, analytics, contextual information, wearable tech, sensors, mobility, and WebRTC: together, these advances have created a perfect storm of technologies that are disrupting and transforming classic communications models and ecosystems. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Erik Perotti, Senior Manager of New Ventures on Plantronics’ Innovation team, provided an overview of this technological shift, including associated business and consumer communications impacts, and opportunities it m...
Jan. 7, 2017 03:30 AM EST Reads: 5,303
The explosion of new web/cloud/IoT-based applications and the data they generate are transforming our world right before our eyes. In this rush to adopt these new technologies, organizations are often ignoring fundamental questions concerning who owns the data and failing to ask for permission to conduct invasive surveillance of their customers. Organizations that are not transparent about how their systems gather data telemetry without offering shared data ownership risk product rejection, regu...
Jan. 7, 2017 01:30 AM EST Reads: 3,297
Manufacturers are embracing the Industrial Internet the same way consumers are leveraging Fitbits – to improve overall health and wellness. Both can provide consistent measurement, visibility, and suggest performance improvements customized to help reach goals. Fitbit users can view real-time data and make adjustments to increase their activity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Mark Bernardo Professional Services Leader, Americas, at GE Digital, discussed how leveraging the Industrial Internet and...
Jan. 7, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 6,305
Data is the fuel that drives the machine learning algorithmic engines and ultimately provides the business value. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Ed Featherston, director/senior enterprise architect at Collaborative Consulting, will discuss the key considerations around quality, volume, timeliness, and pedigree that must be dealt with in order to properly fuel that engine.
Jan. 7, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 2,408