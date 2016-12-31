Is On-Premise BPM Still Relevant? | @CloudExpo #BPM #Cloud #DataCenter

@ThingsExpo Blogs

@ThingsExpo Named Top IoT Media Brand By Carmen Gonzalez @ThingsExpo has been named the Top 5 Most Influential Internet of Things Brand by Onalytica in the 'The Internet of Things Landscape 2015: Top 100 Individuals and Brands.' Onalytica analyzed Twitter conversations around the #IoT debate to uncover the most influential brands and individuals driving the conversation. Onalytica captured data from 56,224 users. The PageRank based methodology they use to extract influencers on a particular topic (tweets mentioning #InternetofThings or #IoT in this case) takes into account the number and quality of contextual references that a user receives. Dec. 31, 2016 10:30 AM EST Reads: 10,895

Election Data Science and the Death of Truth By William Schmarzo The U.S. Presidential election is finally over. The protests are winding down, they've stopped burning cars in Oakland (for now), and the talks of California succession are waning. But I am struggling to return to "normal" because in this election, truth got hammered. Many candidates treated opinions as "truth" and a large portion of the American public grabbed a hold of these "truths" as gospel. It may have been a good time to be in the "fact checking" business, but I'm not sure how effective even the fact checkers could be given the spontaneous nature of "opinions as facts" being thrown aro... Dec. 31, 2016 10:30 AM EST Reads: 474

Six Cloud Trends to Watch in 2017 By David Grimes While cloud may have formally entered the enterprise in 2006, it's now a reality for nearly every company. The Cloud Era got its start with Software as a service (SaaS) offerings that paved the way for innovations in CRM and email deployments, to create new opportunities for the likes of Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365. Still in its "early stages," cloud now encompasses legacy applications, backups, disaster recovery, security/audit log management and so much more. 2017 will be full of continued maturation and will give way to a whole new generation of cloud-native applications. Dec. 31, 2016 10:00 AM EST Reads: 1,442

The IoT for the Rest of Us By Christopher Harrold Welcome back to our series on building out our own IoT projects and discovering the underlying tech and principals that make up the industrial internet and IoT. I wanted to add a couple of things I learned after recording, that didn't make it into this video but should have. After you get your Raspberry Pi running, the first thing you should do is open the terminal window, and execute the following commands: Dec. 31, 2016 07:30 AM EST Reads: 639

Unlocking Your Digital Business Architecture By Jason Bloomberg IT leaders face a monumental challenge. They must figure out how to sort through the cacophony of new technologies, buzzwords, and industry hype to find the right digital path forward for their organizations. And they simply cannot afford to fail. Those organizations that are fastest to the right digital path will be the ones that win. The path forward, however, is strewn with the legacy of decisions made long ago — often before any of the current leadership team assumed their roles. While it's fun to think about the future with a green-field mindset, that's not reality for IT leaders sitting ... Dec. 31, 2016 06:00 AM EST Reads: 2,492

[video] IoT Keynote: Are You Seeing DOTS? By Liz McMillan The explosion of new web/cloud/IoT-based applications and the data they generate are transforming our world right before our eyes. In this rush to adopt these new technologies, organizations are often ignoring fundamental questions concerning who owns the data and failing to ask for permission to conduct invasive surveillance of their customers. Organizations that are not transparent about how their systems gather data telemetry without offering shared data ownership risk product rejection, regulatory scrutiny and increasing consumer lack of trust in technology in general. Dec. 31, 2016 04:15 AM EST Reads: 3,044

[slides] Who Is Your Watch Talking To? By Liz McMillan We're entering the post-smartphone era, where wearable gadgets from watches and fitness bands to glasses and health aids will power the next technological revolution. With mass adoption of wearable devices comes a new data ecosystem that must be protected. Wearables open new pathways that facilitate the tracking, sharing and storing of consumers' personal health, location and daily activity data. Consumers have some idea of the data these devices capture, but most don't realize how revealing and comprehensive it can be. Dec. 31, 2016 04:00 AM EST Reads: 5,725

2017 Top 10 Predictions: IoT, BigData, DevOps By Peter Silva The time of year when crystal balls get a viewing and many pundits put out their annual predictions for the coming year. Rather than thinking up my own, I figured I'd regurgitate what many others are expecting to happen. 8 Predictions About How the Security Industry Will Fare in 2017 – An eWeek slideshow looking at areas like IoT, ransomware, automated attacks and the security skills shortage in the industry. Chris Preimesberger (@editingwhiz), who does a monthly #eweekchat on twitter, covers many of the worries facing organizations. Dec. 31, 2016 02:30 AM EST Reads: 2,534

The Resurgence of AI, ML, and DL By Jnan Dash We have been seeing a sudden rise in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL). It looks like the long "AI winter" is finally over. It is interesting to note that AI was mentioned by Alan Turing in a paper he wrote back in 1950 to suggest that there is possibility to build machines with true intelligence. Then in 1956, John McCarthy organized a conference at Dartmounth and coined the phrase Artificial Intelligence. Much of the next three decades did not see much activity and hence the phrase "AI Winter" was coined. Around 1997, IBM's Deep Blu... Dec. 31, 2016 02:00 AM EST Reads: 1,963

Artificial Intelligence – Myth or Reality By Udayan Banerjee Way back in 1969, as a kid, I watched a very interesting movie – "2001: A Space Odyssey". It was a science fiction where a super intelligent computer program HAL is in-charge of a mission to Jupiter which also carries several astronauts. The program becomes rogue and tries to kill all the astronauts. The hero survives and manages to disable the program. There is a lot more to the plot, but the fight between human and computer is still vivid in my memory. In 1969, such a scenario looked possible. After all 32 years is a lot of time given the rate of our progress. We are now in 2016, and it app... Dec. 31, 2016 01:30 AM EST Reads: 2,307

IoT Is Real and the Economics Are Compelling By Steve Latham It wasn't that long ago when the first smartphone came out, and we saw the pace of connected devices and associated mobile applications accelerate beyond what anyone could have imagined. Shortly after that, something incredible happened, we reached the point where there were more connected devices than people on the planet. Since then, we've used this to measure the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT). Research predicts there will be as many as 50 to 100, and possibly even 200 billion connected devices by 2020. Some businesses are already set up for IoT, like operators of large networks of ... Dec. 31, 2016 01:00 AM EST Reads: 1,251

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Dec. 31, 2016 12:15 AM EST Reads: 2,262

[slides] IoT's Back-End Data Platform By Pat Romanski A critical component of any IoT project is what to do with all the data being generated. This data needs to be captured, processed, structured, and stored in a way to facilitate different kinds of queries. Traditional data warehouse and analytical systems are mature technologies that can be used to handle certain kinds of queries, but they are not always well suited to many problems, particularly when there is a need for real-time insights. Dec. 31, 2016 12:15 AM EST Reads: 5,626

[video] Adobe's Digital Marketing Keynote By Elizabeth White Why do your mobile transformations need to happen today? Mobile is the strategy that enterprise transformation centers on to drive customer engagement. In his general session at @ThingsExpo, Roger Woods, Director, Mobile Product & Strategy – Adobe Marketing Cloud, covered key IoT and mobile trends that are forcing mobile transformation, key components of a solid mobile strategy and explored how brands are effectively driving mobile change throughout the enterprise. Dec. 30, 2016 08:30 PM EST Reads: 5,145

[video] IoT: Ushering in the Internet of Insights By Liz McMillan With all the incredible momentum behind the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, it is easy to forget that not a single CEO wakes up and wonders if "my IoT is broken." What they wonder is if they are making the right decisions to do all they can to increase revenue, decrease costs, and improve customer experience – effectively the same challenges they have always had in growing their business. The exciting thing about the IoT industry is now these decisions can be better, faster, and smarter. Now all corporate assets – people, objects, and spaces – can share information about themselves and thei... Dec. 30, 2016 08:00 PM EST Reads: 3,593

[slides] IoT - The Good, the Bad & the Ugly By Pat Romanski Technology vendors and analysts are eager to paint a rosy picture of how wonderful IoT is and why your deployment will be great with the use of their products and services. While it is easy to showcase successful IoT solutions, identifying IoT systems that missed the mark or failed can often provide more in the way of key lessons learned. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Peter Vanderminden, Principal Industry Analyst for IoT & Digital Supply Chain to Flatiron Strategies, will focus on how IoT deployments can go bad, and in some cases downright ugly, when firms focus on the wrong things and fail ... Dec. 30, 2016 07:45 PM EST Reads: 1,298

[slides] Google's Large Scale Machine Learning By Liz McMillan So, you bought into the current machine learning craze and went on to collect millions/billions of records from this promising new data source. Now, what do you do with them? Too often, the abundance of data quickly turns into an abundance of problems. How do you extract that "magic essence" from your data without falling into the common pitfalls? In her session at @ThingsExpo, Natalia Ponomareva, Software Engineer at Google, provided tips on how to be successful in large scale machine learning. She briefly reviewed the frameworks available to train machine learning models on large amounts of ... Dec. 30, 2016 05:45 PM EST Reads: 5,315

Technology of the Year for 2016 By JP Morgenthal We're starting to see predictions about what's going to be hot in enterprise technology in 2017. Cloud (yet again), Blockchain, Big Data / Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) are all among the top of the list. However, it was Krish Subrumanian's humorous tweet that started me thinking about what will be the single most important contribution from the enterprise technology community in 2016. While all the aforementioned technologies will certainly see a lot of interest and growth, they're all enabled by a Web platform. Dec. 30, 2016 04:15 PM EST Reads: 634

Container Monitoring: Docker Metrics to Watch By Sematext Blog Monitoring of Docker environments is challenging. Why? Because each container typically runs a single process, has its own environment, utilizes virtual networks, or has various methods of managing storage. Traditional monitoring solutions take metrics from each server and applications they run. These servers and applications running on them are typically very static, with very long uptimes. Docker deployments are different: a set of containers may run many applications, all sharing the resources of one or more underlying hosts. It's not uncommon for Docker servers to run thousands of short-te... Dec. 30, 2016 02:15 PM EST Reads: 6,626