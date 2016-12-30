The IoT for the Rest of Us: It's Alive | @ThingsExpo #IoT #IIoT #M2M

|By Christopher Harrold
|
December 30, 2016
Welcome back to our series on building out our own IoT projects and discovering the underlying tech and principals that make up the industrial internet and IoT. In this video session we will assemble, boot, and configure our Raspberry Pi 3 and lay the foundation of all the IoT projects we will build.
You can view the video on my YouTube Channel here.
I wanted to add a couple of things I learned after recording, that didn't make it into this video but should have. After you get your Raspberry Pi running, the first thing you should do is open the terminal window, and execute the following commands:
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get upgrade
This will download and install the latest packages for the Raspberry Pi and make a lot of things work better. At this point, sharp observers will note that I did not choose the language during NOOBS setup. This caused several issues later, including configuring Wireless networking and keyboard errors. Not to worry, it can be changed after with the sudo raspi-config command. This command will get you into the underlying PI guts and configs and allow you to configure the stuff you forgot to config in the beginning. From there, for purely operational considerations, you should enable SSH and connect to your wireless network. This will allow you to operate your PI fully "headless" without the need to use your monitor or TV. Most of what you will do on it, is command line, so SSH should get you there, but you can also install VNC if you need the desktop.
There are so many useful and awesome resources on the web for using the PI. Here are a few that were key to helping me get going. (Be aware you may have to make some leaps in terms of descriptions, because often these guides are for a previous version. Just be calm and think a little and you'll get there, and if not, feel free to reach out to me for help.):
Awesome tutorials for a bunch of stuff: https://www.intorobotics.com/18-excellent-tutorials-compilation-start-working-raspberry-pi/
CanaKit website for PI stuff: http://www.canakit.com/quick-start/pi
Grant Winny's excellent blog of the "Hello World" project, which I will also be recreating and doing more within my next video: https://grantwinney.com/hello-world-for-the-raspberry-pi-making-an-led-blink/
That's all for this installment. Next week we get real and build some cool stuff with our PI. We will also talk about limitations of the platform and the workarounds and tricks as we come to them. Comments, questions, or just feedback? Leave them here or over @charrold303 on twitter!
