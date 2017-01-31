Better Predictors | @CloudExpo @Schmarzo #BigData #IoT #AI #ML #Analytics

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Japan's NHK TV Featured @ThingsExpo By Carmen Gonzalez NHK, Japan Broadcasting, will feature the upcoming @ThingsExpo Silicon Valley in a special 'Internet of Things' and smart technology documentary that will be filmed on the expo floor between November 3 to 5, 2015, in Santa Clara. NHK is the sole public TV network in Japan equivalent to the BBC in the UK and the largest in Asia with many award-winning science and technology programs. Japanese TV is producing a documentary about IoT and Smart technology and will be covering @ThingsExpo Silicon Valley. The program, to be aired during the peak viewership season of the year, will have a major impact. Apr. 26, 2017 07:15 PM EDT

[video] The World's Many IoTs 'Power Panel' By Pat Romanski The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound effect on the world, and what should we expect to see over the next couple of years. Apr. 26, 2017 06:30 PM EDT

IoT: How to Handle All This Data 'Power Panel' By Liz McMillan Multiple data types are pouring into IoT deployments. Data is coming in small packages as well as enormous files and data streams of many sizes. Widespread use of mobile devices adds to the total. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists will look at the tools and environments that are being put to use in IoT deployments, as well as the team skills a modern enterprise IT shop needs to keep things running, get a handle on all this data, and deliver the analytics that add value. Apr. 26, 2017 06:15 PM EDT

How Cloud Enables Digital Transformation By Janakiram MSV Whether you are an owner of a thriving small business or a decision maker at an established enterprise, you cannot ignore digital technology. Businesses worldwide are going digital to deliver compelling experiences to customers, which is becoming a key differentiating factor. The rise of social and mobile have increased the discoverability of businesses. Consumers are Apr. 26, 2017 05:45 PM EDT

The Most Influential IIoT Brand in the World By Elizabeth White @ThingsExpo has been named the Most Influential 'Smart Cities - IIoT' Account and @BigDataExpo has been named fourteenth by Right Relevance (RR), which provides curated information and intelligence on approximately 50,000 topics. In addition, Right Relevance provides an Insights offering that combines the above Topics and Influencers information with real time conversations to provide actionable intelligence with visualizations to enable decision making. The Insights service is applicable to events like elections, emerging technologies, issues/activism, conferences, product launches, etc. Apr. 26, 2017 05:15 PM EDT

The Chatbots Are Taking Over! By PagerDuty Blog Wouldn't it be great if there were tiny robots that kept track of what you were thinking, then helped you implement your plans automatically? Well, if you're an admin responsible for monitoring infrastructure, they exist. They're called chatbots, and they are the key to leveraging ChatOps in order to optimize your monitoring and incident management workflow. This post explains what chatbots and ChatOps do and why they're so valuable for organizations that are adopting DevOps practices. Apr. 26, 2017 04:30 PM EDT

The Disruptor That Needs Disrupting By SmartBear Blog Many people mistakenly believe that Al Gore invented the Internet, but in reality it was Tim Berners-Lee. He created URIs, HTTP, HTML, and the first web browser - all critical building blocks that paved the way for the Internet to operate as the ubiquitous, decentralized network for sharing information that we take for granted today. As a result of his contributions to society, it was recently announced that Tim Berners-Lee has been awarded the prestigious Turing Award. Apr. 26, 2017 03:45 PM EDT

The Point of Big Data Without the Insight By Automic Blog The Big Bang Theory is the pre-eminent explanation for the origins of the universe. It proposes, from an explosion of atoms, the universe rapidly expanded and in doing so created everything we know. But it did so in an erratic, haphazard and unstructured way. For every life form, an infinite amount of inhospitable desolate galaxies, planets and black holes were also created. Big Data is often associated with the birth of what is known as the Third Generation of IT and many are now at a crossroads: Do they continue down the current path, hoping to stumble upon a planet Earth as they navigate a... Apr. 26, 2017 03:15 PM EDT

DevOps in Digital Transformation 'Panel' By Liz McMillan New competitors, disruptive technologies, and growing expectations are pushing every business to both adopt and deliver new digital services. This 'Digital Transformation' demands rapid delivery and continuous iteration of new competitive services via multiple channels, which in turn demands new service delivery techniques – including DevOps. In this power panel at @DevOpsSummit 20th Cloud Expo, moderated by DevOps Conference Co-Chair Andi Mann, panelists will examine how DevOps helps to meet the demands of Digital Transformation – including accelerating application delivery, closing feedback loops, and more. Apr. 26, 2017 02:30 PM EDT

Digital Transformation Driven by ITaaS By Kevin Jackson When executing an effective digital transformation strategy, management is tasked with placing the right workload into the most appropriate IT environment. This represents a shift from buying parts for self-assembly to composing services through self-serve consumption and pay-per-use models. Quite often this transition also leads to the adoption of software defined environments across the enterprise infrastructure. Apr. 26, 2017 01:15 PM EDT

T-Mobile to Exhibit at Cloud Expo New York By Liz McMillan SYS-CON Events announced today that T-Mobile will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc., is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 67.4 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Apr. 26, 2017 12:45 PM EDT

Can Self-Driving Cars Ever Really Be Safe? By Shelly Palmer Analysts estimate that by 2030, self-driving cars and trucks (autonomous vehicles) could account for as much as 60 percent of US auto sales. That's great! But autonomous vehicles are basically computers on wheels, and computers crash all the time. Besides that, computers get hacked every day. So you gotta ask, "Can self-driving cars ever really be safe?" No. Self-driving cars can never really be safe. They will be safer! So much safer that it's worth a few minutes to understand why. Apr. 26, 2017 12:15 PM EDT

The Deconstruction of Digital Transformation By Jason Bloomberg The complex idea behind the term digital transformation is that technology has created a fundamental shift in how organizations operate. The consumerization of technology — and the customer empowerment it created — has upended the traditional operating paradigm of organizations moving it away from a capital and process-centric model to a customer-centric one. The need to digitally transform your organization is now - or at least should be - a strategic imperative. The fact, however, that the term digital transformation is now a bona fide buzzword has obfuscated its importance. Apr. 26, 2017 12:15 PM EDT

How to Sponsor @ThingsExpo NY and CA By Carmen Gonzalez With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing IoT strategies, now is the perfect time to attend @ThingsExpo 2016 in New York. Learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is as "IoT-Ready" as it can be! Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, New York, is co-located with 20th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most profound change in personal and enterprise IT. Apr. 26, 2017 12:00 PM EDT

Data Unification at Scale By Jnan Dash This term Data Unification is new in the Big Data lexicon, pushed by varieties of companies such as Talend, 1010Data, and TamR. Data unification deals with the domain known as ETL (Extraction, Transformation, Loading), initiated during the 1990s when Data Warehousing was gaining relevance. ETL refers to the process of extracting data from inside or outside sources (multiple applications typically developed and supported by different vendors or hosted on separate hardware), transform it to fit operational needs (based on business rules), and load it into end target databases, more specifically, operational data stores, data marts, and data warehouses. Apr. 26, 2017 11:15 AM EDT

[video] Why to Sponsor Cloud Expo New York By Yeshim Deniz 20th Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy. Apr. 26, 2017 10:45 AM EDT

Hitachi to Exhibit at Cloud Expo New York By Yeshim Deniz SYS-CON Events announced today that Hitachi, the leading provider the Internet of Things and Digital Transformation, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Hitachi Data Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., offers an integrated portfolio of services and solutions that enable digital transformation through enhanced data management, governance, mobility and analytics. We help global organizations open new revenue streams, increase efficiencies, improve customer experience and ensure compliance. Apr. 26, 2017 09:45 AM EDT

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science By William Schmarzo [Opening Scene]: Billy Dean is pacing the office. He's struggling to keep his delivery trucks at full capacity and on the road. Random breakdowns, unexpected employee absences, and unscheduled truck maintenance are impacting bookings, revenues and ultimately customer satisfaction. He keeps hearing from his business customers how they are leveraging data science to improve their business operations. Billy Dean starts to wonder if data science can help him. As he contemplates what data science can do for him, he slowly drifts off to sleep, and visions of Data Science starts dancing in his head…... Apr. 26, 2017 08:45 AM EDT

You Are the Network By Chuck Fried First there was the Stone Age. Then we learned how to manipulate and smelt metals, which led to an Agrarian age. From there, machines helped bring about the Industrial age, then the Space Age. So where are we now? Shall we call it the Network Age? Metcalfe's Law holds that the value of a connected network, telecommunications in the parlance of his day, is proportional to the square of the number of connected users. Or stated more simply, the utility of a connected 'thing' increases as more and more 'things' are connected. The telephone acts as an easy example. One phone by itself is a paperweight. Apr. 26, 2017 08:30 AM EDT