[slides] Embedded Intelligence | @ThingsExpo @TegoInc #IoT #AI #IIoT #M2M

Be Smart or Lose: The Power of Embedded Intelligence to Enrich the IoT
In the next five to ten years, millions, if not billions of things will become smarter. This smartness goes beyond connected things in our homes like the fridge, thermostat and fancy lighting, and into heavily regulated industries including aerospace, pharmaceutical/medical devices and energy. "Smartness" will embed itself within individual products that are part of our daily lives. We will engage with smart products - learning from them, informing them, and communicating with them. Smart products will accumulate information and data wherever they go and will be able to recount this information on command when needed.
Products, components and assets will be able to relay information that tells a story. These storylines will focus on critical data important to all stakeholders. Information like how the product was manufactured, by whom, where and in what conditions. It will even be able to detect things such as counterfeit distribution and safety protocols. These stories will start a new level of communication with owners and stakeholders and will ultimately change what we buy, how we use, and our view of dumb products that aren't connected to the world of IoT.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Timothy Butler, CEO and Founder of Tego, discussed why in 2016 businesses are looking to make their products smart. He expanded on the industry shift that is helping service providers realize the benefits of creating and releasing smart assets within their product lines. New intelligence technology is providing end users with x-ray vision that will transform the way businesses visualize their products and services based on data at one's fingertips. He also discussed how to embrace the evolving industry standards by giving non-connected devices a voice and businesses an edge over the competition.
Session details included the following:
- Discussed how the IoT is changing the way companies are doing business.
- Discussed how IoT (need for data) is influencing manufacturing.
- Demonstrated specifically how a product is created smart and lives smart.
- Demonstrated through use cases how smart products are transforming businesses.
- Overview of the smart platform, which enables more data and data points to flow back into other IoT platforms and the cloud.
Speaker Bio
Timothy Butler is Founder and CEO of Tego Inc., the market leader in powering assets with intelligence. He holds multiple issued patents supporting Tego's Asset Intelligence Platform. He has founded and successfully led two previous technology startups and is a regular speaker at IoT events.
