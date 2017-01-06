Cloud and Object Storage Are in Your Future | @CloudExpo #Cloud #Storage

|By Greg Schulz
|
Article Rating:
|January 6, 2017 10:00 AM EST
|
Reads:
|510
Cloud and Object Storage Are in Your Future, What Are Some Questions?
IMHO there is no doubt that cloud and object storage are in your future, what are some questions?
Granted, what type of cloud and object storage or service along with for work or entertainment are some questions.
Likewise, what are your cloud and object storage concerns (assuming you already have heard the benefits)?
Some other questions include when, where for different applications workload needs, as well as how and with what among others.
Keep in mind that there are many aspects to cloud storage and they are not all object, likewise, there are many facets to object storage.
Recently I did a piece over at InfoStor titled Cloud Storage Concerns, Considerations and Trends that looks at the above among other items including:
- Is cloud storage cheaper than traditional storage?
- How do you access cloud object storage from legacy block and file applications?
- How do you implement on-site cloud storage?
- Is enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) safe and secure?
- Does cloud storage need to be backed up and protected?
- What geographic location requirements or regulations apply to you?
When it comes to cloud computing and, in particular, cloud storage, context matters. Conversations are necessary to discuss concerns, as well as discuss various considerations, options and alternatives. People often ask me questions about the best cloud storage to use, concerns about privacy, security, performance and cost.
Some of the most common cloud conversations topics involve context :
- Public, private or hybrid cloud; turnkey subscription service or do it yourself (DIY)?
- Storage, compute server, networking, applications or development tools?
- Storage application such as file sync and share like Dropbox?
- Storage resources such as table, queues, objects, file or block?
- Storage for applications in the cloud, on-site or hybrid?
Continue reading Cloud Storage Concerns, Considerations and Trends over at InfoStor.
Where to Learn More
Additional related content can be found at:
- objectstoragecenter.com
- storageio.com/news
- storageio.com/tips
- InfoStor - Cloud Storage Concerns, Considerations and Trends
What This All Means
As I mentioned above, cloud and object storage are in your future, granted your future may not rely on just cloud or object storage. Take a few minutes to check out some of the conversation topics, tips and trends in my piece over at InfoStor Cloud Storage Concerns, Considerations and Trends along with more material at www.objectstoragecenter.com.
Btw, what are your questions, comments, concerns, claims or caveats as part of cloud and object storage conversations?
Ok, nuff said, for now...
Cheers
Gs
Greg Schulz - Microsoft MVP Cloud and Data Center Management, vSAN and VMware vExpert. Author Cloud and Virtual Data Storage Networking (CRC Press), The Green and Virtual Data Center (CRC Press) and Resilient Storage Networks (Elsevier) and twitter @storageio. Watch for the spring 2017 release of his new book "Software-Defined Data Infrastructure Essentials" (CRC Press).
All Comments, (C) and (TM) belong to their owners/posters, Other content (C) Copyright 2006-2017 Server StorageIO(R) and UnlimitedIO All Rights Reserved
Read the original blog entry...
