[session] Big Data in IoT | @ThingsExpo @Ocean9inc #IoT #M2M #AI #BigData

By Liz McMillan
|
January 30, 2017 02:00 PM EST
|
|1,338
The ‘Known Unknown' of Big Data in IoT: How Big Will Your Data Grow and By When?
IoT is at the core or many Digital Transformation initiatives with the goal of re-inventing a company's business model. We all agree that collecting relevant IoT data will result in massive amounts of data needing to be stored. However, with the rapid development of IoT devices and ongoing business model transformation, we are not able to predict the volume and growth of IoT data. And with the lack of IoT history, traditional methods of IT and infrastructure planning based on the past do not apply either.
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Swen Conrad, CEO of Ocean9, Inc., will discuss key cloud concepts and how they enable your successful IoT initiative providing flexibility and elasticity to your IT infrastructure in a highly secure fashion.
Join this presentation to understand how the two trends of cloud and IoT are better together.
Speaker Bio
Swen Conrad is CEO of Ocean9, Inc. He has 20 years of experience in SAP and cloud across consulting, IT management and marketing roles. At HP, he held IT operational responsibility for an SAP installations transacting $8 billion annually. At SAP, he earned recognition building a unified IT Business Management solution and help launch the SAP HANA database and related cloud offerings.
Feb. 6, 2017 11:45 AM EST Reads: 2,518
