Patent Data Reveals Future of Robots and Spaceflight | @ThingsExpo #IoT #M2M #Sensors

|By Tyron Stading
|
Article Rating:
|January 27, 2017 08:15 PM EST
|
Reads:
|368
Patents are a unique source of data that links commerce and technology. Recently, Innography and CPA Global published two reports analyzing which companies are innovating, what new products are being developed, and where the technology state-of-the-art is headed in robotics and spaceflight.
Autonomous Robots
In Robot Innovation: Surprising Trends Behind the IP of Autonomous Robot Technology, Innography experts discuss how autonomous robots are disrupting large industries and propelling the development of entirely new product lines - from self-driving cars, to farming and mining machines, to manufacturing and domestic robots. Key findings from the research include:
- The auto industry has been extremely proactive in investing in autonomous vehicle research, with patent applications, partnerships and acquisitions driving the development of new products. For example, Ford filed a patent for an automotive drone deployment system that covers flying drones scouting ahead for self-driving cars.
- While GM was the top filer for several years, Alphabet (parent company of Google) leapt ahead in 2015 and has continued to extend its lead in 2016.
- Alphabet represents only two percent of the total patents filed, indicating a high number of patent filers in robotics worldwide. With so many companies expanding into these technology areas, the lack of any dominant patent filers implies that there will likely be many intellectual property collisions in the future.
- Self-driving vehicles represent nearly half of the patent grants and applications for autonomous robots, with the remaining balance including numerous use cases such as a robot that plays games with humans, a firefighting robot optimized for a high-temperature environment and a public service, moving-kiosk robot.
Manned Spaceflight
In the Technology Intelligence Report on Commercial Manned Spaceflight, research findings detail the fundamental shift in the U.S. space industry - from corporate entities such as the Boeing Company supplying components and building spacecraft, to NASA or DOD specifications, to corporations developing and specifying the mission, vehicles and underlying technologies. Other insights include:
- Manned spaceflight patent activity is much larger and more diverse than one might image, with an estimated 17,000-plus manned spaceflight inventions that have been patented since the early 1960s.
- Patent filings are trending sharply upwards, due to increasing patent activity by China and by private launch providers in the United States - where a clear transition from public to private sector is underway.
- Emerging private entities include Microsoft, French engine manufacturer Safran, U.S. defense contractor Harris Corporation, and Blue Origin - a private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos.
- Interest in human-enablement in space is also growing, including: astronaut tools and on-orbit manipulators, astronaut training and simulation aids, and spacecraft tracking and observation technologies. In aggregate, these topics suggest increasingly complex tasks that astronauts are performing once they are in space.
Autonomous robots are disrupting multiple industries and creating wholly new product categories and markets. At the same time, we seem to be on the verge of a new era of manned spaceflight as a consumer service. Patent applications provide a unique source of insights about companies' R&D strategies and future product plans. Companies in these and other sectors should proactively monitor patent filings to track product innovations, watch for emerging competitors and understand the technology state-of-the art across various geographies.
Do you need tips for conducting your own patent analysis? Here are some best practices to get you started.
SYS-CON Events announced today that Dataloop.IO, an innovator in cloud IT-monitoring whose products help organizations save time and money, has been named “Bronze Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Dataloop.IO is an emerging software company on the cutting edge of major IT-infrastructure trends including cloud computing and microservices. The company, founded in the UK but now based in San Fran...
Jan. 28, 2017 05:30 AM EST Reads: 123
WebRTC defines no default signaling protocol, causing fragmentation between WebRTC silos. SIP and XMPP provide possibilities, but come with considerable complexity and are not designed for use in a web environment. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Matthew Hodgson, technical co-founder of the Matrix.org, discussed how Matrix is a new non-profit Open Source Project that defines both a new HTTP-based standard for VoIP & IM signaling and provides reference implementations.
Jan. 28, 2017 05:00 AM EST Reads: 4,204
Fact is, enterprises have significant legacy voice infrastructure that’s costly to replace with pure IP solutions. How can we bring this analog infrastructure into our shiny new cloud applications? There are proven methods to bind both legacy voice applications and traditional PSTN audio into cloud-based applications and services at a carrier scale. Some of the most successful implementations leverage WebRTC, WebSockets, SIP and other open source technologies. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Da...
Jan. 28, 2017 04:15 AM EST Reads: 3,036
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
Jan. 28, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 10,182
Who are you? How do you introduce yourself? Do you use a name, or do you greet a friend by the last four digits of his social security number? Assuming you don’t, why are we content to associate our identity with 10 random digits assigned by our phone company? Identity is an issue that affects everyone, but as individuals we don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Ben Klang, Founder & President of Mojo Lingo, discussed the impact of technology on identity. Sho...
Jan. 28, 2017 03:45 AM EST Reads: 4,360
SYS-CON Events announced today that DatacenterDynamics has been named “Media Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 18th International Cloud Expo, which will take place on June 7–9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. DatacenterDynamics is a brand of DCD Group, a global B2B media and publishing company that develops products to help senior professionals in the world's most ICT dependent organizations make risk-based infrastructure and capacity decisions.
Jan. 28, 2017 03:30 AM EST Reads: 293
Businesses are struggling to manage the information flow and interactions between all of these new devices and things jumping on their network, and the apps and IT systems they control. The data businesses gather is only helpful if they can do something with it. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Witeck, Principal Technology Strategist at Citrix, discussed how different the impact of IoT will be for large businesses, expanding how IoT will allow large organizations to make their legacy applica...
Jan. 28, 2017 03:15 AM EST Reads: 2,080
SYS-CON Events announced today that CrowdReviews.com has been named “Media Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo, which will take place on June 6–8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. CrowdReviews.com is a transparent online platform for determining which products and services are the best based on the opinion of the crowd. The crowd consists of Internet users that have experienced products and services first-hand and have an interest in letting other potential buyers...
Jan. 28, 2017 03:15 AM EST Reads: 617
What are the new priorities for the connected business? First: businesses need to think differently about the types of connections they will need to make – these span well beyond the traditional app to app into more modern forms of integration including SaaS integrations, mobile integrations, APIs, device integration and Big Data integration. It’s important these are unified together vs. doing them all piecemeal. Second, these types of connections need to be simple to design, adapt and configure...
Jan. 28, 2017 03:00 AM EST Reads: 2,105
WebRTC is about the data channel as much as about video and audio conferencing. However, basically all commercial WebRTC applications have been built with a focus on audio and video. The handling of “data” has been limited to text chat and file download – all other data sharing seems to end with screensharing. What is holding back a more intensive use of peer-to-peer data? In her session at @ThingsExpo, Dr Silvia Pfeiffer, WebRTC Applications Team Lead at National ICT Australia, looked at differ...
Jan. 28, 2017 02:15 AM EST Reads: 5,274
A critical component of any IoT project is what to do with all the data being generated. This data needs to be captured, processed, structured, and stored in a way to facilitate different kinds of queries. Traditional data warehouse and analytical systems are mature technologies that can be used to handle certain kinds of queries, but they are not always well suited to many problems, particularly when there is a need for real-time insights.
Jan. 28, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 6,560
"ReadyTalk is an audio and web video conferencing provider. We've really come to embrace WebRTC as the platform for our future of technology," explained Dan Cunningham, CTO of ReadyTalk, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at WebRTC Summit at 19th Cloud Expo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Jan. 28, 2017 12:45 AM EST Reads: 2,455
The IoT industry is now at a crossroads, between the fast-paced innovation of technologies and the pending mass adoption by global enterprises. The complexity of combining rapidly evolving technologies and the need to establish practices for market acceleration pose a strong challenge to global enterprises as well as IoT vendors. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Clark Smith, senior product manager for Numerex, discussed how Numerex, as an experienced, established IoT provider, has embraced a new m...
Jan. 28, 2017 12:45 AM EST Reads: 1,684
"A lot of times people will come to us and have a very diverse set of requirements or very customized need and we'll help them to implement it in a fashion that you can't just buy off of the shelf," explained Nick Rose, CTO of Enzu, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 18th Cloud Expo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jan. 28, 2017 12:45 AM EST Reads: 4,925
Growth hacking is common for startups to make unheard-of progress in building their business. Career Hacks can help Geek Girls and those who support them (yes, that's you too, Dad!) to excel in this typically male-dominated world. Get ready to learn the facts: Is there a bias against women in the tech / developer communities? Why are women 50% of the workforce, but hold only 24% of the STEM or IT positions? Some beginnings of what to do about it! In her Day 2 Keynote at 17th Cloud Expo, Sandy Ca...
Jan. 28, 2017 12:30 AM EST Reads: 8,186
Apache Hadoop is emerging as a distributed platform for handling large and fast incoming streams of data. Predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and Internet-of-Things analysis are examples where Hadoop provides the scalable storage, processing, and analytics platform to gain meaningful insights from granular data that is typically only valuable from a large-scale, aggregate view. One architecture useful for capturing and analyzing streaming data is the Lambda Architecture, represent...
Jan. 27, 2017 11:45 PM EST Reads: 3,930
You have great SaaS business app ideas. You want to turn your idea quickly into a functional and engaging proof of concept. You need to be able to modify it to meet customers' needs, and you need to deliver a complete and secure SaaS application. How could you achieve all the above and yet avoid unforeseen IT requirements that add unnecessary cost and complexity? You also want your app to be responsive in any device at any time. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Allen, General Manager of...
Jan. 27, 2017 10:30 PM EST Reads: 3,499
WebRTC is bringing significant change to the communications landscape that will bridge the worlds of web and telephony, making the Internet the new standard for communications. Cloud9 took the road less traveled and used WebRTC to create a downloadable enterprise-grade communications platform that is changing the communication dynamic in the financial sector. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Leo Papadopoulos, CTO of Cloud9, discussed the importance of WebRTC and how it enables companies to focus o...
Jan. 27, 2017 10:30 PM EST Reads: 4,538
Fifty billion connected devices and still no winning protocols standards. HTTP, WebSockets, MQTT, and CoAP seem to be leading in the IoT protocol race at the moment but many more protocols are getting introduced on a regular basis. Each protocol has its pros and cons depending on the nature of the communications. Does there really need to be only one protocol to rule them all? Of course not. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, walked through how Octob...
Jan. 27, 2017 07:30 PM EST Reads: 3,293
Providing secure, mobile access to sensitive data sets is a critical element in realizing the full potential of cloud computing. However, large data caches remain inaccessible to edge devices for reasons of security, size, format or limited viewing capabilities. Medical imaging, computer aided design and seismic interpretation are just a few examples of industries facing this challenge. Rather than fighting for incremental gains by pulling these datasets to edge devices, we need to embrace the i...
Jan. 27, 2017 06:30 PM EST Reads: 3,867