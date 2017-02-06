BMC's #SecOps Solution | @CloudExpo @BMCSoftware #IoT #DevOps #InfoSec

@ThingsExpo Blogs

Digital Crossfire in the App Economy By Aruna Ravichandran Brand owners are caught in a digital crossfire. From one direction comes intense competitive pressure to innovate or to at least follow very, very quickly. From the precisely opposite direction comes the potentially existential threat of an app very publicly flopping or – even worse – being very publicly revealed to jeopardize the customer's well-being. Either way, you lose brand value in a social marketplace where brand is your primary currency. What's a brand owner to do? Feb. 6, 2017 07:30 PM EST Reads: 3,742

Introducing the AiDI - AI Defined Infrastructure By Rene Buest Software-defined infrastructure (SDI) is one of the most popular and ongoing trends within datacenters and cloud environments leading to better infrastructure flexibility by developing the infrastructure based on scripts respectively source code. However, SDIs are more and more becoming just a means to an end since automation, sophisticated algorithms and thus intelligent systems are leading to an Artificial Intelligence defined Infrastructure (AI-defined Infrastructure – AiDI). Feb. 6, 2017 05:15 PM EST Reads: 618

What Is an Application Delivery Controller By Peter Silva One of the unfortunate effects of the continued evolution of the load balancer into today's application delivery controller (ADC) is that it is often too easy to forget the basic problem for which load balancers were originally created—producing highly available, scalable, and predictable application services. We get too lost in the realm of intelligent application routing, virtualized application services, and shared infrastructure deployments to remember that none of these things are possible without a firm basis in basic load balancing technology. So how important is load balancing, and how... Feb. 6, 2017 04:30 PM EST Reads: 767

Bots for President By Kevin Benedict Presidents are powerful people facing and dealing with complex nation, market and economy sized problems. Making good decisions and managing these deeply complex systems and organizations requires massive amounts of data, analysis, experience and understanding. They must process and analyze millions of data inputs, and have a clear understanding of what the data in aggregate means, and then have an understanding of how they can influence the outcomes by pulling the right levers of power and influence to achieve their goals. Feb. 6, 2017 03:15 PM EST Reads: 361

2017 IIoT Prediction Series (Part 1) By Scott Allen With cybersecurity on the everyone's mind, 2017 will be see the emergence of True Fog Computing and Programmable / Intelligent Edge Devices with the strongest security measures to-date. As 2017 kicks into full gear and a particularly interesting 2016 fades into the rearview mirror, we took a look around the IIoT landscape to see what this year might potentially have in store. We will be unveiling five IIoT-related predictions throughout this week and into next, so stay tuned and let us know what you think! Feb. 6, 2017 02:00 PM EST Reads: 1,430

DevOps Loses Its Religion, But Gets Real By Jason Bloomberg Once again, we find ourselves at the dawn of a new year. And many would say, not a moment too soon. With a series of tumultuous elections around the world and an unusual number of celebrity passings, it's been a rough year. But there is at least one bright spot from 2016: Intellyx's digital transformation prognostications were close to spot on! As is our tradition, each year we review last year's predictions and make all new fresh ones! This year, it is my turn to review Jason's 2016 predictions and let you know what I see happening in the coming year. Feb. 6, 2017 01:30 PM EST Reads: 3,585

Technology of the Year for 2016 - The Web Platform By JP Morgenthal We're starting to see predictions about what's going to be hot in enterprise technology in 2017. Cloud (yet again), Blockchain, Big Data / Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) are all among the top of the list. However, it was Krish Subrumanian's humorous tweet that started me thinking about what will be the single most important contribution from the enterprise technology community in 2016. While all the aforementioned technologies will certainly see a lot of interest and growth, they're all enabled by a Web platform. Feb. 6, 2017 11:30 AM EST Reads: 2,911

Digital Transformation: Not Because It's Easy By Jason Bloomberg Digital transformation is a process, not a destination. It's a fundamental reshaping of an organization's culture that reorients it around the customer experience, business value and constant change. It's not about executing a 'digital transformation project' and finding a new normal. The essence of digital transformation is the destruction of the static state. This essence is a challenging concept to grasp, ironically, because while we talk about digital transformation, we do it through an industrial era filter. It's difficult to imagine a change of state this fundamental, so it's easier t... Feb. 6, 2017 11:15 AM EST Reads: 1,201

The IoT and Next-Gen Monitoring Challenges By PagerDuty Blog Thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT), our world is more automated and connected than ever before. Just about everything, from cars to refrigerators, to coffee machines, has the ability to connect to the Internet, allowing us to micromanage each individual device. This type of automation is an exciting direction for the world to be moving in and the benefits it brings to businesses are huge. Feb. 6, 2017 10:45 AM EST Reads: 2,155

[slides] Metavine's Machine Learning for IoT By Pat Romanski The Internet of Things will challenge the status quo of how IT and development organizations operate. Or will it? Certainly the fog layer of IoT requires special insights about data ontology, security and transactional integrity. But the developmental challenges are the same: People, Process and Platform. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Craig Sproule, CEO of Metavine, demonstrated how to move beyond today's coding paradigm and shared the must-have mindsets for removing complexity from the development process, accelerating application delivery times, and ensuring that developers will become hero... Feb. 6, 2017 10:15 AM EST Reads: 5,655

The End Game of Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict Digital transformation requires participants to have a vision for and understanding of what they are trying to achieve and why. In fact, the lack of a clear digital strategy is the second biggest mistake companies make in digital transformation, right behind moving too slowly, according to the middle managers we surveyed. Digital strategies, however, should evolve out of a documented, enterprise-focused digital transformation "doctrine." Feb. 6, 2017 09:00 AM EST Reads: 889

The Three Tsunamis of Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict Change is hard, and many of us procrastinate, make excuses or lag behind. Today, we simply can't. Digital technologies are no longer "nice-to-have" tools of the business - today they are the business. Digital laggards are already finding their markets disrupted and their abilities to compete overturned. As they desperately try to outrun the Darwinian effect of their slow responses, they are faced with not one but three periods - or ages - of digital transformation to navigate - disruptive transformation, hyper-digital transformation and ubiquitous transformation. Understanding these three age... Feb. 6, 2017 07:15 AM EST Reads: 1,308

Monitoring IoT, Docker and Machine Learning By Mehdi Daoudi The year 2016 witnessed amazing progress in the field of technology – from Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented/virtual reality going mainstream, to innovations like testing the first-ever reusable rocket. The IT industry also saw a number of advancements including the rise of Cloud and serverless computing and the growing implementation of DevOps that has redefined IT operations. In this article, we look at some of the major developments expected in the world of APM for the year ahead. Feb. 6, 2017 06:00 AM EST Reads: 1,793

2017 Will Pave the Way for IoT Adoption By Steve Latham Make room for IoT. It's a necessary step to moving any business forward. What can the world expect from IoT technology in the upcoming year? IoT implementations that bring in new revenue streams and deliver real-time business insights. We'll see a rising trend in the intersect of virtualization and IoT. As the number of connected things continues to rise, it has been projected to reach 50.1 billion things in 2020, and there is estimated to be 44 trillion gigabytes of data from all those connected things—that's equal to the number of stars in the universe. It's incredible! As the number of con... Feb. 6, 2017 03:00 AM EST Reads: 1,599

Sandy Carter Keynote Cloud Expo Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan Growth hacking is common for startups to make unheard-of progress in building their business. Career Hacks can help Geek Girls and those who support them (yes, that's you too, Dad!) to excel in this typically male-dominated world. Get ready to learn the facts: Is there a bias against women in the tech / developer communities? Why are women 50% of the workforce, but hold only 24% of the STEM or IT positions? Some beginnings of what to do about it! In her Day 2 Keynote at 17th Cloud Expo, Sandy Carter, IBM General Manager Cloud Ecosystem and Developers, and a Social Business Evangelist, will dis... Feb. 6, 2017 01:00 AM EST Reads: 8,463

[slides] IoT and The Factory of the Future, Today By Liz McMillan IoT offers a value of almost $4 trillion to the manufacturing industry through platforms that can improve margins, optimize operations & drive high performance work teams. By using IoT technologies as a foundation, manufacturing customers are integrating worker safety with manufacturing systems, driving deep collaboration and utilizing analytics to exponentially increased per-unit margins. However, as Benoit Lheureux, the VP for Research at Gartner points out, "IoT project implementers often underestimate the complexity of IoT integration and overestimate the built-in integration capabilities... Feb. 5, 2017 07:30 PM EST Reads: 2,046

Future of Robots and Spaceflight By Tyron Stading One of the perks of working at an IP analysis software company is the fascinating info we often gather on some of the coolest modern technologies. Our recent patent research on autonomous robots and manned spaceflight provides deep insights into the present state and future strategies of players in these cutting edge industry sectors. Feb. 5, 2017 03:00 PM EST Reads: 997

[video] Personalization in the Age of IoT By Pat Romanski More and more brands have jumped on the IoT bandwagon. We have an excess of wearables – activity trackers, smartwatches, smart glasses and sneakers, and more that track seemingly endless datapoints. However, most consumers have no idea what "IoT" means. Creating more wearables that track data shouldn't be the aim of brands; delivering meaningful, tangible relevance to their users should be. We're in a period in which the IoT pendulum is still swinging. Initially, it swung toward "smart for smart's sake," and many brands remain in that corner. But many brands are also gradually opting for more ... Feb. 5, 2017 02:00 PM EST Reads: 3,334

Chris Matthieu's @ThingsExpo Keynote By Liz McMillan In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu's platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu). Feb. 5, 2017 09:00 AM EST Reads: 9,505