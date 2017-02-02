How to Address Security Measures While Testing | @CloudExpo #Cloud #Agile #Cybersecurity

@ThingsExpo Blogs

The Three Tsunamis of Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict Change is hard, and many of us procrastinate, make excuses or lag behind. Today, we simply can't. Digital technologies are no longer "nice-to-have" tools of the business - today they are the business. Digital laggards are already finding their markets disrupted and their abilities to compete overturned. As they desperately try to outrun the Darwinian effect of their slow responses, they are faced with not one but three periods - or ages - of digital transformation to navigate - disruptive transformation, hyper-digital transformation and ubiquitous transformation. Understanding these three age... Feb. 2, 2017 07:15 PM EST Reads: 778

Digital Crossfire in the App Economy By Aruna Ravichandran Brand owners are caught in a digital crossfire. From one direction comes intense competitive pressure to innovate or to at least follow very, very quickly. From the precisely opposite direction comes the potentially existential threat of an app very publicly flopping or – even worse – being very publicly revealed to jeopardize the customer's well-being. Either way, you lose brand value in a social marketplace where brand is your primary currency. What's a brand owner to do? Feb. 2, 2017 06:15 PM EST Reads: 3,588

[video] IoT with Ericsson's Esmeralda Swartz By Liz McMillan "I think that everyone recognizes that for IoT to really realize its full potential and value that it is about creating ecosystems and marketplaces and that no single vendor is able to support what is required," explained Esmeralda Swartz, VP, Marketing Enterprise and Cloud at Ericsson, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Feb. 2, 2017 06:00 PM EST Reads: 4,871

Future of Robots and Spaceflight By Tyron Stading One of the perks of working at an IP analysis software company is the fascinating info we often gather on some of the coolest modern technologies. Our recent patent research on autonomous robots and manned spaceflight provides deep insights into the present state and future strategies of players in these cutting edge industry sectors. Feb. 2, 2017 04:30 PM EST Reads: 801

Digital Transformation: Not Because It's Easy By Jason Bloomberg Digital transformation is a process, not a destination. It's a fundamental reshaping of an organization's culture that reorients it around the customer experience, business value and constant change. It's not about executing a 'digital transformation project' and finding a new normal. The essence of digital transformation is the destruction of the static state. This essence is a challenging concept to grasp, ironically, because while we talk about digital transformation, we do it through an industrial era filter. It's difficult to imagine a change of state this fundamental, so it's easier t... Feb. 2, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 826

Technology of the Year for 2016 - The Web Platform By JP Morgenthal We're starting to see predictions about what's going to be hot in enterprise technology in 2017. Cloud (yet again), Blockchain, Big Data / Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) are all among the top of the list. However, it was Krish Subrumanian's humorous tweet that started me thinking about what will be the single most important contribution from the enterprise technology community in 2016. While all the aforementioned technologies will certainly see a lot of interest and growth, they're all enabled by a Web platform. Feb. 2, 2017 11:15 AM EST Reads: 2,826

The End Game of Digital Transformation By Kevin Benedict Digital transformation requires participants to have a vision for and understanding of what they are trying to achieve and why. In fact, the lack of a clear digital strategy is the second biggest mistake companies make in digital transformation, right behind moving too slowly, according to the middle managers we surveyed. Digital strategies, however, should evolve out of a documented, enterprise-focused digital transformation "doctrine." Feb. 2, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 523

[slides] IoT Agility and Internet of Everything By Liz McMillan The emerging Internet of Everything creates tremendous new opportunities for customer engagement and business model innovation. However, enterprises must overcome a number of critical challenges to bring these new solutions to market. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Michael Martin, CTO/CIO at nfrastructure, outlined these key challenges and recommended approaches for overcoming them to achieve speed and agility in the design, development and implementation of Internet of Everything solutions within your organization. Feb. 2, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 6,046

What Is an Application Delivery Controller By Peter Silva One of the unfortunate effects of the continued evolution of the load balancer into today's application delivery controller (ADC) is that it is often too easy to forget the basic problem for which load balancers were originally created—producing highly available, scalable, and predictable application services. We get too lost in the realm of intelligent application routing, virtualized application services, and shared infrastructure deployments to remember that none of these things are possible without a firm basis in basic load balancing technology. So how important is load balancing, and how... Feb. 2, 2017 09:45 AM EST Reads: 388

[video] Ericsson's IoT Way of Thinking By Elizabeth White The buzz continues for cloud, data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) and their collective impact across all industries. But a new conversation is emerging - how do companies use industry disruption and technology enablers to lead in markets undergoing change, uncertainty and ambiguity? Organizations of all sizes need to evolve and transform, often under massive pressure, as industry lines blur and merge and traditional business models are assaulted and turned upside down. In this new data-driven world, marketplaces reign supreme while interoperability, APIs and applications deliver un... Feb. 2, 2017 07:00 AM EST Reads: 7,130

Monitoring IoT, Docker and Machine Learning By Mehdi Daoudi The year 2016 witnessed amazing progress in the field of technology – from Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented/virtual reality going mainstream, to innovations like testing the first-ever reusable rocket. The IT industry also saw a number of advancements including the rise of Cloud and serverless computing and the growing implementation of DevOps that has redefined IT operations. In this article, we look at some of the major developments expected in the world of APM for the year ahead. Feb. 2, 2017 05:00 AM EST Reads: 1,497

2017 Will Pave the Way for IoT Adoption By Steve Latham Make room for IoT. It's a necessary step to moving any business forward. What can the world expect from IoT technology in the upcoming year? IoT implementations that bring in new revenue streams and deliver real-time business insights. We'll see a rising trend in the intersect of virtualization and IoT. As the number of connected things continues to rise, it has been projected to reach 50.1 billion things in 2020, and there is estimated to be 44 trillion gigabytes of data from all those connected things—that's equal to the number of stars in the universe. It's incredible! As the number of con... Feb. 2, 2017 04:45 AM EST Reads: 1,323

WebRTCSummit Blog Launched By @ThingsExpo By Carmen Gonzalez SYS-CON Media announced today that @WebRTCSummit Blog, the largest WebRTC resource in the world, has been launched. @WebRTCSummit Blog offers top articles, news stories, and blog posts from the world's well-known experts and guarantees better exposure for its authors than any other publication. @WebRTCSummit Blog can be bookmarked ▸ Here @WebRTCSummit conference site can be bookmarked ▸ Here Feb. 2, 2017 04:00 AM EST Reads: 12,069

[video] Matrix' John Woolf on 'IoT and WebRTC' By Elizabeth White "Matrix is an ambitious open standard and implementation that's set up to break down the fragmentation problems that exist in IP messaging and VoIP communication," explained John Woolf, Technical Evangelist at Matrix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held Nov 4–6, 2014, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Feb. 2, 2017 12:45 AM EST Reads: 11,935

Don't Call Big Data Dead – You'd be Dead Wrong By Jeffrey Abbott You can call me bias, or out of touch, but over the past two years, I've been reading articles and blogs about how Big Data is going away, dying, or already dead. So what changed? Is Big Data falling into Gartner's dreaded trough of disillusionment? Did someone discover that predictive analytics could have a butterfly effect and change the course of history and hence, we should abandon these voodoo analytics practices? Did we figure out that we actually don't have enough data to call it "Big" data? Did we already finish analyzing all the data and we're all done? Or… are the people calling it ... Feb. 1, 2017 05:00 PM EST Reads: 1,182

Delivering Strong User Experiences By Mehdi Daoudi Given the increasing reliance on digital systems to accomplish many everyday tasks, there's no denying the performance — specifically, speed, and reliability — of these systems is critical to ensuring end users will have a positive experience. At the forefront are industry giants like Google and Facebook, which are constantly pushing the limits of speed through innovative delivery techniques. While consumers welcome endeavors like Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Project and Facebook's Instant Articles, they also raise the bar for all internet companies. In this environment, companies ... Feb. 1, 2017 03:00 PM EST Reads: 975

Data Is a New Currency By William Schmarzo Has anyone not heard this phrase yet? This analogy was first presented by Clive Humby at the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), Senior Marketers Summit at Kellogg School in 2006. If you have been following and or are active in the analytics and data science community, I am sure that you have, and honestly I would hope so. This was not the first time we heard the phrase "data is the new oil," and it certainly will not be the last.Interestingly enough this exclamation is actually at least ten years old. For example, marketing commentator Michael Palmer blogged back in 2006: "Data is just... Feb. 1, 2017 12:00 PM EST Reads: 1,190

What Is Load Balancing? By Peter Silva The entire intent of load balancing is to create a system that virtualizes the "service" from the physical servers that actually run that service. A more basic definition is to balance the load across a bunch of physical servers and make those servers look like one great big server to the outside world. There are many reasons to do this, but the primary drivers can be summarized as "scalability," "high availability," and "predictability." Feb. 1, 2017 11:00 AM EST Reads: 1,106

The App's Eye View of 2017 By AppNeta Blog Our outlook for the year in technology is pretty rosy. Businesses of all stripes are getting more agile and more cloud-savvy. They're using SaaS apps and cloud services for all kinds of workloads, discovering new capabilities as cloud technology matures. IT teams are looking at the big picture to help users have better experiences. We hear from customers that they're working on modernizing their networks and getting control and visibility of their infrastructure, wherever it's deployed. It's all part of how IT is adapting to a new cloud world as their role changes to keep up. Feb. 1, 2017 10:00 AM EST Reads: 1,448