Server Provisioning | @DevOpsSummit @Automic @CAinc #DevOps #APM

FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2017 Predictions By Antonella Corno Cloud usage continues to gain momentum across all industries. In a recent FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2017 Predictions report, IDC predicted that between 60 percent and 70 percent of all software, services and technology spending will be on the cloud by 2020. With this increase in cloud usage comes a corresponding need for employees with cloud skills. Supply has not kept pace with demand, however. The State of Cloud Readiness Study 2016 found that 53 percent of IT leaders are struggling to acquire the necessary skills to support cloud initiatives within their organizations, while almost hal... Apr. 8, 2017 08:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,403

Is Blockchain an Enabler of Data Monetization? By William Schmarzo Special thanks for the help on this blog to the coolest, most hip group of industry experts that I have ever met: the Pathfinders. The Pathfinders is an elite forces group of master system engineers inside of Dell EMC who tackle our customers' most difficult and inspiring challenges. I am honored to be part of that club! Suppose an autonomous vehicle learns of a more efficient route and wants sell this knowledge to other autonomous cars for a fee (using blockchain to handle machine to machine transaction). Suppose the autonomous vehicle could start to monetize itself; to self-fund its own op... Apr. 8, 2017 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,239

Natural Language Processing By William Schmarzo "Apophenia is the propensity to see patterns in random data." We encounter it all the time in the real world. Examples include gamblers who see patterns in how the cards are being dealt or investors who imagine patterns in the movement of certain stocks, or basketball fans who believe that their favorite player has the "hot hand." But apophenia has no place in the world of data science, especially when data science is trying to help us make better decisions about critical things such as the quality of healthcare, where to allocate police resources, ensuring that our airplanes operate effectiv... Apr. 8, 2017 05:45 PM EDT Reads: 714

The Convergence of Identities and the IoT By Jim Kaskade Anyone who knows me, knows that I'm extremely passionate about opportunities involving Internet of Things (IoT) – or should I call it Identity of Things – and what it will bring to end-consumers and businesses alike! The industry of connected devices is growing at a breakneck speed and consumers are getting more and more excited as they learn about the ever-expanding possibilities. But are brands preparing themselves properly for IoT? Do they know the complexities involved? Apr. 8, 2017 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,454

Internet Privacy 2017 | What You Need to Know By Shelly Palmer There has never been a reasonable expectation of online privacy, and there never will be. Regardless of what you may have recently heard about joint resolutions or nullifications, nothing has changed. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have always had the right to use your data as they see fit, within a few Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) parameters. This has not changed. And you have given FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) the right to use your data as they see fit (with a few privacy policy exceptions and within the few aforementioned FTC ... Apr. 8, 2017 12:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,211

Can Alexa Lie? By Shelly Palmer There was a recent tabloid piece featuring a video of a woman asking Alexa if it was connected to the CIA. At the time, the Echo Dot she was speaking to did not respond to the question. She asked a few times, and each time the Echo was silent. Conspiracy theorists weighed in. It was an amusing video, but the Daily Mail's clickbait headline raises a legitimate question: Can Alexa lie? According to Amazon, you can "use the Alexa Voice Service (AVS) to add intelligent voice control to any connected product that has a microphone and speaker." Alexa uses machine learning to help it recognize what ... Apr. 8, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,748

Analyzing Retail Through Digital Lenses By Kevin Benedict In 2016, total worldwide retail sales reached $22 trillion, of which digital commerce makes up $1.9 trillion, or 8.7% of the total. While the majority of retail sales still occur in brick-and-mortar stores, overall growth is predominantly driven by digital commerce, which was expected to expand rapidly worldwide at a 23.7% growth rate in 2016, and by 2020 to represent 14.6% of total retail spending of $27 trillion. Of course, digital commerce numbers vary depending on the product category. Online sales penetration for many product types - electronics, apparel, furniture, home improvement, etc... Apr. 8, 2017 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,284

The Role of Digital Thinking By Kevin Benedict Digital leaders think differently about the role and value of digital technologies, including the ability of these tools to enable competitive advantage in the form of revenue growth, and positively impact work and jobs. As a result, leaders are developing more aggressive technology plans and strategies than digital laggards. Apr. 8, 2017 07:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,831

Great Expectations: Digital Transformation By Dynatrace Blog Digital transformation is happening everywhere. It starts with an expectation that whatever an organization does in the real world is supported by—and expands through—its digital presence. As the process continues, digital transformation should drive innovative ways to engage customers, get the most from resources and differentiate its way into completely new markets. All these great expectations come from both within and outside an organization, and can add up to a big challenge for any team. According to MIT Sloan Management Review, "Preparing for a digital future is no easy task. It means ... Apr. 7, 2017 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 2,308

Digital Transformation: Two Words Don't Fit All By Jyoti Bansal Digital transformation. It's only two simple words, but in the increasingly complex, customer-centric enterprise IT landscape, it's a phrase that carries multiple meanings — to the point where some would probably observe, tongue-in-cheek, that it doesn't mean anything anymore. It'd be hard to argue that "digital transformation" hasn't been pushed into buzzword territory by those of us who write about business IT, but I feel like that speaks more of the concept's genuine relevance and importance to the success of today's digital first enterprises than just simple hype. The sports media talks ... Apr. 7, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 2,395

[video] Interoute's Digital Transformation By Yeshim Deniz "My role is working with customers, helping them go through this digital transformation. I spend a lot of time talking to banks, big industries, manufacturers working through how they are integrating and transforming their IT platforms and moving them forward," explained William Morrish, General Manager Product Sales at Interoute, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 18th Cloud Expo, held June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Apr. 6, 2017 08:45 PM EDT Reads: 5,208

IT in the Age of Digital Transformation By Dynatrace Blog Next month will mark the 47th anniversary of Apollo 13. The film that recounts the story is a favorite of mine, probably because it so masterfully captures the incredible suspense, fear, and hope felt by people everywhere, that I personally recall very well. I also know how an organization's digital transformation can generate similar reactions! Apollo 13 was likely a casualty of the space program's incredibly aggressive schedule. NASA, with U.S. political and military leaders, was motivated by competition from the U.S.S.R. and fear of the potential consequences of not being first. Urgency oft... Apr. 3, 2017 08:45 PM EDT Reads: 3,276

How Digital Disruption Demands Hybrid IT By Dana Gardner Trends as Internet of things (IoT), distributed IT, data sovereignty requirements, and pervasive security concerns are combining to challenge how IT operates. Thanks to adoption of hybrid IT, tech organizations are shifting to become strategists and internal service providers. To help us define a new ideology for hybrid IT, we're joined by Neil Thurston, Chief Technologist for the Hybrid IT Practice at Logicalis Group in the UK. The discussion is moderated by Dana Gardner, Principal Analyst at Interarbor Solutions. Apr. 2, 2017 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,985

Big Data Without the Insight? By Automic Blog The Big Bang Theory is the pre-eminent explanation for the origins of the universe. It proposes, from an explosion of atoms, the universe rapidly expanded and in doing so created everything we know. But it did so in an erratic, haphazard and unstructured way. For every life form, an infinite amount of inhospitable desolate galaxies, planets and black holes were also created. Big Data is often associated with the birth of what is known as the Third Generation of IT and many are now at a crossroads: Do they continue down the current path, hoping to stumble upon a planet Earth as they navigate a... Apr. 2, 2017 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,630

Basics of IoT: Part 1 Data Analytics By Steve Latham Today, it seems like we're reading about more advanced and intelligent kiosk implementations across every industry. Whether it is in healthcare with the medication disposal kiosks, Walgreens introduced last fall in 14 locations across Indiana, or it's the new self-service devices at McDonald's for automating ordering. Even sporting and entertainment venues are getting in the game by introducing kiosks and integrated mobile solutions to bring new levels of play and competition to sports such as golf and bowling. Managing data flowing to and from these devices back to the enterprise can be compl... Apr. 2, 2017 11:00 AM EDT Reads: 2,536

Doctrines and Strategies for a Digital Age By Kevin Benedict Technologies help us deliver on a business strategy. Without a strategy, there is no rationale for deploying technologies. In addition, there is no rationale for digital transformation, unless there is a need for business transformation. If you believe this as we do, then strategy development will be a priority. Strategies, however, are developed under the guidance of a doctrine. The purpose of a doctrine is to create a high level understanding of what we we want to achieve with our strategy, and the concepts that must be employed to achieve it. An organization's doctrine will guide strat... Apr. 1, 2017 11:45 AM EDT Reads: 2,577

Technology for a Cashless Society By Jnan Dash I happened to be in India last November when prime minister Modi announced the demonetization program, where 86% of the currency in the form of two paper bills (Rs. 500 and 1000 denomination) were made defunct. People were given time to deposit their existing currencies in the bank. Those who had unusually high volume of such currencies were supposed to declare the legal source or face stiff penalties such as 60-75% tax. The goal was to catch the money hoarders and black marketers who avoid paying taxes on such undeclared money. Mar. 31, 2017 02:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,738

Blockchain: Byzantine Generals By Ed Featherston When discussing disruptive technologies, the topic of blockchain inevitably enters the conversation. Gartner recently listed blockchain as one of the 'Key platform-enabling technologies to track.' Approximately $1.4B has been invested in blockchain just this year, according to PwC executive Seamus Cushley. IBM announced this week a Blockchain-as-a-Service Enterprise offering at their Interconnect Conference. While there is a lot of 'hype vs reality' discussions going on, there is no arguing that blockchain is being taken very seriously across industries and cannot be ignored. Mar. 31, 2017 02:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,967

Digital Thinking: Learning from the Best By Kevin Benedict George Lucas, creator of Star Wars, once said, "You can't do it unless you can imagine it." Inour latest research on the future state of work in the retail sector, we find many industry executives struggling to imagine where the future is leading them and their organizations, not to mention the role digital technologies will play along the way. Traditional retailers are challenged by rapidly emerging new business models, such as Amazon Go and Facebook's launch of its digital commerce platform, Marketplace. Moreover, pioneering companies in the sharing economy (i.e., Uber) are expanding from... Mar. 30, 2017 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,858