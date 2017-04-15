Top Continuous Integration Tools | @DevOpsSummit @Stackify #DevOps #AI #CD

Top Continuous Integration Tools

By Angela Stringfellow

Poorly managed development projects are bound to crash eventually. It's likely happened to you a dozen of times already. While writing code can be a lot of fun, managing code and dependencies can quickly become a maze of its own when you're dealing with the continuous growth of your codebase and feature branches. At Stackify, we aim to make the lives of developers easier (and less frazzling). One way to de-stress your work is with the aid of continuous integration tools.

Continuous Integration came as an adoption of a more refined programming practice, which aims to help developers with preventing serious integration pitfalls. As you continue to build your project, there are more things to integrate, and back-tracking can quickly become a time-consuming chore. CI Tools automate many tedious tasks and make it easier to quickly backtrack before you end up releasing a disaster, all while keeping a neat and tidy record of the growth of your project.

AWS and ThoughtWorks have done a great job at creating detailed documentations of how CI works and why you need it:

Below, we've rounded up 51 leading tools and software in the field of Continuous Integration. Some are core CI tools and others play nice with other tools to make CI even better, and many integrate seamlessly with the other tools and processes you've come to know and love (no breaking up with your favorite IDE required). Note: The following 51 CI tools are listed in no particular order.

1. Jenkins

@JenkinsCI

Jenkins is the number one open-source project for automating your projects. With thousands of plugins to choose from, Jenkins can help teams to automate any task that would otherwise put a time-consuming strain on your software team. Common uses include building projects, running tests, bug detection, code analysis, and project deployment.

Key Features:

Jenkins works as a standalone CI server, or you can turn it into a continuous delivery platform for virtually any of your projects

Pre-built packages for Unix, Windows, and OS X ensures an easy installation process

A web interface that can be used to quickly configure your server

Custom plugins for build and source code management, administrative tasks, user interface, and platforms

Deployable across a network of machines, improving performance of builds and tests

Large community with leading software brands involved in development

Cost: Open Source

2. Travis



@travisci

Travis CI is a CI platform that automates the process of software testing and deployment of applications. It's built as a platform that integrates with your GitHub projects so that you can start testing your code on the fly. With customers like Facebook, Mozilla, Twitter, Heroku, and others, it's one of the leading continuous integration tools on the market.

Key Features:

Free for public open source projected on GitHub

As simple as signing up, adding a project, and you can begin testing

Bilingual support so your code runs smooth across all versions

Automated pull request verification

Works with Email, Slack, HipChat and others for easy notifications

Extended API and CMD tools for custom management

Cost: Free for open repositories, Enterprise for private

3. TeamCity



@teamcity

TeamCity from Jetbrains is an intelligent CI server solution for software environments of all sizes. With an ample amount of features integrated specifically for developers, you will not be disappointed by the level of performance that TeamCity adds to your team. Built to support modern software stacks and platforms, you can get started within minutes using pre-built installers.

Key Features:

Great support for Visual Studio; tool versioning, framework testing, code coverage, code analysis, all included without any external scripts

Intuitive foundation that can reuse settings so you don't have to duplicate your code

Comprehensive version control for structuring your project

Detailed history reports for builds, failures, and any additional changes made

TeamCity takes advantage of cloud computing by dynamically scaling out its build agents farm on Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, and VMware vSphere

Cost: Free, Business Starting at $299

4. CircleCI



@circleci

CircleCI provides a state of the art platform for integration and delivery, which has helped hundreds of thousands of teams across the globe to release their code through build automation, test automation, and a comprehensive deployment process. With a modern approach towards the needs of modern software teams, you can rest assured that CircleCI will increase productivity, scale effortlessly, and build with confidence that your team requires.

Key Features:

Create an account, add a project, and start building. The platform can grab custom settings from your code directly

Custom integration with Maven, Gradle, and other top-notch build tools

Using Django, Nose, RSpec, and countless others, CircleCI will do a stellar job at testing your code, while you're busy shipping your next product

Flawless integration with AWS, Heroku, Google Cloud, and others

CircleCI automatically uses language-specific tools like rvm and virtualenv to ensure dependencies are installed into an isolated environment

Cost: Free, Premium Starting at $50

5. Codeship



@codeship

Codeship is a hosted continuous integration platform that favors efficiency, simplicity, and speed. Your teams can use Codeship to test, build, and deploy directly from your GitHub project. It also works with Bitbucket. Codeship's concise set of features combines integration with delivery so that your code is deployed accordingly once test automation has cleared.

Key Features:

One-click signup for GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket

Highly customizable with native support for Docker instances

Efficient infrastructure that monitors and scales per your requirements

Simple config file management, getting your workflow going quickly

Simple UI for setting up workflows, while keeping a history of changes

Cost: Free, Starter Package at $49

6. GitLab CI



@GitLab

GitLab is a rapidly growing code management platform for the modern developer. It provides tools for issue management, code views, continuous integration and deployment, all within a single dashboard. From an idea to production stages, with GitLab you get to put yourself in a bird's-eye view of how your project is growing and maturing. GitLab ships pre-built packages for popular Linux distributions, it installs in minutes, has a friendly UI, and offers detailed documentation on every feature.

Key Features:

Integrated directly into the GitLab workflow

Add additional machines to scale your tests for performance

CMD build scripts allow you to program them in any language

Custom version tests to check branches individually

Manual deployment, and effortless rollback capabilities

Cost: Free for Community Edition, Enterprise Starting at $16 per user

7. Buddy



@BuddyGit

Besides the beautiful and rich user interface that Buddy web platform is rocking, you get a high-quality service for automating your development, without the complexity of using custom tools to do so. Buddy's pride is simplicity, and it shines through their automated pipeline feature which helps developers to test, build and ship their software to production quicker than ever before.

Key Features:

Custom actions for launching containers, automating deployment, and setting up monitoring

Concise philosophy of build, ship, and deploy that's inbuilt as part of the feature stack

Deploys to your favorite hosting and cloud service providers

Automated tracking algorithm with the option to rollback every time

Custom support for Grunt. Gulp, MongoDB, and MySQL

Cost: Free, Basic Starting at $49

8. Wercker



@Wercker

Wercker's CI/CD platform helps software teams to achieve their goals using Docker and microservices. Using container-specific and cloud-native automation features, teams can test and deploy their apps hassle-free. Wercker's customers praise the platform for being highly efficient towards an automated build and deployment process, making a clear distinction between errors and hiccups along the pipeline.

Key Features:

Easy configuration management using YAML

Spectacular UI of the main dashboard

Seamless support for Bitbucket and GitHub projects

Easy to setup for complex microservice architectures

Concurrent pipelines for a streamlined deployment flow

Cost: Free for Community Edition, Virtual Pipelines at $350

9. Semaphore



@semaphoreci

Semaphore CI provides cloud-based continuous integration and deployment built for speed and simplicity. With Semaphore your team can stay on top of the latest bugs and errors, way before they reach the attention of your users. With a seamless GitHub integration, your tests are automated the moment you plan to push out new code changes.

Key Features:

Custom tests for dependencies, units, code style, security, and acceptance

Custom definitions for security and style help to check each new release for compliance

Custom reviews for pull requests on GitHub or Bitbucket, automating the build process

Test multiple projects and branches simultaneously as you push new commits

Define environment variables, and add custom configuration files and SSH keys

Cost: Free for 30 Days, Business at $25 per box

10. Solano Labs



@SolanoLabs

Solano Labs prides itself over its blazing fast platform for Integration and Deployment needs. Customers have reported a significant increase (up to 100x faster) in their time-saving thanks to Solano's comprehensive tools that streamline your build testing. Solano offers solutions for SaaS companies, private corporations, and cloud-oriented businesses that want to improve the efficiency of their resources.

Key Features:

Compatible with most modern languages, including Scala and Go

Custom Debug Console for quicker debugging workflow

In-built load balancer to conclude tests across multiple servers

Dynamic distribution of tasks for increased performance

Friendly towards third-party frameworks, databases, and tools that improve development experience

Cost: Free 14-Day Trial, Premium Starting at $100

11. AppVeyor

@appveyor

AppVeyor is a Windows-only cloud-based service for testing, building, and deploying Windows applications. Windows devs use AppVeyor's comfortable technology to conclude their tests and deploy applications in the cloud or in a physical server environment. With pre-installed software like Visual Studio and your favorite SDKs, you can quickly get up and running with a solid CI environment.

Key Features:

Choose your GitHub project and go! All infrastructure provided by AppVeyor

Isolated environment for builds to keep your code neatly secure

All-in-One continuous delivery platform, nothing else necessary

SSD drives with dedicated hardware to provide blazing fast speeds

Custom team environments using granular methodologies

Cost: Basic at $29, Premium at $99

12. Assertible



@AssertibleApp

Change the way you look at quality assurance using Assertible's infrastructure for continuous testing and monitoring of your apps, websites, and API's. Assertible's strong set of features enables teams to worry less about bugs making their way into production, and rather promotes a safe testing environment where everyone has a chance to make the most out of their productive hours at work.

Key Features:

Simple deployment process for GitHub projects

Custom alerts for failed tests, through Email or Slack

Automatically run your tests when you deploy new changes to staging or production

Custom and collaborative team environment using groups

Monitor the uptime and availability of all your critical APIs

Cost: Personal is Free, Standard at $25

13. Shippable



@BeShippable

Shippable came out of the necessity to give software companies a way to accelerate their growth, without the time-consuming limits of manual labor. Shippable is an integrated platform that's built with a single purpose to help teams streamline the process of pushing apps to production, apps that have been tested and built for security and stability. Shippable's mission is to level the playing field by commoditizing custom built CI/CD platforms that companies like Facebook and Amazon rely on and enable every business to evolve faster.

Key Features:

Acts as a unified platform that combines continuous integration, automation, and deployment

Supports any of your favorite languages, software tools, and cloud providers

Policy-driven permissions enable separation of duties for security and compliance

Custom YML configs that are versioned through Git

Built with Docker in mind, meaning you can get up and running in a fraction of minutes

Custom reports for testing and code coverage; get a visual taste of your code environment

Cost: Free, and Premium at $25; Server options available for teams

14. Nevercode



@nevercodeHQ

Nevercode is a cloud-based CI and CD server that automates the process of building, testing and distributing mobile applications. It requires zero assistance from human personnel, making it highly flexible and reliable at the same time. While many mobile app developers are struggling to set up and maintain their CI workflow, you won't have to worry about any of that using Nevercode's direct approach.

Key Features:

Automated build process for any new code commits

Custom Unit and UI tests using an emulator, or actual hardware if necessary

Integration with common app development tools to provide a familiar development experience

Your signing keys, passwords, and other sensitive data are stored encrypted using state-of-the-art cryptography

Deploy apps to your favorite App Stores automatically

Cost: Free Hobby Plan, Freelance at $43. Enterprise Starting at $263 and $571 for rapidly growing companies.

15. Bamboo



@Atlassian

Bamboo is a CI server being used by software teams across the globe to automate the process of release management for applications and general software, allowing teams to establish a streamlined pipeline of build delivery. Bamboo gives developers a chance to automate their build and test processes, in turn freeing up time that can be spent improving the product itself. Mobile developers can deploy their apps back to the Apple Store or Google Play automatically.

Key Features:

Use Bamboo with your favorite stack, including Docker, AWS, and S3; it works out of the box with your favorite coding language

Custom deployment projects to archive the history of each of your release version

Fix critical bugs quickly using custom agents that can be assigned for immediate builds

Detailed outline of your code history before you deploy, helping you understand the progress you're making

Compatible with Bitbucket and JIRA for a comprehensive CI experience

With per-environment permissions, developers and QA can deploy to their own environments on demand while production stays locked down

Cost: $10 for Small Teams; $800 for Growing Teams

16. GoCD



@goforcd

GoCD is an open-source continuous delivery server, ideal for automating and streamlining your cycle of builds, tests, and production releases. Built for individual teams and growing businesses alike, GoCD provides a business continuity concept that lets you set up multiple servers to keep your data available in the case of an emergency. Enterprise plans are available through the founding company, which is ThoughtWorks.

Key Features:

Value Stream Map to monitor changes as they are being pushed in commits

Custom triggers to manually save functional versions of your apps

Understand why your builds break with an extensive test reporting pipeline

Analyze broken pipelines through build comparison; files, and commits

Custom template system for configuration reuse

Cost: Open Source

17. PHPCI



@php_ci

While PHPCI doesn't compare to the functionality that of Jenkins, it is a simple and easy to use continuous integration platform for PHP developers. With the fast integration of Bitbucket, GitHub, and local environment, you can have your integration process streamlined as quickly as necessary. If PHP is your daily bread and butter, then PHPCI will ensure that you're deploying apps that have survived the test of stability that PHPCI provides.

Key Features:

Custom plugin support for popular tools and frameworks; Composer, Lint, MySQL, etc.

Create a demo environment using test databases

Individual directory-based plugin support

Run builds using workers, daemons, or cron jobs

Cost: Open Source

18. Distelli



@distelli

Distelli is a growing startup from Seattle that plans to change the way that devops are deploying to their servers, providing an integrated cloud-based service for doing so. With investors like Andreessen Horowitz on-board, Distelli specializes in deployment to Kubernetes, whether it's hosted on the cloud or your own physical location. A stunning cluster management dashboard lets the team build and connect clusters from anywhere while having the ability to manage them all from a single dashboard.

Key Features:

Easy setup through using Distelli Agents

Works with any server; private, public, physical

Distelli is integrated with an industry trusted process manager - Supervisor - and reports the health of your application and processes

Easily group servers into environments for fast and easy testing

Distelli is designed to provide complete audibility and detailed insight into the who deployed what to which server

Cost: Free, $39 for Teams; $119 for Growing Business

19. FinalBuilder



@FinalBuilder

FinalBuilder from Vsoft is a Windows software for automating your build process. Despite being efficient to use by itself, it can integrate with any of your favorite CI servers, including Jenkins. The key advantage of FinalBuilder is its flexible graphics interface that provides a straight-to-the-point visual outline of your build process. It can often take a long time to evolve a batch file or script to the point where it is reliable enough for use, whereas automating the build process with an automated build tool such as FinalBuilder is quick and easy.

Key Features:

Massive library of predefined actions that will improve the automation of your build processes

Integrate use of Windows scheduling to schedule your builds on consistent basis

Conditional statements to handle local errors

Custom build reports through email; automates log collection and notifications

Support for version control using popular systems

Cost: Starting at $599 for Professional, and $359 for Standard. $5000+ for Large Teams

20. Hudson



@hudsonci

Hudson CI is written in Java based on servlet containers such as Tomcat and GlassFish. Hudson seamlessly supports your favorite SCM tools, the likes of Git, CVS and Subversion. Builds can be started by various means, including scheduling via a cron-like mechanism, building when other builds have completed, and by requesting a specific build URL.

Key Features:

Simple web interface for setting up configurations

Custom permalinks structure for easy linking to your build results

Comprehensive monitoring system for real-time notifications and updates

Hudson can distribute build/test loads to multiple computers

Supports industry software for builds, unit testing, code analysis, security, and more

You can browse or write your own plugins to extend native functionality

Cost: Open Source

21. Buildkite



@buildkite

Buildkite has been in the business for the last four years, providing software developers and their respective teams with an easy way to create a self-hosted CI environment. The tool was initially born out of the frustration of the founder, who saw that there's clear lack of self-hosted CI solutions that provide effortless functionality at a fair price. Today, developers acknowledge the fast performance that Buildkite provides.

Key Features:

Limitless choice of languages and toolchains you can use

Native support for Docker containers, but also for Unix, Windows and OS X systems

Control your versions using GitHub, GitLab, or any version control tool of your choice

Distributed agents help you get the most out of your machine performance

Web interface for triggering build pipelines

Your code is never leaked and stays on-site, even after connecting with platforms like GitHub

Cost: $15 per user, per month

22. CruiseControl

CruiseControl is an open-source framework built with Java that oversees your continuous build process. It comes equipped with a flexible web dashboard to overview the details of your builds. At its core, it's a continuous integration platform that can improve the process of developing software. Through plugins, devs can extend their workflow beyond the basic functionality.

Key Features:

Custom build loop for build cycles

JSP reporting for managing build results

GUI interface for creating visual outputs of build status

Cost: Open Source

23. Integrity

Integrity is a simple Ruby-built CI server that builds, tests, and verifies your code as soon as you publish new commits. The settings are easy to navigate and simple enough for teams of all sizes to get up and running.

Key Features:

Custom notifications using Campfire, Email, Shell, TCP, and more

Installation takes a few lines on the command line shell

Deploys with Thin, Unicorn, and supports Reverse Proxy web servers

Cost: Open Source

24. QuickBuild



@PMEaseQB

QuickBuild is a powerful platform for CI and CD streamlining. Utilizing a fast, performance-oriented core system, it gives software teams a reliable solution for creating custom scripts to manage override rules and includes a ton of useful variables for better deployment workflows. QuickBuild, although providing an open-source environment, is best recognized for its Enterprise-level plan, which comes with a premium support console where those with a license can get a more thorough understanding of their infrastructure.

Key Features:

Build proofing to check for bugs before committing to production

Create custom build reports in real-time

Design complex build workflow visually, with drag and drop support

Custom parallel agents for queueing steps in a scalable way

Quick and easy import/export of configuration files using a neat web interface

Cloning for all projects and builds with a single click

Cost: Free with Open Source License; $3600 for Enterprise License

25. UrbanCode



@UrbanCode

UrbanCode from IBM is built to be used by serious software companies that require a concise integration of tools for managing complex builds, which cannot be managed effectively through the use of low-level tools. Thousands of big corporations across the world are using uBuild to solve their most complex build requirements. In Agile development, uBuild is used to automate Continuous Integration builds, nightly builds, automated unit or functional tests, deployments, releases, or any other process in the application lifecycle.

Key Features:

Concise project templates for managing a range of configurations

The platform stores all data history so that it can later be turned into a visual data report of global activity

Pluggable environment allows you to use external (or custom built internally) tools to compliment your workflow

Manage your dependencies based on custom changes you make to the project outline

Cost: Free Trial; contact for a quote

26. Gump

The Apache Foundation doesn't hold back when it comes to pushing out great products, and Gump is definitely among the better ones; it's an open-source CI system that provides building and testing capabilities for Java projects. At the core of Gump is a valuable tool to provide developers with a way to ensure their projects are functional and compatible at all levels of development.

Key Features:

Gump is unique in that it builds and compiles software against the latest development versions of those projects

Written in Python

Nightly builds

Newsgroup notification for failed builds

Cost: Open Source

27. Chef



@chef

Chef has been providing software engineers with a reliable configuration management platform for the last eight years. Written with Erlang and Ruby, the main aim of Chef is to provide an automated environment for how your infrastructure is managed, deployed, and configured - regardless of the size of your network. Chef can be effortlessly integrated with cloud services, physical servers, and hybrid solutions.

Key Features:

In-build development kit with a set of tools to automate your code infrastructure

Transfer your apps among cloud locations with ease

Multi-manageable capabilities for managing cloud and physical servers

Host your server API with Chef to provide a hardened layer of uptime guarantee

Cost: Open Source with Business plans available (contact for a quote)

28. Strider

Strider's an Open Source CI & CD platform written with NodeJS and JavaScript that integrates MongoDB as the back-end database storage. Strider gains popularity among developers for its ability to enable the creation of custom testing servers, which are direct clones of the production environment.

Key Features:

Connects with GitHub, Gitlab, and Bitbucket for automated tests

Developers can use existing, or code their own plugins to extend features

Easily deploys to Heroku for continuous deployment

A well-organized Webhooks feature to add additional software functionality

Extensive internal API with clear documentation

Cost: Open Source

29. Buildbot

Buildbot is a Python-built CI testing framework, highly acclaimed among companies like Mozilla and Chromium. Buildbot's primary function is to act as a bridge for concluding automated tests and builds. Buildbot supports not just continuous-integration testing but also automation of complex build systems, application deployment, and management of sophisticated software-release processes.

Key Features:

Run your builds from a selection of workers

Custom build status notifications through Email, The Web, and similar options

Firewalled workers will work if permissions for checkout are enabled

Watch builds in real-time, get an estimate of time it's going to take to complete

Custom history records for warnings, lints, compile times, and similar build data

Cost: Open Source

30. BuildMaster

@Inedo

BuildMaster, from the hard working folks at Inedo, is an app release automation platform. It puts together the powerful capabilities of build management and ARA to create an automated process of continuous integration, database changes, and build deployments. As a web-based tool, it is easy to start using, and all features are ready to go at just a single click away. Configuration is achieved solely through the web user interface, so you don't have to deal with script configurations.

Key Features:

Code pipelines that can bridge Visual and JSON

Reuse code/scripts across all builds of your apps

Monitor database activity to protect sensitive data

Custom event listeners that monitor actions and/or operations

Flexible integration with your favorite issue tracking software

Cost: Enterprise Edition Starting at $1,995 for 10 Users; Express is Free

31. Puppet



@puppetize

Puppet's platform is built to manage the configs of Unix and Windows systems. As software, it's an Open-Source config management tool. Puppet gives developers a way to deliver and operate their software regardless of its origin. Using Puppet's manifest, you can declare the over frame framework for your infrastructure and apps that you're building, which gives you a model to use Puppet against for testing, sharing, and deploying changes.

Key Features:

Custom Puppet agents and consoles that consolidate your CI process

Thousands of free-to-use modules to rapid development

Works alongside the likes of Git and Jenkins seamlessly for a truly automated experience

Security principles based on compliance

Puppet makes it possible to manage nearly any IP-connected device

Cost: Free Trial, $3,000 (500 nodes) and up

32. Continuum

@apachecontinuum

An enterprise-ready continuous integration server, Apache Continuum offers time-saving tools such as automated builds, release management, and everything you need to streamline continuous development.

Key Features:

Role-based security

Scheduled and forced build

Integrates with popular build tools and source control management systems

Automated builds

Release management

Cost: Open Source

33. Visual Studio Team Services

@VSTeam

Visual Studio Team Services helps teams plan better, code together, and ship faster. You can code in any IDE and language, for any target platform, integrating your favorite tools from the marketplace to create your ideal development environment.

Key Features:

Kanban and scrum boards

Unlimited Git and TFVC repos

Hosted builds

Automated release pipelines

Test and build commits before merging code

Built-in tasks and templates for setting up CI and CD to an Azure web app

Cost: Free Trial for Team Foundation Server, get started with the Cloud Service free

34. Continua CI

@FinalBuilder

An affordable, scalable continuous integration server, Continua CI offers an intuitive user interface and supports a variety of tools you already use, such as Visual Studio, MSBuild, Ant, Nant, Rake, Git, and more.

Key Features:

Detects changes in your source against your business logic

Automatically runs builds

Advanced workflow editor

Try & Catch statements, looping, and conditional statements

Distribute builds over multiple agents

Separate builds into different configurations

Issue tracker and notifications

Cost: Unlimited Project, Unlimited Configurations, Unlimited Users Free, Additional builds start at $199

35. CABIE

CABIE is a continuous automated build and integration environment written in Perl. It's been around and actively in use for more than seven years, making it one of the most established CI tools, particularly among Open Source options.

Key Features:

Written in easy-to-understand Perl

Command line interface to support scripting

Web interface

Rapid email build notification

MySQL support

Pre/Post/PostPost/Fail triggers

Centralized Collector for jobs running on multiple servers

Complete audit trail

Support for ANY build called from the command-line

Client/server command redirection

Cost: Open Source

36. Meister

@openmake

OpenMake Software is a DevOps continuous delivery platform designed for Agile methodologies, offering continuous delivery tools that enable dev teams to go the "last mile" in Agile. Meister accelerates continuous integration by using build automation to manage, control, and speed up the software compile and link process.

Key Features:

Eliminates friction in the CD pipeline

Build acceleration

Hundreds of compiler plugins

Reproducible builds both inside and outside the IDE

Dependency management

Build script generation and audits

Cost: Free for small teams; Flexible "Pay as You Grow" enterprise pricing starting at $1,000 per application per year

37. Vexor

@VexorCI

Vexor.io is a cloud continuous integration service offering unlimited parallelism with pay-per-minute, as-you-go pricing.

Key Features:

Easily parallelize your test suite

GitHub, Bitbucket, and Gitlab integration

Docker-friendly

Eliminate pending and queued builds

Cost: $0.15 per minute, 100 free minutes per month

38. Drone.io

@droneio

A continuous delivery platform built on Docker, Drone.io features a comprehensive plugin marketplace to allow developers to create custom configurations that best support their development needs.

Key Features:

Supports GitHub, GitHub Enterprise, Bitbucket, GitLab and more

Create custom plugins to integrate with your provider of choice

Works with any language, database, or service that runs inside a Docker container

Matrix builds for testing code against multiple languages, OSs, databases, and more

Simple installation and maintenance

Isolated builds in Docker containers

Cost: Open Source

39. Buildout

Buildout is a Python-based build system enabling you to create, assemble, and deploy applications from multiple parts - even parts not Python-based. Easily create a buildout configuration and reproduce the same software later with Buildout.

Key Features:

Build Zope/Plone applications

Use from local development instance to production server with a single buildout

Build and deployment management

Cost: Open Source

40. easyCIS

easyCIS aims to provide a simple solution to the problems associated with integration, build, and management. An intuitive and easy-to-use system, easyCIS is independent of development methodologies, meaning you can use it regardless of your working style.

Key Features:

Complete setup and administration over web interface

No build scripts required

Project groups, branch trees, dependency trees

Use build tasks from parent projects

Continuous integration and manual build

Automatically copies build artifacts from dependent projects across build servers

Manually trigger project integration

Forcing project integration including dependencies

Cost: Open Source

41. Flosum

@FlosumALM

The only native release management solution for Salesforce, Flosum provides application lifecycle management for Salesforce developers, complete with executive dashboards offering total visibility and more.

Key Features:

Comprehensive governance through automated controls

Compliance for healthcare and financial companies

Automatic rollback to avoid catastrophic mistakes

Continuous integration for rapid software delivery

Track every change across the complete delivery chain

Cost: Free Trial; contact for a quote

42. XL Deploy

@XLDeploy

XL Deploy is a XebiaLabs offering, working best when paired with Jenkins for a consistent way to package and deploy your applications from Jenkins to all your target platforms. You get complete control for automating and scaling your deployment process with much less hassle.

Key Features:

Models automates and manages the deployment process

Automatically deploys applications to diverse, complex environments

Enforces standard, repeatable processes

Integrates with your existing environment and tools

Dashboard with deployment analytics

XL Release (sister product) manages advanced pipelines with ease

Cost: Free trial, contact for a quote

43. Codefresh

A Docker-native CI and CD platform, Codefresh helps you instantly build, test and deploy Docker images, running the entire container lifecycle from start to finish.

Key Features:

Builds Docker images for every change in a branch or pull request

Can monitor your Git repository or be triggered from any CI service

Continuous unit, integration, and UI testing

Share new feature implementations with your team

Can auto-deploy at the end of any build process

Cost: Open Source, free for 1 build; pricing starts at $99/month for 3 builds

44. MidVision Rapid Deploy

@RapidDeployTM

A powerful application development and release automation tool, MidVision Rapid Deploy is built for DevOps teams and enterprise CD. Delivering consistent high-volume deployments, Rapid Deploy is the robust tool enterprise developers need to support rapid development.

Key Features:

Automated processes such as discovery of configuration, provisioning of environments, software deployment, and more

No-code software platform

Simple, graphical task flow editor

Graphical pipeline to coordinate all aspects of your release

Cost: Free Community Edition for use on 5 nodes or fewer; contact for a quote

45. Cake

@cakebuildnet

Cake is a cross-platform build automation system that helps you compile code, copy files and folders, run unit tests, compress files and build NuGet packages with ease.

Key Features:

Built on Roslyn and Mono compiler

Write your build scripts in C#

Available on Windows, Linux, and OS X

Build on your own machine or build on CI systems with the same Cake functionality

Supports MSBuild, MSTest, xUnit, NUnit, NuGet, ILMerge, WiX, and SignTool

Cost: Open Source

46. Magnum CI

@ci_magnum

A hosted continuous integration and delivery platform, Magnum CI is made for private repositories. It integrates with your favorite code hosting provider including GitHub, Bitbucket, Gitlab, and more.

Key Features:

Easy integration with code hosting services

Customize build steps with your own commands

Supports the most popular languages and databases

Check code for dependencies automatically

Alerts you when your libraries are out of date or code coverage is low

Cost: Currently in public beta; pricing plans to be announced soon

47. Buddybuild

@buddybuild

Buddybuild helps you ship apps faster with continuous integration, continuous deployment, and user feedback tools for iOS and Android development teams.

Key Features:

Unit and UI testing

Actionable bug reports from users

Flexible continuous delivery

Customizable workflows

Mobile integration platform for iOS and Android

Cost: Pricing by plan, starting at $219/month for 3 concurrent builds

48. Phabricator

@phabricator

Phabricator provides all the applications your project needs in a single tool. Discuss, plan, code, review, and test from the same interface with this feature-rich tool suite.

Key Features:

Pre-commit code review with Differential

Supports Git, Mercurial, and SVN

Audit source code

Customizable task management

Phriction, a document Wiki, to document ideas, notes, and more

Workboards and sprints

Chat channels

Business rules

Command line tools

API

Cost: Free up to 5 users; paid plans start at $20/user/month

49. Spinnaker

@spinnakerio

An open-source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform for releasing rapid software changes with confidence, Spinnaker is a highly configurable, safe tool to speed development and leverages industry best practices out of the box.

Key Features:

Integrates with a variety of cloud providers

Integrates with Jenkins and Travis

Support for messaging through Slack, Hipchat, email, and more

Cluster management

Deployment management

Cost: Open Source

50. Bitrise

@Bitrise

Bitrise offers mobile continuous integration and delivery with dozens of integrations for seamless operation with the services you already know and love. Build apps with Bitrise for iOS, Android, and Xamarin with consistency, confidence, and speed.

Key Features:

Craft powerful workflows for every development stage

Configure integrations in an intuitive UI

Every build runs in its own virtual machine for security

Hosted environment

Over-the-air app deployment

GitHub pull request support

Cost: Bitrise provides open source tools and a hosted CI service priced at $50/concurrent build

51. OctopusDeploy

@OctopusDeploy

OctopusDeploy works with your build server to automate releases of ASP .NET applications and Windows services. OctopusDeploy enables reliable, secure, and automated releases into several different environments - including test, staging, and production - both on-premises and in the cloud. Instead of replacing your source control and build servers, OctopusDeploy takes over where they leave off, taking your build artifacts and configuring and distributing them to all machines and environments you need them to run on.

Key Features:

Pulls and compiles code from your source control system

Handles build-related tasks such as static code analysis

Runs unit tests and tracks code coverage over time

Integrates with JetBrains TeamCity and Microsoft Team Foundation Server

Comprehensive REST API and a .NET client library

Intuitive dashboard shows which versions are deployed to which environments

Deploy on-premises or to the cloud

Configurations and scripting

Enable self-service deployments

Cost: Free for small teams, even for commercial use. Professional plans start at $700; Enterprise plans start at $5,000/year.

The post Top Continuous Integration Tools: 51 Tools to Streamline Your Development Process, Boost Quality, and Enhance Accuracy appeared first on Stackify.

