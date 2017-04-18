DevSecOps on Fire | @DevOpsSummit #DevOps #Serverless #AI #DevSecOps

@ThingsExpo Blogs

The Most Influential IIoT Brand in the World By Elizabeth White @ThingsExpo has been named the Most Influential 'Smart Cities - IIoT' Account and @BigDataExpo has been named fourteenth by Right Relevance (RR), which provides curated information and intelligence on approximately 50,000 topics. In addition, Right Relevance provides an Insights offering that combines the above Topics and Influencers information with real time conversations to provide actionable intelligence with visualizations to enable decision making. The Insights service is applicable to events like elections, emerging technologies, issues/activism, conferences, product launches, etc. Righ... Apr. 18, 2017 10:45 PM EDT Reads: 391

[video] The World's Many IoTs 'Power Panel' By Pat Romanski The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound effect on the world, and what should we expect to see over the next couple of years. Apr. 18, 2017 04:45 PM EDT Reads: 481

Digital Transformation Driven by ITaaS By Kevin Jackson When executing an effective digital transformation strategy, management is tasked with placing the right workload into the most appropriate IT environment. This represents a shift from buying parts for self-assembly to composing services through self-serve consumption and pay-per-use models. Quite often this transition also leads to the adoption of software defined environments across the enterprise infrastructure. Apr. 18, 2017 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 513

How Cloud Enables Digital Transformation By Janakiram MSV Whether you are an owner of a thriving small business or a decision maker at an established enterprise, you cannot ignore digital technology. Businesses worldwide are going digital to deliver compelling experiences to customers, which is becoming a key differentiating factor. The rise of social and mobile have increased the discoverability of businesses. Consumers are Apr. 18, 2017 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 2,389

Can Self-Driving Cars Ever Really Be Safe? By Shelly Palmer Analysts estimate that by 2030, self-driving cars and trucks (autonomous vehicles) could account for as much as 60 percent of US auto sales. That's great! But autonomous vehicles are basically computers on wheels, and computers crash all the time. Besides that, computers get hacked every day. So you gotta ask, "Can self-driving cars ever really be safe?" No. Self-driving cars can never really be safe. They will be safer! So much safer that it's worth a few minutes to understand why. Apr. 18, 2017 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 346

Has IoT Transformed Business? By Jason Trovela Common items are becoming "smarter." IoT is making an impact on businesses across the board, including commercial buildings, manufacturing, retail and events. You've probably heard of the Internet of Things by now, and if you haven't, you might be surprised to discover it's likely already made an impact on your life. The Internet of Things, or IoT for short, refers to connecting everyday objects to the internet and allowing them to exchange data on their performance and the environment. By gaining the ability to communicate, common items you interact with every day are becoming "smarter." IoT ... Apr. 18, 2017 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,275

[video] Why to Sponsor Cloud Expo New York By Yeshim Deniz 20th Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy. Apr. 18, 2017 11:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,903

Economic Value of Data (EvD) Challenges By William Schmarzo Well, my recent University of San Francisco research paper "Applying Economic Concepts To Big Data To Determine The Financial Value Of The Organization's Data And Analytics Research Paper" has fueled some very interesting conversations. Most excellent! That was one of its goals. It is important for organizations to invest the time and effort to understand the economic value of their data because data has a direct impact on an organization's financial investments and monetization capabilities. Apr. 18, 2017 10:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,908

The Chatbots Are Taking Over! By PagerDuty Blog Wouldn't it be great if there were tiny robots that kept track of what you were thinking, then helped you implement your plans automatically? Well, if you're an admin responsible for monitoring infrastructure, they exist. They're called chatbots, and they are the key to leveraging ChatOps in order to optimize your monitoring and incident management workflow. This post explains what chatbots and ChatOps do and why they're so valuable for organizations that are adopting DevOps practices. Apr. 18, 2017 08:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,598

Cloud Tech in Home Security By Harry Trott Cloud is a lot more pervasive than one may have imagined and in this article, we will focus on the various ways in which cloud technology is making home security systems robust and impenetrable. The term 'Internet of Things' gets thrown around quite a lot when we talk about cloud technology in domains outside of computer systems. But cloud technology in areas like home security is not merely about IoT. Cloud is a lot more pervasive than one may have imagined and in this article, we will focus on the various ways in which cloud technology is making home security systems robust and impenetrable.... Apr. 18, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 2,333

Big Data: Driving Factor in Consumers' Lives By Larry Alton Big Data is literally everywhere, and consumers interact with it daily. However, it's the marketers that recognize the value of such data and use it to perfect the customer experience. Consumers, on the other hand, are often oblivious to their contribution to the mass data that marketers and businesses use to design their products and services. They don't realize that their phones actually ping location-based data to nearby retailers. Browsing history, social media shares, online transactions, subscriptions, and other online interactions also provide information that marketers use to know more... Apr. 18, 2017 07:45 AM EDT Reads: 2,497

The Point of Big Data Without the Insight By Automic Blog The Big Bang Theory is the pre-eminent explanation for the origins of the universe. It proposes, from an explosion of atoms, the universe rapidly expanded and in doing so created everything we know. But it did so in an erratic, haphazard and unstructured way. For every life form, an infinite amount of inhospitable desolate galaxies, planets and black holes were also created. Big Data is often associated with the birth of what is known as the Third Generation of IT and many are now at a crossroads: Do they continue down the current path, hoping to stumble upon a planet Earth as they navigate a... Apr. 18, 2017 04:15 AM EDT Reads: 3,734

Megatrend of Artificial Intelligence Update By Bob Gourley Artificial Intelligence is the discipline of thinking machines. The field is growing dramatically with the proliferation of high powered computers into homes and businesses and especially with the growing power of smartphones and other mobile devices. Artificial intelligence software is assisting people in most every discipline. The many functions of AI are considered by many to be threatening many human jobs across multiple industries, but others consider it a great producer of jobs since it will help create entirely new industries and free more humans to innovate and create. Apr. 18, 2017 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,458

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science By William Schmarzo [Opening Scene]: Billy Dean is pacing the office. He's struggling to keep his delivery trucks at full capacity and on the road. Random breakdowns, unexpected employee absences, and unscheduled truck maintenance are impacting bookings, revenues and ultimately customer satisfaction. He keeps hearing from his business customers how they are leveraging data science to improve their business operations. Billy Dean starts to wonder if data science can help him. As he contemplates what data science can do for him, he slowly drifts off to sleep, and visions of Data Science starts dancing in his head…... Apr. 18, 2017 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 2,395

FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud in 2017 and 2018 By Antonella Corno Cloud usage continues to gain momentum across all industries. In a recent FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2017 Predictions report, IDC predicted that between 60 percent and 70 percent of all software, services and technology spending will be on the cloud by 2020. With this increase in cloud usage comes a corresponding need for employees with cloud skills. Supply has not kept pace with demand, however. The State of Cloud Readiness Study 2016 found that 53 percent of IT leaders are struggling to acquire the necessary skills to support cloud initiatives within their organizations, while almost hal... Apr. 16, 2017 09:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,692

Natural Language Processing By William Schmarzo "Apophenia is the propensity to see patterns in random data." We encounter it all the time in the real world. Examples include gamblers who see patterns in how the cards are being dealt or investors who imagine patterns in the movement of certain stocks, or basketball fans who believe that their favorite player has the "hot hand." But apophenia has no place in the world of data science, especially when data science is trying to help us make better decisions about critical things such as the quality of healthcare, where to allocate police resources, ensuring that our airplanes operate effectiv... Apr. 15, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,987

Internet Privacy: What You Need to Know By Shelly Palmer There has never been a reasonable expectation of online privacy, and there never will be. Regardless of what you may have recently heard about joint resolutions or nullifications, nothing has changed. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have always had the right to use your data as they see fit, within a few Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) parameters. This has not changed. And you have given FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) the right to use your data as they see fit (with a few privacy policy exceptions and within the few aforementioned FTC ... Apr. 14, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,751

Analyzing Retail Through Digital Lenses By Kevin Benedict In 2016, total worldwide retail sales reached $22 trillion, of which digital commerce makes up $1.9 trillion, or 8.7% of the total. While the majority of retail sales still occur in brick-and-mortar stores, overall growth is predominantly driven by digital commerce, which was expected to expand rapidly worldwide at a 23.7% growth rate in 2016, and by 2020 to represent 14.6% of total retail spending of $27 trillion. Of course, digital commerce numbers vary depending on the product category. Online sales penetration for many product types - electronics, apparel, furniture, home improvement, etc... Apr. 13, 2017 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,425

The Convergence of Identities and the IoT By Jim Kaskade Anyone who knows me, knows that I'm extremely passionate about opportunities involving Internet of Things (IoT) – or should I call it Identity of Things – and what it will bring to end-consumers and businesses alike! The industry of connected devices is growing at a breakneck speed and consumers are getting more and more excited as they learn about the ever-expanding possibilities. But are brands preparing themselves properly for IoT? Do they know the complexities involved? Apr. 13, 2017 02:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,771