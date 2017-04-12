How SD-WAN Addresses the WAN Challenges of Large Enterprises | @CloudExpo #Cloud #Virtualization

|By Mike Wood
|
April 12, 2017 05:15 PM EDT
|
|275
When it comes to wide area networking, large global enterprises have some unique challenges to ensure that networking capabilities keep up with their complex business requirements.
The most obvious challenge is the sheer scale of WAN operations. A very large enterprise could have hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of locations around the world-and this makes the cost multipliers huge. Changing the cost equation for branch access can mean a difference in saving versus spending millions of dollars per month.
Branch growth might happen in multiple global locations, often in countries where traditional MPLS service may not be cost effective-if it is available at all. Think about trying to stand up a new location on a small island in the South Pacific, or in a village in the Andes Mountains. Not only are communication options extremely limited, but the IT expertise to support branch deployment might need to be flown in from elsewhere.
VPN connections from branches to the data center can be complicated, but branch-to-branch communications is an order of magnitude harder. Branches change, new ones come, old ones go. Every time this happens, every other branch's configuration is impacted. It's an n x n mesh-cause for a gigantic headache in a network of any substantial size. The traditional alternative is to backhaul every branch connection via a hub site or central data center.
High levels of business activity related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, partnerships and affiliations can dictate rapid and complex changes to networking infrastructure. For example, with AOL's acquisition of Time Warner in 2000, the companies' respective networks had to be brought together to form one company. Then nine years later, the entities' breakup forced a clean break in those same networks.
In addition to their unique challenges, large enterprises have the same networking issues as their smaller counterparts. For instance, the type of traffic carried by the WAN is changing; voice over IP, unified communications and video are critical applications today. According to Cisco's Visual Networking Index, nearly 80% of global Internet traffic is expected to be video by 2020.
Where applications are hosted is changing as well. Gartner predicts that 50% of enterprise applications will be in the cloud by 2021. This has big implications for companies that still backhaul their branch traffic to the data center before sending it out to the Internet. In short, there are dramatic changes to the makeup of traffic traversing any large enterprise network, and traditional WAN architectures aren't optimized to meet today's needs.
SD-WAN technology addresses those challenges, and more
Robust SD-WAN technologies can spell relief for these and other wide area networking challenges. SD-WAN uses software and cloud-based technologies to simplify delivery of WAN services to far-flung branch offices. Software-based virtualization enables network abstraction that results in simplification of network operations. SD-WAN enables IT and business managers to deploy Internet-based connectivity (with its benefits of ubiquity, high bandwidth and low cost) easily, quickly and with quality, reliability and security.
A main characteristic of SD-WAN is its ability to manage multiple types of connections, including MPLS, broadband and LTE. Enterprises can bring new branches online quickly without having to wait weeks or months for installation of an MPLS circuit. For locations that already have an MPLS line, a much less expensive broadband or LTE connection can be used in an active-active fashion to increase bandwidth, provide redundancy in the event of a line outage, and potentially replace the private line when the contract is up. SD-Wan supports true transport independence, making it possible to utilize all the circuits at once. What's more, the cost of broadband is a fraction of cost of a private circuit, so an organization can vastly reduce the price of branch connectivity using standard Internet circuits.
When bringing up new branches, there's no need to send a technician on interminable plane rides around the world. A zero-touch SD-WAN branch configuration can be deployed from a central orchestrator. Moreover, all ongoing operational management can be done remotely via a central console.
SD-WAN can vastly simplify branch to branch communications via a cloud VPN. This makes it possible to deliver secure connectivity across all branches with PKI scalable key management. New branches join the VPN network automatically with access to all resources, not only in other branches, but also in enterprise data centers and third party data centers like Amazon AWS.
When companies come together through a merger or acquisition, or when they divorce via divestiture, an overlay network can simplify the networking challenges. During an acquisition, the old and new networks can be bridged via the SD-WAN overlay. Conversely, select branches on an SD-WAN can easily be moved to a new, separate SD-WAN, automatically segmenting "yours" from "mine". This can be done from the central multi-tenant orchestrator and requires no physical change to any location.
As for the changing nature of applications - where they are hosted as well as the type of traffic they generate - SD-WAN can alleviate those challenges, too. With more applications being hosted in the cloud, an efficient solution is to have virtual gateways deployed in the cloud. These gateways can be hosted by a managed SD-WAN vendor, giving global coverage and scalability. The enterprise can then direct its cloud traffic through the gateways closest to its SaaS or IaaS locations instead of backhauling it through an on-premise data center.
Applications such as voice and video are very demanding on a network. Maintaining WAN performance is critical. SD-WAN address this challenge by automatically and continuously profiling all the different WAN links for capacity and performance, and based on the information in the profile, dynamically steering the important and sensitive applications to the right links. If there is congestion on a link, traffic can be moved to another link mid-flow without dropping packets or causing a glitch. If a glitch should occur, the software can do on-demand remediation. These features assure performance and reliability for the most important applications.
The bottom line is, an SD-WAN overlay fits the existing network to provide new capabilities and extreme flexibility while making use of infrastructure that's already in place, and by utilizing more cost effective communication links. Large enterprises can make their WAN more flexible, efficient and secure while vastly simplifying operations and maintenance.
