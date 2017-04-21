Aruna Ravichandran @DevOpsSummit Co-Chair | @Aruna13 @CAinc #DevOps

@ThingsExpo Blogs

How Cloud Enables Digital Transformation By Janakiram MSV Whether you are an owner of a thriving small business or a decision maker at an established enterprise, you cannot ignore digital technology. Businesses worldwide are going digital to deliver compelling experiences to customers, which is becoming a key differentiating factor. The rise of social and mobile have increased the discoverability of businesses. Consumers are Apr. 21, 2017 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 2,863

The Most Influential IIoT Brand in the World By Elizabeth White @ThingsExpo has been named the Most Influential 'Smart Cities - IIoT' Account and @BigDataExpo has been named fourteenth by Right Relevance (RR), which provides curated information and intelligence on approximately 50,000 topics. In addition, Right Relevance provides an Insights offering that combines the above Topics and Influencers information with real time conversations to provide actionable intelligence with visualizations to enable decision making. The Insights service is applicable to events like elections, emerging technologies, issues/activism, conferences, product launches, etc. Righ... Apr. 21, 2017 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,735

Where and How to Start the Big Data Journey By William Schmarzo The recent deluge of rains in Northern California have flooded streets, brought down trees and plugged storm sewers. As I was trying to make my way around the neighborhood, I thought of a classroom exercise to help my MBA students to identify the use cases upon which they could focus data and analytics. In this exercise, I'm going to ask my students to pretend that they have been hired by the city to "Optimize Street Maintenance" after these rainstorms. Apr. 21, 2017 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,038

IoT: How to Handle All This Data 'Power Panel' By Liz McMillan Multiple data types are pouring into IoT deployments. Data is coming in small packages as well as enormous files and data streams of many sizes. Widespread use of mobile devices adds to the total. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists will look at the tools and environments that are being put to use in IoT deployments, as well as the team skills a modern enterprise IT shop needs to keep things running, get a handle on all this data, and deliver the analytics that add value. Apr. 21, 2017 02:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,217

Digital Transformation Driven by ITaaS By Kevin Jackson When executing an effective digital transformation strategy, management is tasked with placing the right workload into the most appropriate IT environment. This represents a shift from buying parts for self-assembly to composing services through self-serve consumption and pay-per-use models. Quite often this transition also leads to the adoption of software defined environments across the enterprise infrastructure. Apr. 21, 2017 01:30 PM EDT Reads: 1,267

Hitachi to Exhibit at Cloud Expo New York By Yeshim Deniz SYS-CON Events announced today that Hitachi, the leading provider the Internet of Things and Digital Transformation, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Hitachi Data Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., offers an integrated portfolio of services and solutions that enable digital transformation through enhanced data management, governance, mobility and analytics. We help global organizations open new revenue streams, increase efficiencies, improve customer experience and ens... Apr. 21, 2017 12:45 PM EDT Reads: 1,072

Cloud Tech in Home Security By Harry Trott Cloud is a lot more pervasive than one may have imagined and in this article, we will focus on the various ways in which cloud technology is making home security systems robust and impenetrable. The term 'Internet of Things' gets thrown around quite a lot when we talk about cloud technology in domains outside of computer systems. But cloud technology in areas like home security is not merely about IoT. Cloud is a lot more pervasive than one may have imagined and in this article, we will focus on the various ways in which cloud technology is making home security systems robust and impenetrable.... Apr. 21, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,740

The Chatbots Are Taking Over! By PagerDuty Blog Wouldn't it be great if there were tiny robots that kept track of what you were thinking, then helped you implement your plans automatically? Well, if you're an admin responsible for monitoring infrastructure, they exist. They're called chatbots, and they are the key to leveraging ChatOps in order to optimize your monitoring and incident management workflow. This post explains what chatbots and ChatOps do and why they're so valuable for organizations that are adopting DevOps practices. Apr. 21, 2017 11:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,851

You Are the Network By Chuck Fried First there was the Stone Age. Then we learned how to manipulate and smelt metals, which led to an Agrarian age. From there, machines helped bring about the Industrial age, then the Space Age. So where are we now? Shall we call it the Network Age? Metcalfe’s Law holds that the value of a connected network, telecommunications in the parlance of his day, is proportional to the square of the number of connected users. Or stated more simply, the utility of a connected ‘thing’ increases as more and more ‘things’ are connected. The telephone acts as an easy example. One phone by itself is a paperwei... First there was the Stone Age. Then we learned how to manipulate and smelt metals, which led to an Agrarian age. From there, machines helped bring about the Industrial age, then the Space Age. So where are we now? Shall we call it the Network Age? Metcalfe’s Law holds that the value of a connected network, telecommunications in the parlance of his day, is proportional to the square of the number of connected users. Or stated more simply, the utility of a connected ‘thing’ increases as more and more ‘things’ are connected. The telephone acts as an easy example. One phone by itself is a paperwei... Apr. 21, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 734

Has IoT Transformed Business? By Jason Trovela Common items are becoming "smarter." IoT is making an impact on businesses across the board, including commercial buildings, manufacturing, retail and events. You've probably heard of the Internet of Things by now, and if you haven't, you might be surprised to discover it's likely already made an impact on your life. The Internet of Things, or IoT for short, refers to connecting everyday objects to the internet and allowing them to exchange data on their performance and the environment. By gaining the ability to communicate, common items you interact with every day are becoming "smarter." IoT ... Apr. 21, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 2,563

The Disruptor That Needs Disrupting By SmartBear Blog Many people mistakenly believe that Al Gore invented the Internet, but in reality it was Tim Berners-Lee. He created URIs, HTTP, HTML, and the first web browser - all critical building blocks that paved the way for the Internet to operate as the ubiquitous, decentralized network for sharing information that we take for granted today. As a result of his contributions to society, it was recently announced that Tim Berners-Lee has been awarded the prestigious Turing Award. Apr. 21, 2017 07:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,001

Data Unification at Scale By Jnan Dash This term Data Unification is new in the Big Data lexicon, pushed by varieties of companies such as Talend, 1010Data, and TamR. Data unification deals with the domain known as ETL (Extraction, Transformation, Loading), initiated during the 1990s when Data Warehousing was gaining relevance. ETL refers to the process of extracting data from inside or outside sources (multiple applications typically developed and supported by different vendors or hosted on separate hardware), transform it to fit operational needs (based on business rules), and load it into end target databases, more specifically,... Apr. 21, 2017 07:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,027

Megatrend of Artificial Intelligence Update By Bob Gourley Artificial Intelligence is the discipline of thinking machines. The field is growing dramatically with the proliferation of high powered computers into homes and businesses and especially with the growing power of smartphones and other mobile devices. Artificial intelligence software is assisting people in most every discipline. The many functions of AI are considered by many to be threatening many human jobs across multiple industries, but others consider it a great producer of jobs since it will help create entirely new industries and free more humans to innovate and create. Apr. 21, 2017 03:45 AM EDT Reads: 4,818

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science By William Schmarzo [Opening Scene]: Billy Dean is pacing the office. He's struggling to keep his delivery trucks at full capacity and on the road. Random breakdowns, unexpected employee absences, and unscheduled truck maintenance are impacting bookings, revenues and ultimately customer satisfaction. He keeps hearing from his business customers how they are leveraging data science to improve their business operations. Billy Dean starts to wonder if data science can help him. As he contemplates what data science can do for him, he slowly drifts off to sleep, and visions of Data Science starts dancing in his head…... Apr. 21, 2017 03:15 AM EDT Reads: 2,717

[slides] Business Imperative for Cognitive Computing By Pat Romanski Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & Associates, Inc., put cognitive computing into perspective with its value to the business. The sessi... Apr. 21, 2017 12:30 AM EDT Reads: 8,212

[video] Why to Sponsor Cloud Expo New York By Yeshim Deniz 20th Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy. Apr. 21, 2017 12:15 AM EDT Reads: 2,469

[video] The World's Many IoTs 'Power Panel' By Pat Romanski The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound effect on the world, and what should we expect to see over the next couple of years. Apr. 20, 2017 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,491

Big Data: Driving Factor in Consumers' Lives By Larry Alton Big Data is literally everywhere, and consumers interact with it daily. However, it's the marketers that recognize the value of such data and use it to perfect the customer experience. Consumers, on the other hand, are often oblivious to their contribution to the mass data that marketers and businesses use to design their products and services. They don't realize that their phones actually ping location-based data to nearby retailers. Browsing history, social media shares, online transactions, subscriptions, and other online interactions also provide information that marketers use to know more... Apr. 20, 2017 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,811

Can Self-Driving Cars Ever Really Be Safe? By Shelly Palmer Analysts estimate that by 2030, self-driving cars and trucks (autonomous vehicles) could account for as much as 60 percent of US auto sales. That's great! But autonomous vehicles are basically computers on wheels, and computers crash all the time. Besides that, computers get hacked every day. So you gotta ask, "Can self-driving cars ever really be safe?" No. Self-driving cars can never really be safe. They will be safer! So much safer that it's worth a few minutes to understand why. Apr. 20, 2017 10:15 AM EDT Reads: 933