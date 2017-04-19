Eight Crucial DevOps Success Tips | @DevOpsSummit #DevOps #ContinuousIntegration

|By Nate Vickery
|
Article Rating:
|April 19, 2017 09:15 PM EDT
|
Reads:
|205
Effective collaboration and communication are highly valued by the DevOps culture, and it's been like that for a reason. It is an industry where even departments within the same company tend to distrust one another, and where distributed offices full of crucial roles are the norm. Thus, any possible positive improvement in the interaction between people is welcomed, especially for an organization where several moving parts need to collaborate in order to create a product on time and within a budget limitation. You need to master communications if you want to master DevOps. Getting your operations and development teams to work together is the concept on which the success of DevOps hinges. These DevOps tips can help you lay out the basis for a DevOps communication plan that's sustainable.
1. Always remember why you're doing what you're doing. The whole system would continue to pick up efficiency and speed if the employees moved from one bottleneck to the next and improve each one. People tend to focus on how they're performing a task and forget why they're doing in the first place, also not taking into account the whole IT organization.
2. Value the importance of continuous feedback. Because for creating a successful DevOps plan and measuring its effectiveness, continuous feedback is crucial. Product management, design, development, and every other part of the manufacturing process can use it, because continuous feedback is important for enabling the employees to learn from their mistakes, and to not maintain a linear view of the delivery process, in order to grow.
3. Address security as soon as possible. Security must not be looked as something that can be decided upon later in the development cycle. It needs to exist as a feature of the product, so creating DevOps without addressing the matter of security can be very dangerous to your organization.
4. Always stay transparent. Share all progress and information across the whole organization. Send failure notification and status updates in order to help your organization increase speed, productivity, and stay on the same page.
5. Promote mutual respect and teamwork. These two things cannot be understated, because all of the employees have to work together for the common goal, thus stay on the same page. It is important to have a clearly defined internal communications plan, use communication channels and chat rooms where everyone can discuss the ongoing work, and make sure that the flow of the organization as a whole can't be interrupted by any one team.
6. The collaboration of the IT and development teams must not be interfered with. It is crucial to prevent any corporate policy do this, because the success of the DevOps will be empowered when the development teams have enough resources and freedom. This will lead to shorter release cycles and reduced deployment downtime. However, the support of this change in organization culture lies in proper management, so the barriers between these two company segments get broken down.
7. Encourage dialog. Are the communications your employees receive open for discussion or are made as statements? Do they seem like they were written by someone who has already decided on the best approach and is just notifying the rest of us? This should be prevented by asking employee's input for their area of expertise. Always make sure to ask for feedback in the communications by asking flat out what issues they see, through a response to the message, or a requested meeting.
8. Establish an effective time management plan. The need for it comes from the need to achieve process excellence and improve communication. If you want to use DevOps, know that your team may need to change the way they pace their day, tweak schedules, and change long-held habits. The use of it leads to various changes in terms of how people work, why they organize their work in different ways, and what they are asked to do in their job position. Effective time management comes to combining individual and organizational excellence to provide your working team the flexibility to work as efficiently as possible. They need to maintain enough structure to stay on the same page and motivated, while having the freedom to find the methods that work best for them.
As rapid deployment becomes the norm, every business centered around producing software will be challenged by collaboration and communication. Thus, leaders and managers should always pay attention to how their departments work together as a whole. The more familiar your employees are with each other, the better communication will be, and that's what you need in the process of production.
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
Apr. 19, 2017 09:30 PM EDT Reads: 900
SYS-CON Events announced today that Interoute, owner-operator of one of Europe's largest networks and a global cloud services platform, has been named “Bronze Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 20th Cloud Expo, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017 at the Javits Center in New York, New York. Interoute is the owner-operator of one of Europe's largest networks and a global cloud services platform which encompasses 12 data centers, 14 virtual data centers and 31 colocation centers, with connections to 195 add...
Apr. 19, 2017 09:30 PM EDT Reads: 405
The age of Digital Disruption is evolving into the next era – Digital Cohesion, an age in which applications securely self-assemble and deliver predictive services that continuously adapt to user behavior. Information from devices, sensors and applications around us will drive services seamlessly across mobile and fixed devices/infrastructure. This evolution is happening now in software defined services and secure networking. Four key drivers – Performance, Economics, Interoperability and Trust ...
Apr. 19, 2017 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 3,101
Grape Up is a software company, specialized in cloud native application development and professional services related to Cloud Foundry PaaS. With five expert teams that operate in various sectors of the market across the USA and Europe, we work with a variety of customers from emerging startups to Fortune 1000 companies.
Apr. 19, 2017 08:15 PM EDT Reads: 547
SYS-CON Events announced today that Super Micro Computer, Inc., a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/...
Apr. 19, 2017 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 633
Cybersecurity is a critical component of software development in many industries including medical devices. However, code is not always written to be robust or secure from the unknown or the unexpected. This gap can make medical devices susceptible to cybersecurity attacks ranging from compromised personal health information to life-sustaining treatment. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Clark Fortney, Software Engineer at Battelle, will discuss how programming oversight using key methods can incre...
Apr. 19, 2017 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 3,314
Multiple data types are pouring into IoT deployments. Data is coming in small packages as well as enormous files and data streams of many sizes. Widespread use of mobile devices adds to the total. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists will look at the tools and environments that are being put to use in IoT deployments, as well as the team skills a modern enterprise IT shop needs to keep things running, get a handle on all this data, and de...
Apr. 19, 2017 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 388
SYS-CON Events announced today that SoftLayer, an IBM Company, has been named “Gold Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 18th Cloud Expo, which will take place on June 7-9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York, New York. SoftLayer, an IBM Company, provides cloud infrastructure as a service from a growing number of data centers and network points of presence around the world. SoftLayer’s customers range from Web startups to global enterprises.
Apr. 19, 2017 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 706
Financial Technology has become a topic of intense interest throughout the cloud developer and enterprise IT communities. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 20th Cloud Expo at the Javits Center in New York, June 6-8, 2017, will find fresh new content in a new track called FinTech.
Apr. 19, 2017 01:45 PM EDT Reads: 1,497
20th Cloud Expo, taking place June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. Cloud computing is now being embraced by a majority of enterprises of all sizes. Yesterday's debate about public vs. private has transformed into the reality of hybrid cloud: a recent survey shows that 74% of enterprises have a hybrid cloud strategy.
Apr. 19, 2017 12:45 PM EDT Reads: 2,098
@ThingsExpo has been named the Most Influential ‘Smart Cities - IIoT' Account and @BigDataExpo has been named fourteenth by Right Relevance (RR), which provides curated information and intelligence on approximately 50,000 topics. In addition, Right Relevance provides an Insights offering that combines the above Topics and Influencers information with real time conversations to provide actionable intelligence with visualizations to enable decision making. The Insights service is applicable to eve...
Apr. 19, 2017 11:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,043
Technology has always driven massive changes in the business of television. The movement from the Broadcast era to the Pay TV era was powered by the new technologies of cable and satellite. And the engine of the next major shift — from cable to OTT (over the top) — is powered by broadband video technology. For the first ten years of the consumer web — circa 1994 to 2004 — internet video quality was laughable. Those of us who predicted that the Net would disrupt television were laughed at. How c...
Apr. 19, 2017 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 2,061
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Eric Lachapelle, CEO of the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), will provide an overview of various initiatives to certifiy the security of connected devices and future trends in ensuring public trust of IoT. Eric Lachapelle is the Chief Executive Officer of the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), an international certification body. His role is to help companies and individuals to achieve professional, accredited and worldwi...
Apr. 19, 2017 06:30 AM EDT Reads: 4,246
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like “How is my application doing” but no id...
Apr. 19, 2017 05:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,847
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
Apr. 19, 2017 05:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,813
Web Real-Time Communication APIs have quickly revolutionized what browsers are capable of. In addition to video and audio streams, we can now bi-directionally send arbitrary data over WebRTC's PeerConnection Data Channels. With the advent of Progressive Web Apps and new hardware APIs such as WebBluetooh and WebUSB, we can finally enable users to stitch together the Internet of Things directly from their browsers while communicating privately and securely in a decentralized way.
Apr. 19, 2017 05:15 AM EDT Reads: 8,470
SYS-CON Events announced today that Super Micro Computer, Inc., a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/...
Apr. 19, 2017 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 3,676
SYS-CON Events announced today that DatacenterDynamics has been named “Media Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 18th International Cloud Expo, which will take place on June 7–9, 2016, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. DatacenterDynamics is a brand of DCD Group, a global B2B media and publishing company that develops products to help senior professionals in the world's most ICT dependent organizations make risk-based infrastructure and capacity decisions.
Apr. 19, 2017 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,601
Judith Hurwitz is president and CEO of Hurwitz & Associates, a Needham, Mass., research and consulting firm focused on emerging technology, including big data, cognitive computing and governance. She is co-author of the book Cognitive Computing and Big Data Analytics, published in 2015. Her Cloud Expo session, "What Is the Business Imperative for Cognitive Computing?" is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, at 8:40 a.m. In it, she puts cognitive computing into perspective with its value to the busin...
Apr. 19, 2017 02:45 AM EDT Reads: 3,162
Amazon has gradually rolled out parts of its IoT offerings in the last year, but these are just the tip of the iceberg. In addition to optimizing their back-end AWS offerings, Amazon is laying the ground work to be a major force in IoT – especially in the connected home and office. Amazon is extending its reach by building on its dominant Cloud IoT platform, its Dash Button strategy, recently announced Replenishment Services, the Echo/Alexa voice recognition control platform, the 6-7 strategic...
Apr. 19, 2017 02:45 AM EDT Reads: 3,598