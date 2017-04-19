[session] #DevOps Evolution | @DevOpsSummit @AAkela @CAinc #AI #APM

|By Elizabeth White
|
April 19, 2017 04:15 PM EDT
|
|245
DevOps Evolution: Architecting the Modern Software Factory
Translating agile methodology into real-world best practices within the modern software factory has driven widespread DevOps adoption, yet much work remains to expand workflows and tooling across the enterprise.
As models evolve from pockets of experimentation into wholescale organizational reinvention, practitioners find themselves challenged to incorporate the culture and architecture necessary to support DevOps at scale.
In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Anand Akela, Senior Director of DevOps Solutions at CA Technologies, will discuss how existing adopters are employing unified agile and DevOps techniques to engage functional processes and toolchains that deliver increased software quality, faster time-to-market and measurably improved customer experience. Specific topics to be highlighted include:
- How integrated DevOps use cases are driving massive efficiency
- The role of automated toolchains in advancing DevOps velocity
- Specific business benefits resulting from agile + DevOps adoption
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
@DevOpsSummit will expand the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality. Sponsors of @DevOpsSummit will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through:
