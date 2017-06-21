The Taming of the Skew | @CloudExpo #Cloud #BigData #Analytics

|By CLARA Analytics
|
Article Rating:
|May 2, 2017 07:15 PM EDT
|
Reads:
|1,341
The Taming of the Skew
By Dr. Laura Gardner, VP, Products, CLARA Analytics
In the famous comedy by William Shakespeare, "The Taming of the Shrew," the main plot depicts the courtship of Petruchio and Katherina, the headstrong, uncooperative shrew. Initially, Katherina is an unwilling participant in the relationship, but Petruchio breaks down her resistance with various psychological torments, which make up the "taming" - until she finally becomes agreeable.
An analogous challenge exists when using predictive analytics with healthcare data. Healthcare data can often seem quite stubborn, like Katherina. One of the main features of healthcare data that needs to be "tamed" is the "skew" of the data. In this article, we describe two types of skewness: the statistical skew, which impacts data analysis, and the operational skew, which impacts operational processes.
The Statistical Skew
Because the distribution of healthcare costs is bounded on the lower end - that is, the cost of healthcare services is never less than zero but ranges widely on the upper end, sometimes into the millions of dollars - the frequency distribution of costs is a skewed distribution. More specifically, in the following plot of frequency by cost, the distribution of healthcare costs is right-skewed because the long tail is on the right (and the coefficient of skewness is positive):
This skewness is present whether we are looking at total claim expense in the workers' compensation sector or annual expenses in the group health sector. Why is this a problem? Simply because the most common methods for analyzing data depend on the ability to assume that there is a normal distribution, and a right-skewed distribution is clearly not normal. It fails to conform to the assumption of normality. To produce reliable and accurate predictions and generalizable results from analyses of healthcare costs, the data need to be "tamed" (i.e., various sophisticated analytic techniques must be utilized to deal with the right-skewness of the data). Among these techniques are logarithmic transformation of the dependent variable, random forest regression, machine learning, topical analysis and others.
It's essential to keep this in mind in any analytic effort with healthcare data, especially in workers' compensation. To get the required level of accuracy, we need to think "non-normal" and get comfortable with the "skewed" behavior of the data.
Operational Skew
There is an equally pervasive operational skew in workers' compensation that calls out for a radical change in business models. The operational skew is exemplified by:
- The 80/20 split between simple, straightforward claims that can be auto-adjudicated and more complex claims that have the potential to escalate or incur attorney involvement (i.e., 80 percent of the costs come from 20 percent of the claims).
- The even more extreme 90/10 split between good providers delivering state-of-the-art care and the "bad apples" whose care is less effective, less often compliant with evidence-based guidelines or more expensive for a similar or worse result. (i.e., 90 percent of the costs come from 10 percent of the providers).
How can we deal with operational skew? The first step is to be aware of it and be prepared to use different tactics depending on which end of the skew you're dealing with. In the two examples just given, we have observed that by using the proper statistical approaches:
- Claims can be categorized as early as Day 1 into low vs. high risk with respect to potential for cost escalation or attorney involvement. This enables payers to apply the appropriate amount of oversight, intervention and cost containment resources based on the risk of the claim.
- Provider outcomes can be evaluated, summarized and scored, thus empowering network managers to fine-tune their networks and claims adjusters to recommend the best doctors to each injured worker.
Both of these examples show that what used to be a single business process -managing every claim by the high-touch, "throw a nurse or a doctor at every claim" approach, as noble as that sounds - now requires the discipline to enact two entirely different business models in order to be operationally successful. Let me explain.
The difference between low- and high-risk claims is not a subtle distinction. Low-risk claims should receive a minimum amount of intervention, just enough oversight to ensure that they are going well and staying within expected parameters. Good technology can help provide this oversight. Added expense, such as nurse case management, is generally unnecessary. Conversely, high-risk claims might need nurse and/or physician involvement, weekly or even daily updates, multiple points of contact and a keen eye for opportunities to do a better job navigating this difficult journey with the recovering worker.
The same is true for managing your network. It would be nice if all providers could be treated alike, but in fact, a small percentage of providers drives the bulk of the opioid prescribing, attorney involvement, liens and independent medial review (IMR) requests. These "bad apples" are difficult to reform and are best avoided, using a sophisticated provider scoring system that focuses on multiple aspects of provider performance and outcomes.
Once you have tamed your statistical skew with the appropriate data science techniques and your operational skew with a new business model, you will be well on your way to developing actionable insights from your predictive modeling. With assistance from the appropriate technology and operational routines, the most uncooperative skewness generally can be tamed. Are you ready to "tame the skew"?
Read Dr. Gardner's first two articles in this series:
Five Best Practices to Ensure the Injured Workers Comes First
As first published in Claims Journal.
###
Laura B. Gardner, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., is an expert in analyzing U.S. health and workers' compensation data with a focus on predictive modeling, outcomes assessment, design of triage and provider evaluation software applications, program evaluation and health policy research. She is a successful entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in starting and building Axiomedics Research, Inc.
Dr. Gardner earned her bachelor's degree in biology (magna cum laude) from Brandeis University, her M.D. from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and both an M.P.H. in health policy and a Ph.D. in health economics from the University of California at Berkeley. As a physician, she is board certified in General Preventive Medicine and Public Health and is a fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine.
For more information, visit http://www.claraanalytics.com/ and follow CLARA Analytics on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
No hype cycles or predictions of zillions of things here. IoT is big. You get it. You know your business and have great ideas for a business transformation strategy. What comes next? Time to make it happen. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jay Mason, Associate Partner at M&S Consulting, presented a step-by-step plan to develop your technology implementation strategy. He discussed the evaluation of communication standards and IoT messaging protocols, data analytics considerations, edge-to-cloud tec...
Jun. 21, 2017 06:30 PM EDT Reads: 227
When growing capacity and power in the data center, the architectural trade-offs between server scale-up vs. scale-out continue to be debated. Both approaches are valid: scale-out adds multiple, smaller servers running in a distributed computing model, while scale-up adds fewer, more powerful servers that are capable of running larger workloads. It’s worth noting that there are additional, unique advantages that scale-up architectures offer. One big advantage is large memory and compute capacity...
Jun. 21, 2017 05:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,074
SYS-CON Events announced today that Cloud Academy named "Bronze Sponsor" of 21st International Cloud Expo which will take place October 31 - November 2, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Cloud Academy is the industry’s most innovative, vendor-neutral cloud technology training platform. Cloud Academy provides continuous learning solutions for individuals and enterprise teams for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and the most popular cloud com...
Jun. 21, 2017 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 270
We build IoT infrastructure products - when you have to integrate different devices, different systems and cloud you have to build an application to do that but we eliminate the need to build an application. Our products can integrate any device, any system, any cloud regardless of protocol," explained Peter Jung, Chief Product Officer at Pulzze Systems, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA
Jun. 21, 2017 02:45 PM EDT Reads: 520
IoT solutions exploit operational data generated by Internet-connected smart “things” for the purpose of gaining operational insight and producing “better outcomes” (for example, create new business models, eliminate unscheduled maintenance, etc.). The explosive proliferation of IoT solutions will result in an exponential growth in the volume of IoT data, precipitating significant Information Governance issues: who owns the IoT data, what are the rights/duties of IoT solutions adopters towards t...
Jun. 21, 2017 02:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,125
SYS-CON Events announced today that Enzu will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Int\ernational Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Enzu’s mission is to be the leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions worldwide. Enzu enables online businesses to use its IT infrastructure to their competitive advantage. By offering a suite of proven hosting and management services, Enzu wants companies to focus on the core of their ...
Jun. 21, 2017 01:45 PM EDT Reads: 1,405
Amazon started as an online bookseller 20 years ago. Since then, it has evolved into a technology juggernaut that has disrupted multiple markets and industries and touches many aspects of our lives. It is a relentless technology and business model innovator driving disruption throughout numerous ecosystems. Amazon’s AWS revenues alone are approaching $16B a year making it one of the largest IT companies in the world. With dominant offerings in Cloud, IoT, eCommerce, Big Data, AI, Digital Assista...
Jun. 21, 2017 01:15 PM EDT Reads: 373
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.
Jun. 21, 2017 12:48 PM EDT Reads: 161
Internet of @ThingsExpo, taking place October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, is co-located with 21st Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most profound change in personal and enterprise IT since the creation of the Worldwide Web more than 20 years ago. All major researchers estimate there will be tens of billions devic...
Jun. 21, 2017 11:30 AM EDT Reads: 729
With the introduction of IoT and Smart Living in every aspect of our lives, one question has become relevant: What are the security implications? To answer this, first we have to look and explore the security models of the technologies that IoT is founded upon. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Nevi Kaja, a Research Engineer at Ford Motor Company, discussed some of the security challenges of the IoT infrastructure and related how these aspects impact Smart Living. The material was delivered inter...
Jun. 21, 2017 11:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,019
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Eric Lachapelle, CEO of the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), provided an overview of various initiatives to certify the security of connected devices and future trends in ensuring public trust of IoT. Eric Lachapelle is the Chief Executive Officer of the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), an international certification body. His role is to help companies and individuals to achieve professional, accredited and worldwide re...
Jun. 21, 2017 09:15 AM EDT Reads: 956
SYS-CON Events announced today that Ayehu will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place on October 31 - November 2, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara California. Ayehu provides IT Process Automation & Orchestration solutions for IT and Security professionals to identify and resolve critical incidents and enable rapid containment, eradication, and recovery from cyber security breaches. Ayehu provides customers greater control over IT infras...
Jun. 21, 2017 08:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,548
SYS-CON Events announced today that MobiDev, a client-oriented software development company, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. MobiDev is a software company that develops and delivers turn-key mobile apps, websites, web services, and complex software systems for startups and enterprises. Since 2009 it has grown from a small group of passionate engineers and business...
Jun. 21, 2017 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,499
SYS-CON Events announced today that GrapeUp, the leading provider of rapid product development at the speed of business, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Grape Up is a software company, specialized in cloud native application development and professional services related to Cloud Foundry PaaS. With five expert teams that operate in various sectors of the market acr...
Jun. 21, 2017 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 1,445
In his session at Cloud Expo, Alan Winters, an entertainment executive/TV producer turned serial entrepreneur, presented a success story of an entrepreneur who has both suffered through and benefited from offshore development across multiple businesses: The smart choice, or how to select the right offshore development partner Warning signs, or how to minimize chances of making the wrong choice Collaboration, or how to establish the most effective work processes Budget control, or how to ma...
Jun. 21, 2017 05:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,408
SYS-CON Events announced today that CA Technologies has been named "Platinum Sponsor" of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. CA Technologies helps customers succeed in a future where every business - from apparel to energy - is being rewritten by software. From planning to development to management to security, CA creates software that fuels transformation for companies in the applic...
Jun. 19, 2017 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 2,135
SYS-CON Events announced today that IBM has been named “Diamond Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.
Jun. 19, 2017 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 2,316
The current age of digital transformation means that IT organizations must adapt their toolset to cover all digital experiences, beyond just the end users’. Today’s businesses can no longer focus solely on the digital interactions they manage with employees or customers; they must now contend with non-traditional factors. Whether it's the power of brand to make or break a company, the need to monitor across all locations 24/7, or the ability to proactively resolve issues, companies must adapt to...
Jun. 11, 2017 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,544
In this presentation, Striim CTO and founder Steve Wilkes will discuss practical strategies for counteracting fraud and cyberattacks by leveraging real-time streaming analytics. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Steve Wilkes, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Striim, will provide a detailed look into leveraging streaming data management to correlate events in real time, and identify potential breaches across IoT and non-IoT systems throughout the enterprise. Strategies for processing massiv...
Jun. 11, 2017 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 1,402
In his keynote at @ThingsExpo, Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix and co-founder and CTO of Octoblu, focused on building an IoT platform and company. He provided a behind-the-scenes look at Octoblu’s platform, business, and pivots along the way (including the Citrix acquisition of Octoblu).
Jun. 10, 2017 06:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,945