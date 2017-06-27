Make Sense of Your Data with Analytics | @BigDataExpo #BI #BigData #Analytics

|By ManageEngine IT Matters
|
Article Rating:
|June 27, 2017 12:00 PM EDT
|
Reads:
|503
Make Sense of Your Data with Analytics
By Pritika Ramani, Product Analyst, ManageEngine
The reality of data ubiquity is here-data is buried in operational statistics, machine logs, stacks of overflowing tickets and customer details, among other things. How can any user get valuable information amid this rapid influx of data?
Imagine a situation where your firm's revenue takes a hit owing to an unexpected failure in some business process. It would be a nightmare for IT admins to sift through the interminable piles of data to deduce exactly why and where the problem occurred. To save time and their sanity, they need a solution that instantly analyzes data and detects the problem for them.
Enter IT analytics. Analytics tools unify data from different IT functions and transform it into actionable information that can improve process efficiencies. By providing visibility into the performance of daily operations, an IT user can identify problem areas and determine the next course of action.
The following are five examples of how analytics helps you build a better business strategy.
1. Make Better Staffing Decisions
Most service desks work around the clock to handle customer requests. As a service-desk manager, you need to make sure that these requests are handled efficiently, without running the risk of overloading your staff. In some instances, a manager might reactively hire more support personnel as IT demands rise, but if team productivity is not properly measured, this approach may lead to higher costs and poor motivation.
Using an analytics tool, you can view the request volume hourly and determine those hours when the volume is too high. Then, you can assign more technicians to handle calls during those peak hours. Analytics tools can also measure a team's utilization and overall productivity, and on the basis of that information, managers can decide whether they need to hire more staff.
2. Improve Customer Satisfaction
Dissatisfied or unhappy customers are bad for business. As a support manager, how do you identify those customers who are unhappy with you and address their needs? Sometimes, when the service desk is inundated with lots of customer requests, there is a possibility of missing out on critical ones. So the first step is to analyze customer support data to determine the number of escalated requests raised by customers.
You can also dig deeper to obtain details such as request category, request handler, criticality and the time when it was raised. On the basis of either criticality of impact or importance of the customer, you can assign technicians to personally handle customers according to priority.
3. Minimize Business Downtime
IT admins are firefighting issues most of the time. When a business-process downtime occurs, teams scramble to locate the source of the problem. Is the network up and running? Was any software upgrade done over the past week? By the time the problem is resolved, revenue and credibility are lost owing to several unhappy and impatient clients who use the application.
Running around putting out fires can be avoided. Analytics tools can provide a complete overview of your IT by correlating data dependencies among your interconnected devices and applications. Take, for example, monitoring tools that manage networks and applications. If a device is problematic, the monitoring tool sends an alarm to the administrator. Only when the alarm count suddenly spikes do administrators realize there is a serious problem.
Analytics tools actively predict network and application behavior by examining alarm trends. It compares alarm volume, observes fluctuations periodically and predicts whether a sudden spike may occur, spelling trouble ahead. This way, technicians are well prepared for any failures that would disrupt an application running on their devices.
4. Ensure Enterprise Security
Security attacks are always a big problem for enterprises; they can greatly cut revenue and diminish customer confidence. Most of the time, detecting such attacks and estimating the amount of data loss is difficult. Usually, identifying these attacks is a challenge because they happen quickly and are usually dispersed across networks, applications and servers.
An analytics tool will filter security-event data from these different end points and analyze the data to understand the nature of such attacks. By offering a single point of view, these tools can help analysts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the attack and also help in determining which systems were compromised and how. Using an analytics tool, enterprises can detect any vulnerabilities in their systems and actively address them to avoid such attacks.
5. Bridge the Gap Between IT Operations and Services
To get a holistic view into your IT, you need to correlate operational data with service data and unlock actionable insights. Analytics bridges this gap. By combining data from multiple functions, it depicts them via powerful visualizations for deeper understanding. For instance, by viewing operational data, service-desk teams can determine the impact of operational incidents on service delivery and manage service-level agreements (SLAs) more accurately.
A unified IT dashboard paves the way for better decisions because users can get real-time visibility into IT and determine how to improve quality of service to customers.
What's Next?
It's high time that firms use analytics to outline their organizational strategy. To get clarity on how your enterprise is performing, you need to measure process efficiencies to identify areas of improvement. Harnessing the complete benefits of analytics requires choosing a tool that is affordable; is easy to use, deploy and maintain; and fits well with your architectural standards.
As first published in Data Center Journal.
Pritika Ramani is a product analyst at ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company and division of Zoho Corporation, where she applies both her technical and brand marketing expertise to IT management. She is passionate about trends in analytics and business intelligence and is currently on the Analytics Plus team. Pritika enjoys reading, blogging and cooking when she is not working on expanding analytical insights into other IT management arenas. For more information on ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, please visit www.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at http://blogs.manageengine.com, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and on Twitter @ManageEngine.
SYS-CON Events announced today that Cloud Academy named "Bronze Sponsor" of 21st International Cloud Expo which will take place October 31 - November 2, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Cloud Academy is the industry’s most innovative, vendor-neutral cloud technology training platform. Cloud Academy provides continuous learning solutions for individuals and enterprise teams for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and the most popular cloud com...
Jun. 27, 2017 12:15 PM EDT Reads: 1,355
SYS-CON Events announced today that TechTarget has been named “Media Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. TechTarget storage websites are the best online information resource for news, tips and expert advice for the storage, backup and disaster recovery markets.
Jun. 27, 2017 11:45 AM EDT Reads: 253
SYS-CON Events announced today that CA Technologies has been named "Platinum Sponsor" of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. CA Technologies helps customers succeed in a future where every business - from apparel to energy - is being rewritten by software. From planning to development to management to security, CA creates software that fuels transformation for companies in the applic...
Jun. 27, 2017 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 845
SYS-CON Events announced today that Telecom Reseller has been named “Media Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Telecom Reseller reports on Unified Communications, UCaaS, BPaaS for enterprise and SMBs. They report extensively on both customer premises based solutions such as IP-PBX as well as cloud based and hosted platforms.
Jun. 27, 2017 10:41 AM EDT Reads: 201
The current age of digital transformation means that IT organizations must adapt their toolset to cover all digital experiences, beyond just the end users’. Today’s businesses can no longer focus solely on the digital interactions they manage with employees or customers; they must now contend with non-traditional factors. Whether it's the power of brand to make or break a company, the need to monitor across all locations 24/7, or the ability to proactively resolve issues, companies must adapt to...
Jun. 27, 2017 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 581
SYS-CON Events announced today that TMC has been named “Media Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo and Big Data at Cloud Expo, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. Learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals.
Jun. 27, 2017 10:05 AM EDT Reads: 201
Amazon started as an online bookseller 20 years ago. Since then, it has evolved into a technology juggernaut that has disrupted multiple markets and industries and touches many aspects of our lives. It is a relentless technology and business model innovator driving disruption throughout numerous ecosystems. Amazon’s AWS revenues alone are approaching $16B a year making it one of the largest IT companies in the world. With dominant offerings in Cloud, IoT, eCommerce, Big Data, AI, Digital Assista...
Jun. 27, 2017 09:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,773
We build IoT infrastructure products - when you have to integrate different devices, different systems and cloud you have to build an application to do that but we eliminate the need to build an application. Our products can integrate any device, any system, any cloud regardless of protocol," explained Peter Jung, Chief Product Officer at Pulzze Systems, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @ThingsExpo, held November 1-3, 2016, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA
Jun. 27, 2017 09:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,658
SYS-CON Events announced today that IBM has been named “Diamond Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st Cloud Expo, which will take place on October 31 through November 2nd 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.
Jun. 27, 2017 09:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,118
SYS-CON Events announced today that Conference Guru has been named “Media Sponsor” of SYS-CON's 21st International Cloud Expo, which will take place on Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. A valuable conference experience generates new contacts, sales leads, potential strategic partners and potential investors; helps gather competitive intelligence and even provides inspiration for new products and services. Conference Guru works with conference organi...
Jun. 27, 2017 09:29 AM EDT Reads: 276
Multiple data types are pouring into IoT deployments. Data is coming in small packages as well as enormous files and data streams of many sizes. Widespread use of mobile devices adds to the total. In this power panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists looked at the tools and environments that are being put to use in IoT deployments, as well as the team skills a modern enterprise IT shop needs to keep things running, get a handle on all this data, and deliver...
Jun. 27, 2017 08:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,163
SYS-CON Events announced today that Enzu will exhibit at SYS-CON's 21st Int\ernational Cloud Expo®, which will take place October 31-November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Enzu’s mission is to be the leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions worldwide. Enzu enables online businesses to use its IT infrastructure to their competitive advantage. By offering a suite of proven hosting and management services, Enzu wants companies to focus on the core of their ...
Jun. 27, 2017 07:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,850
In his session at @ThingsExpo, Eric Lachapelle, CEO of the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), provided an overview of various initiatives to certify the security of connected devices and future trends in ensuring public trust of IoT. Eric Lachapelle is the Chief Executive Officer of the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), an international certification body. His role is to help companies and individuals to achieve professional, accredited and worldwide re...
Jun. 27, 2017 05:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,833
IoT solutions exploit operational data generated by Internet-connected smart “things” for the purpose of gaining operational insight and producing “better outcomes” (for example, create new business models, eliminate unscheduled maintenance, etc.). The explosive proliferation of IoT solutions will result in an exponential growth in the volume of IoT data, precipitating significant Information Governance issues: who owns the IoT data, what are the rights/duties of IoT solutions adopters towards t...
Jun. 27, 2017 04:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,814
With the introduction of IoT and Smart Living in every aspect of our lives, one question has become relevant: What are the security implications? To answer this, first we have to look and explore the security models of the technologies that IoT is founded upon. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Nevi Kaja, a Research Engineer at Ford Motor Company, discussed some of the security challenges of the IoT infrastructure and related how these aspects impact Smart Living. The material was delivered interac...
Jun. 27, 2017 04:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,478
The current age of digital transformation means that IT organizations must adapt their toolset to cover all digital experiences, beyond just the end users’. Today’s businesses can no longer focus solely on the digital interactions they manage with employees or customers; they must now contend with non-traditional factors. Whether it's the power of brand to make or break a company, the need to monitor across all locations 24/7, or the ability to proactively resolve issues, companies must adapt to...
Jun. 27, 2017 04:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,899
With major technology companies and startups seriously embracing Cloud strategies, now is the perfect time to attend 21st Cloud Expo October 31 - November 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and June 12-14, 2018, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY, and learn what is going on, contribute to the discussions, and ensure that your enterprise is on the right path to Digital Transformation.
Jun. 27, 2017 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 1,371
No hype cycles or predictions of zillions of things here. IoT is big. You get it. You know your business and have great ideas for a business transformation strategy. What comes next? Time to make it happen. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jay Mason, Associate Partner at M&S Consulting, presented a step-by-step plan to develop your technology implementation strategy. He discussed the evaluation of communication standards and IoT messaging protocols, data analytics considerations, edge-to-cloud tec...
Jun. 27, 2017 02:45 AM EDT Reads: 1,442
When growing capacity and power in the data center, the architectural trade-offs between server scale-up vs. scale-out continue to be debated. Both approaches are valid: scale-out adds multiple, smaller servers running in a distributed computing model, while scale-up adds fewer, more powerful servers that are capable of running larger workloads. It’s worth noting that there are additional, unique advantages that scale-up architectures offer. One big advantage is large memory and compute capacity...
Jun. 27, 2017 02:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,797
New competitors, disruptive technologies, and growing expectations are pushing every business to both adopt and deliver new digital services. This ‘Digital Transformation’ demands rapid delivery and continuous iteration of new competitive services via multiple channels, which in turn demands new service delivery techniques – including DevOps. In this power panel at @DevOpsSummit 20th Cloud Expo, moderated by DevOps Conference Co-Chair Andi Mann, panelists examined how DevOps helps to meet the de...
Jun. 27, 2017 02:30 AM EDT Reads: 1,248