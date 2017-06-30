[slides] Enterprise Agile Transformation | @DevOpsSummit @Scrumdotorg #Scrum #AI #DevOps

|By Elizabeth White
|
June 30, 2017 07:00 AM EDT
|
|1,916
Freeze the Pond vs Take the Hill: Two Metaphors for Enterprise Agile Transformation
It is ironic, but perhaps not unexpected, that many organizations who want the benefits of using an Agile approach to deliver software use a waterfall approach to adopting Agile practices: they form plans, they set milestones, and they measure progress by how many teams they have engaged. Old habits die hard, but like most waterfall software projects, most waterfall-style Agile adoption efforts fail to produce the results desired. The problem is that to get the results they want, they have to change their culture and cultures are very hard to change. To paraphrase Peter Drucker, "culture eats Agile for breakfast." Successful approaches are opportunistic and leverage the power of self-organization to achieve lasting change.
In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Kurt Bittner, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Scrum.org, shared stories of success and failure and talked about why different approaches succeed and fail.
Speaker Bio
Kurt Bittner is Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Scrum.org and a leading expert on Agile and iterative software development approaches. A former Forrester analyst covering Agile and DevOps, and an accomplished public speaker, he has presented at many conferences, and is the author of three books, including The Economics of Iterative Software Development, Use Case Modeling and Managing Iterative Software Development Project. He is based in Boulder, Colorado.
